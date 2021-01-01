Cheers for the OP Crimson.
It's getting tight at the top of the table, so we need to keep racking up those points and beating these.
Hopefully no repeat of the Utd game, and just get into them early and keep our foot on the pedal. They're really struggling, so an early goal would help knock the Christmas stuffing out of them.
Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Konate, Gomez, Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Darwin, Mo
That still gives us Mac, Gravenberch, Elliot, Jota and Diaz off the bench to rotate or change the game if needed. They have a ton of injuries, are in terrible form, and hovering mid-table. Let's make it count.