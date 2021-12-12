« previous next »
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm »
I know I risk dislocating a shoulder here patting myself on the back but still :P

Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:44:37 am
Worth remembering that seven-time winners Milan made the semis again just 6 months ago. They're going to fight hard not to finish bottom of the group/miss out on the EL. Even if they're down at HT, expect the owner to send their new "special advisor" down into the dressing room to "motivate" the team.

Confident that Saudi FC will suffer the same fate as the Mancs.

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 10:52:43 pm
Been playing a footy match tonight and missed everything. Just seen the result. Absolutely fucking lovely stuff. Were they dead on their feet second half? How bad were they?
I only watched the second half but they were really flagging for the last 20 minutes.  If Milan had a bit more composure they would have scored four or five goals.

It was similar to the PSG game a few weeks ago but in that one they were able to just sit everyone in their own penalty area.  This time they had to try to take the game to Milan and they looked gassed by the end.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 11:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:03:28 pm


What an awful competition. Weak as piss. Honestly looks the worst last 16 in history.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 11:03:35 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 10:52:43 pm
Been playing a footy match tonight and missed everything. Just seen the result. Absolutely fucking lovely stuff. Were they dead on their feet second half? How bad were they?

Saw about an hour of the match, of what I saw of the 1st half, Milan where terrible, they couldnt do a thing right. 
But by the time they equalised, they started to look far better. They also hit two posts 2nd half. And yes, Saudi looked knackered by the end.  There was lots of space, with both teams needing to go for the win, and Milan used it far better. 
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 11:29:39 pm »
Still need to get the job done of course but we should really be winning that Europa League. That would be a lovely double with the Premier League.

Realistically only Real will prevent Abu Dhabi winning the CL again. Wed be in the top three favourites and were not even in it.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 11:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 09:01:54 pm
Queue. Crying shirtless toothless simpletons and Beheddie looking bemused as Tindell trys to fight anyone and everyone.
Alton Towers has really let itself go
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 09:01:54 pm
This is setup perfectly for Milan to ride it through to 90 mins and nick an injury time equalizer.

Queue. Crying shirtless toothless simpletons and Beheddie looking bemused as Tindell trys to fight anyone and everyone.

Too busy looking for a camera in front of which shamelessly to mug...
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 11:50:44 pm »
Wow tha was quite poor by the barcodes wasn't it.

Howes ruined his team, i guess they have injuries too but they are done and its not even Christmas yet.

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 11:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 11:29:39 pm
Still need to get the job done of course but we should really be winning that Europa League. That would be a lovely double with the Premier League.

Realistically only Real will prevent Abu Dhabi winning the CL again. Wed be in the top three favourites and were not even in it.

I'd rate Bayern a chance.   
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:50:44 pm
Wow tha was quite poor by the barcodes wasn't it.

Howes ruined his team, i guess they have injuries too but they are done and its not even Christmas yet.

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #930 on: Today at 12:15:25 am »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 11:29:39 pm
Still need to get the job done of course but we should really be winning that Europa League. That would be a lovely double with the Premier League.

Realistically only Real will prevent Abu Dhabi winning the CL again. Wed be in the top three favourites and were not even in it.

Bayern? Wouldn't completely write off Barca but apart from that there isn't much there. Arsenal could go far too.
