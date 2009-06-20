« previous next »
Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 10:04:35 pm
All that premature wanking after they beat PSG.

Big team my arse
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66999147

Four points from two games at that stage.  Five points from six games by the end.  Great stuff, Eddie.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:07:57 pm
Imagine the Premier league relying on Liverpool, West ham and Brighton (and even Villa) to help prop up the coefficient

This godforsaken country relying on us once again in Europe. Our shoulders can cope.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Today at 09:55:53 pm
Hahahahahahahahaha

From CL to EL to nothing within 45 minutes :D

It was wild!!

CL to
EL to
Psg group leaders...or not .. to
4th place
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 10:08:16 pm
Leverkusen look like a pwoppa nawty team to watch in the EL
Yeah maybe, I was just talking about teams whove dropped down from CL
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Newcastle and United shitted out. Pretenders.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:06:24 pm
May have been asked before but does this mean England loses out on 5 qualifying spots for next seasons CL?

It'll depend on the comps as a whole. City strong favourites to win CL, Liverpool strong favourites to win Europa League. Villa strong favourites to win Conference League. Arsenal/Brighton/West Ham in knockouts.

Spanish teams not doing much better - Sevilla bottom of their group, the Spanish team out the Conference League.

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 10:04:25 pm
this will have fucked up the coefficient an all wont it, for the 5th spot.

You would imagine either United or Newcastle will be going for 5th so theyve really made a meal of their chances for qualification next season.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Wonder how this will affect their league form. They've not dealt with Europe well at all.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Just how shit was the league last season for the Mancs and Newcastle to qualify in the first place.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
I'm gutted I missed the 2nd half, it was a delight to learn they'd gone out hahahahah fucking superb.
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 10:04:25 pm
this will have fucked up the coefficient an all wont it, for the 5th spot.
yeah we were behind the Italians after last night's results, Newcastle going out completely and bring replaced by an Italian team have made it worse


1. Germany, 13.36
2. Italy, 13.14
3. England, 12.13
4. Spain, 12.06
5. France, 10.42
6. Belgium, 10.20
7. Czechia, 9.25
8. Turkey, 9.00
9. Denmark, 8.50
10. Netherlands, 8.20


Before yesterday's games we were in second place


Edit with link for explanation


https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39054486/the-race-five-places-next-seasons-champions-league
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:07:57 pm
Imagine the Premier league relying on Liverpool, West ham and Brighton (and even Villa) to help prop up the coefficient

Richard Scudamore won't like that.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Only 2nd time Milan have won away in England. Last time was 04/05
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Not the strongest of Last 16's that
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:09:19 pm
This godforsaken country relying on us once again in Europe. Our shoulders can cope.

Fuck the rest of the country, we carry no fucker
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
United in despair.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Embarrassing from the United's, both out of Europe after finishing last in their groups.

What was the point in them being there
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Sinatra was Singing on Today at 10:10:52 pm
You would imagine either United or Newcastle will be going for 5th so theyve really made a meal of their chances for qualification next season.

What a conundrum for United fans if they end up relying on us or City winning cups to get them back in the CL ;D
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 10:12:22 pm
yeah we were behind the Italians after last night's results, Newcastle going out completely and bring replaced by an Italian team have made it worse


1. Germany, 13.36
2. Italy, 13.14
3. England, 12.13
4. Spain, 12.06
5. France, 10.42
6. Belgium, 10.20
7. Czechia, 9.25
8. Turkey, 9.00
9. Denmark, 8.50
10. Netherlands, 8.20


Before yesterday's games we were in second place


Edit with link for explanation


https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39054486/the-race-five-places-next-seasons-champions-league

I don't see Inter, Napoli and Lazio doing much in the knockouts though.

Juve not in Europe so Milan most likely to do something in Europa League. Fiorentina should be thereabouts again in Conference League but Villa are favourites.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
I'm not sure about those saying this was a really tough group and Newcastle did themselves proud.  It was three big names but PSG are soft, Dortmund are fifth in Germany and Milan are third in Italy.  Newcastle were fourth seeds so they were never going to end up in a group with Celtic or Antwerp.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 10:04:25 pm
this will have fucked up the coefficient an all wont it, for the 5th spot.

So you're saying that if Saudi or the Mancs finish 5th they won't get a CL place because of their shit performance this season? 🤔  ;D
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Galatasaray
Lens
Braga
Benfica
Feyenoord
AC Milan
Young Boys
Shakhtar
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 10:12:22 pm
yeah we were behind the Italians after last night's results, Newcastle going out completely and bring replaced by an Italian team have made it worse


1. Germany, 13.36
2. Italy, 13.14
3. England, 12.13
4. Spain, 12.06
5. France, 10.42
6. Belgium, 10.20
7. Czechia, 9.25
8. Turkey, 9.00
9. Denmark, 8.50
10. Netherlands, 8.20


Before yesterday's games we were in second place


Edit with link for explanation


https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39054486/the-race-five-places-next-seasons-champions-league

Hopefully it will get to the stage where only the top two or three from England will qualify for the CL.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Their support let them down. From a manufactured entrance with their plassy flags to a deafening whimper in the second half....imagine our lot under the lights
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Champion's League, yer 'avin' a larf!
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:17:22 pm
I'm not sure about those saying this was a really tough group and Newcastle did themselves proud.  It was three big names but PSG are soft, Dortmund are fifth in Germany and Milan are third in Italy.  Newcastle were fourth seeds so they were never going to end up in a group with Celtic or Antwerp.

