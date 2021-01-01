I think I'd rather play PSG than Newcastle in Europe. PSG, despite never winning anything of note in Europe, think they're above the Europa League. Newcastle would probably need to take it more seriously given it's unlikely they get top 4. It'd be all about keeping Mbappe quiet but who knows if he could be even arsed playing in it.
Big fuck up by the assistant in the Porto game. Flag goes up, referee plays on as Shakhtar have the attack, they score and its judged as onside. Porto defence half stopped due to the flag
I would rather Newcastle go through than fall into Europa. We will smash PSG to bits if we draw them.
theyd have to play an extra round of two-legged tie, would obliterate their squad fitness
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Newcastle guaranteed to draw one of the 4 La Liga teams if they get through.
We will beat either of them. AC Milan would actually be the worst opponent ...
