MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM

Red Beret

  Legacy Fan
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 08:07:33 pm
They've been very clever, deliberately playing shit as they try to save their strength and stamina to try and get a result against us. ;)
Popcorn's Art

thaddeus

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 08:35:03 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:07:33 pm
They've been very clever, deliberately playing shit as they try to save their strength and stamina to try and get a result against us. ;)
They did rest Joelinton against Forest for the first time in... forever.

I'm not sure a week off is enough for them to recuperate but I hope that by the end of the match we've ran them into the ground so much they don't know which way is up.  It would be a good time for Diaz to get some form and confidence back against Tripz.
mattD

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:30:24 pm
This will be Man Utd Part II from a couple of weeks back.

They're not chasing anything serious like Arsenal last week, so they'll be the exact opposite of the Gunners. Expect histrionics and time wasting in addition to a deep lying defence.

Thing is, we should know this by now so the red men will surely have to up the intensity compared with Man Utd.
nayia2002

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 09:47:52 pm
Huge game this and desperately need to win after the last 2 home draws  :butt

Great to have Jota back in the team/squad 💪💪
Fromola

  Legacy Fan
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 09:49:55 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:30:24 pm
This will be Man Utd Part II from a couple of weeks back.

They're not chasing anything serious like Arsenal last week, so they'll be the exact opposite of the Gunners. Expect histrionics and time wasting in addition to a deep lying defence.

Thing is, we should know this by now so the red men will surely have to up the intensity compared with Man Utd.

They'll try everything but it's up to us to be at it from the off and not give them an inch all game.
Bobinhood

  RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  Hand over the Trophy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:22:53 pm
Great OP Crimson. Great to see you. #Legend. 

The Reds are marching up the hill. Klopps got a masterclass season going. i think he was determined to have a stormer this year anyway and the early pgmol adversity's that we crazily somehow battled through have really bonded these guys up nice and quickly for him. Hes been spinning plates from the very beggining all his subs constant rotation


As for the bar codes, forget it unless the week off totally fixes the tiredness issue. My guess is it'll come in somewhere in the middle and we'll just comfortably see them out in the end. Wouldn't mind smashing them either, actually. Reasonably possible on form.
TipTopKop

  Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:46:12 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:30:24 pm
This will be Man Utd Part II from a couple of weeks back.
...is what I'm dreading. Let's hope our response is positive.
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 11:37:12 pm
Strongest XI please.
newterp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 11:41:03 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:37:12 pm
Strongest XI please.

I mean...that's a given. Why wouldn't it be?
MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #89 on: Today at 12:24:13 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:41:03 pm
I mean...that's a given. Why wouldn't it be?
We might want to rotate because of our hectic calendar in the last few weeks. Let's smash these and start 2024 with a bang.
Black Bull Nova

  emo
  The cheesy side of town
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #90 on: Today at 01:14:55 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:24:13 am
We might want to rotate because of our hectic calendar in the last few weeks. Let's smash these and start 2024 with a bang.
This is not the game to rotate for, let's use up the last steam of Salah and Endo as well.
TipTopKop

  Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #91 on: Today at 02:11:18 am
Defo need our strongest possible lineup, Afcon and other fixtures later on will test our rotation, but until then let's go for it.
Angelius

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #92 on: Today at 05:04:22 am
They will sit back and partake in shithousery of the highest order. If we are not at our best, another Man U type result wont be surprising. This lot, considered their situation, will be ecstatic with a draw and will set their team and tactics accordingly.

Will be a hard slog for us.
MD1990

  Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #93 on: Today at 08:07:35 am
i think the starting 11 will be

--- Alisson
Trent--Konate---VVD--Gomez
------Endo
-Szobo-----Jones
Salah-----Nunez---Gakpo

Jota i dont think will start.
We will have great options off the bench for this one as well
keyop

  Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #94 on: Today at 09:08:32 am
Cheers for the OP Crimson.

It's getting tight at the top of the table, so we need to keep racking up those points and beating these.

Hopefully no repeat of the Utd game, and just get into them early and keep our foot on the pedal. They're really struggling, so an early goal would help knock the Christmas stuffing out of them.

Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Konate, Gomez, Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Darwin, Mo

That still gives us Mac, Gravenberch, Elliot, Jota and Diaz off the bench to rotate or change the game if needed. They have a ton of injuries, are in terrible form, and hovering mid-table. Let's make it count.
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  RAWK Supporter
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #95 on: Today at 09:22:39 am
Let's put these to the sword
Draex Navidad

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #96 on: Today at 09:28:35 am
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 09:22:39 am
Let's put these to the sword

1000% they really aren't very good, Mo Salah hattrick to say goodbye and good luck!
Lycan

  RAWK Supporter
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #97 on: Today at 10:36:30 am
What a shit day to be having a football match. Still, I suppose its better than NYD 2005 when we were forced to play Chelsea at 12.30pm.

Hopefully, we get the win we need and we don't miss Salah and Endo too much in the coming month. Because it really carries a threat of potentially derailing our season.
Pistolero

  Legacy Fan
  A serpent's tooth...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #98 on: Today at 10:47:33 am
Gawd help us if these c*nts score first....the display of shithousery will make Atletico Madrid look like lifetime achievement Fairplay-award winners....
DelTrotter

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
Reply #99 on: Today at 10:54:04 am
Feels a huge one this, we'd still be top with a draw so hardly the worst position in the world but fucking up 3 home games in a row would be grim really and feels unlikely you end the season winning the league while doing that kind of thing. Plus stewing on this without another league game for 3 weeks would be awful.

Get these twatted!!

