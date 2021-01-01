Great OP Crimson. Great to see you. #Legend.



The Reds are marching up the hill. Klopps got a masterclass season going. i think he was determined to have a stormer this year anyway and the early pgmol adversity's that we crazily somehow battled through have really bonded these guys up nice and quickly for him. Hes been spinning plates from the very beggining all his subs constant rotation





As for the bar codes, forget it unless the week off totally fixes the tiredness issue. My guess is it'll come in somewhere in the middle and we'll just comfortably see them out in the end. Wouldn't mind smashing them either, actually. Reasonably possible on form.