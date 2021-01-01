« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 3:00  (Read 2378 times)

Offline classycarra

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 3:00
« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:00:00 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:39:31 pm
I think it's a terrible time to play them as all I see is flashbacks of ManU.

Wounded animal and all.
i'm with you on this one. always think the best time to play a team with some dangerous players in is when they're in run of the mill form (or better), so they're more likely to be complacent. rather than getting a backs to the wall performance from a team whose struggling form has focused the mind.

also love seeing relegation candidats or lower league opponents get a win just before our game - makes them more likely to treat ours as a free hit (see Burnley, who put in one of the kindest loveliest performances I can remember since Howe's Bournemouth days)
Online stockdam

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 3:00
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:08:31 pm »
Thanks for the post CT.

Now that we are back at the top of the league it is obviously important to keep winning. We have a strong squad and we will probably have to rotate some players due to tiredness and minor injuries. It would be nice to have MacAllister back even if hes just an option off the bench. We should have Jota available and he showed against Burnley how good a finisher he is.

Hopefully a good win for us.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 3:00
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:18:00 pm »
Top of the table and minimal media coverage, its mad. Anyway, the next set of games will be super important
Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 3:00
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:24:06 pm »
