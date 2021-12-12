Been playing a footy match tonight and missed everything. Just seen the result. Absolutely fucking lovely stuff. Were they dead on their feet second half? How bad were they?
Saw about an hour of the match, of what I saw of the 1st half, Milan where terrible, they couldnt do a thing right.
But by the time they equalised, they started to look far better. They also hit two posts 2nd half. And yes, Saudi looked knackered by the end. There was lots of space, with both teams needing to go for the win, and Milan used it far better.