Newcastle being 4th seeds was always likely to lead to a strong group unless they got lucky with the draw. Look what Celtic or Rangers always get as bottom seeds.

They fell short ultimately. Dortmund got the better of them over the two games which was costly. They lost to Milan at home and lucky to draw away. They did well in the PSG games but that pen at the end cost them.

It'll be frustrating to them to see the walkovers City and Arsenal had (Europa League level groups) but United fucked up a group they should have comfortably gone through.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 10:16:27 pm
Embarrassing from the United's, both out of Europe after finishing last in their groups.

What was the point in them being there
It could only have been for the comedy value.

Between them they played 12 games and only managed to amass 9 points.

A complete and utter embarrassment for the self-proclaimed 'best league in the world'.  :lmao
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 10:12:22 pm
yeah we were behind the Italians after last night's results, Newcastle going out completely and bring replaced by an Italian team have made it worse


1. Germany, 13.36
2. Italy, 13.14
3. England, 12.13
4. Spain, 12.06
5. France, 10.42
6. Belgium, 10.20
7. Czechia, 9.25
8. Turkey, 9.00
9. Denmark, 8.50
10. Netherlands, 8.20


Before yesterday's games we were in second place


Edit with link for explanation


https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39054486/the-race-five-places-next-seasons-champions-league

Good. Less shite like Man Utd and Newcastle in the CL next season ...
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 10:15:28 pm
Not the strongest of Last 16's that

City should piss it unless Guardiola overthinks himself into oblivion.

EL is there for us. A few decent teams in it. Leverkusen looking better than more or less anyone in the CL right now bar maybe City and Arsenal.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:23:41 pm
City will piss it unless Guardiola overthinks himself into oblivion.

Wouldn't rule out Bellingham just yet. But, yeah, City will be favourites.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Our added competition. Milan aren't bad but I reckon Leverkeusen are still the ones we should really fear:

Galatasaray
Lens
Braga
Benfica
Feyenoord
Milan
Young Boys
Shakhtar
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Poor Eddie moaning about injuries. Don't see him ever backing Klopp.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Would be interesting to see where Leverkusen's level was at if they played Liverpool. Not seen loads of them but the amount of goals the full backs chip in with have me thinking they must be quite open at times. Xhaka in midfield too. Would be nice if they drew Brighton at some stage.

It has worked out quite nicely for us though. No one who has dropped down possess anywhere near the quality we have. Personally I think it's about how serious we take it. Go strong in every game and we'll go all the way, rotate in European knockouts and we'll probably pay the price. League Cup will be over by the time we play in it though, and we could be out of the FA Cup too, so really no excuses not to go strong in it.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:26:09 pm
Our added competition. Milan aren't bad but I reckon Leverkeusen are still the ones we should really fear:

Galatasaray
Lens
Braga
Benfica
Feyenoord
Milan
Young Boys
Shakhtar

We are still comfortably favourites. Id back our Europa team to get through most of those.

Lens would be good to limit travel, or Braga for a bit of revenge.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:27:02 pm
Poor Eddie moaning about injuries. Don't see him ever backing Klopp.

Should make sure he finishes mid table then if he can't handle the extra games. They had a settled side last season.

His squad management has been lacking and they've gone wrong from a sports science point of view.

We know the schedule is too intense and we fucked the pre-season last year (not helped by a late finish from a 63 game season). Klopp knows how to manage a squad though over 4 comps.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:26:09 pm
Our added competition. Milan aren't bad but I reckon Leverkeusen are still the ones we should really fear:

Galatasaray
Lens
Braga
Benfica
Feyenoord
Milan
Young Boys
Shakhtar
Nothing to fear there, particularly if we can get the second legs at home.  The four bookies' favourites are still teams that started in the Europa (us, Leverkusen, Roma and Brighton).
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:26:09 pm
Our added competition. Milan aren't bad but I reckon Leverkeusen are still the ones we should really fear:

Galatasaray
Lens
Braga
Benfica
Feyenoord
Milan
Young Boys
Shakhtar

Umm, maybe a couple of other banana skins, Brighton for example.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:17:22 pm
I'm not sure about those saying this was a really tough group and Newcastle did themselves proud.  It was three big names but PSG are soft, Dortmund are fifth in Germany and Milan are third in Italy.  Newcastle were fourth seeds so they were never going to end up in a group with Celtic or Antwerp.

It was a tough group, but they did absolutely no one proud.

To get one point over the last four games is a joke of a performance, no matter how strong the group is.

They look physically and mentally shot, and they weren't that great to begin with. A joy to see.
