i'm with you on this one. always think the best time to play a team with some dangerous players in is when they're in run of the mill form (or better), so they're more likely to be complacent. rather than getting a backs to the wall performance from a team whose struggling form has focused the mind.



also love seeing relegation candidats or lower league opponents get a win just before our game - makes them more likely to treat ours as a free hit (see Burnley, who put in one of the kindest loveliest performances I can remember since Howe's Bournemouth days)



All that matters is that we perform to our standards, regardless how Newcastle treat the game, if we do what we do best, we'll win. Obviously anything can happen in football, but pressure is always on us when we play at Anfield regardless of the opposition.The Manc game is different in many ways because they were coming to Anfield on the back of the most humiliating defeat in their history against us from last year. Even with that said, we didn't perform well enough, had we done what we are capable of, their approach to the game would have been pointless. On another day the shot from Trent goes in as well, even though we weren't at our best.It's not our first time at the rodeo, there's still plenty of our players who have been in matches like these, and if we want to grow as a team with the newer players, this scenario is something they need to embrace sooner rather than later.Newcastle don't have many options and they're being run into the ground by their manager, so it's not like they can just resolve all those issues at the drop of the hat. It's going to be difficult regardless of their situation, they're a physical side.