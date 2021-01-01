« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 3:00

I think it's a terrible time to play them as all I see is flashbacks of ManU.

Wounded animal and all.
i'm with you on this one. always think the best time to play a team with some dangerous players in is when they're in run of the mill form (or better), so they're more likely to be complacent. rather than getting a backs to the wall performance from a team whose struggling form has focused the mind.

also love seeing relegation candidats or lower league opponents get a win just before our game - makes them more likely to treat ours as a free hit (see Burnley, who put in one of the kindest loveliest performances I can remember since Howe's Bournemouth days)
Thanks for the post CT.

Now that we are back at the top of the league it is obviously important to keep winning. We have a strong squad and we will probably have to rotate some players due to tiredness and minor injuries. It would be nice to have MacAllister back even if hes just an option off the bench. We should have Jota available and he showed against Burnley how good a finisher he is.

Hopefully a good win for us.
Top of the table and minimal media coverage, its mad. Anyway, the next set of games will be super important
This is exactly what Jurgen would want. Minimal coverage. This is perfect for us.
Liverpool are shit. They concede too many goals (best defence in the league) and their attackers are shit (third most goals in the league).
Fingers crossed the lads will be up for it, and it won't take them 35 odd minutes to get going.

At the rate the games will come who knows what to expect, but hoping for the best.
Could really put the leagues top goal contributor thats top of the league next to that table  :butt
Lascelles out for them is reasonably good news. He knows where the back of the net is on set pieces so would have been dangerous. Isak is the only other real danger.
Flippin 'eck CT, I almost bought a train ticket (I'm away at a New Year's do) thinking this was a 3pm going by the thread title! Had it all queued up on the app ready to buy and thought "I'll just read the thread a bit". Serves me right for not checking the fixtures list properly.  ;D

I'll have to cadge a lift with a mate in a van  8)

Bloody trains!

Bloody Trains (and East Coast Reds) complicating things.

Enjoy the Van.  8)
All that matters is that we perform to our standards, regardless how Newcastle treat the game, if we do what we do best, we'll win. Obviously anything can happen in football, but pressure is always on us when we play at Anfield regardless of the opposition.

The Manc game is different in many ways because they were coming to Anfield on the back of the most humiliating defeat in their history against us from last year. Even with that said, we didn't perform well enough, had we done what we are capable of, their approach to the game would have been pointless. On another day the shot from Trent goes in as well, even though we weren't at our best.

It's not our first time at the rodeo, there's still plenty of our players who have been in matches like these, and if we want to grow as a team with the newer players, this scenario is something they need to embrace sooner rather than later.

Newcastle don't have many options and they're being run into the ground by their manager, so it's not like they can just resolve all those issues at the drop of the hat. It's going to be difficult regardless of their situation, they're a physical side.
I don't buy the Newcastle too thin line, they brought on 4 subs who cost £125m between them against Forest and have a whole week to get fresh. They have some decent players and really need to reverse their form. We need total application but, being the better team, if we focus on this and the crowd gets behind the team (I think they will) we should win. I just don't take them for granted at all despite enjoying them being a bit shit at the moment.
There are plenty of teams with the same injury problems as Newcastle (Brighton, Brentford, Spurs, Bournemouth, Villa, Chelsea, United, Sheffield U) and we are not far behind. They are the only ones who have the media bleating out for them though.
Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic.

Top of the league!
