I think it's a terrible time to play them as all I see is flashbacks of ManU.



Wounded animal and all.



i'm with you on this one. always think the best time to play a team with some dangerous players in is when they're in run of the mill form (or better), so they're more likely to be complacent. rather than getting a backs to the wall performance from a team whose struggling form has focused the mind.also love seeing relegation candidats or lower league opponents get a win just before our game - makes them more likely to treat ours as a free hit (see Burnley, who put in one of the kindest loveliest performances I can remember since Howe's Bournemouth days)