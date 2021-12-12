Been playing a footy match tonight and missed everything. Just seen the result. Absolutely fucking lovely stuff. Were they dead on their feet second half? How bad were they?



I only watched the second half but they were really flagging for the last 20 minutes. If Milan had a bit more composure they would have scored four or five goals.It was similar to the PSG game a few weeks ago but in that one they were able to just sit everyone in their own penalty area. This time they had to try to take the game to Milan and they looked gassed by the end.