Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December  (Read 7764 times)

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #680 on: Today at 08:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Today at 08:52:53 pm
I think I'd rather play PSG than Newcastle in Europe. PSG, despite never winning anything of note in Europe, think they're above the Europa League. Newcastle would probably need to take it more seriously given it's unlikely they get top 4. It'd be all about keeping Mbappe quiet but who knows if he could be even arsed playing in it.

We will beat either of them. AC Milan would actually be the worst opponent ...
Online RJH

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #681 on: Today at 08:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Elzarneezer Scrooge on Today at 08:33:06 pm
Big fuck up by the assistant in the Porto game. Flag goes up, referee plays on as Shakhtar have the attack, they score and its judged as onside. Porto defence half stopped due to the flag

Nah, fuck up by the defence.

You play to the whistle.
Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #682 on: Today at 08:56:17 pm »
Rio Ferdinand looking like hes auditioning for the Milk Tray man
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline shook

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #683 on: Today at 08:56:34 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 08:40:31 pm
I would rather Newcastle go through than fall into Europa. We will smash PSG to bits if we draw them.

theyd have to play an extra round of two-legged tie, would obliterate their squad fitness
Online sinnermichael

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #684 on: Today at 08:58:20 pm »
Newcastle guaranteed to draw one of the 4 La Liga teams if they get through.
Online StevoHimself

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #685 on: Today at 08:59:21 pm »
Always fancied Newcastle to get through and I'm not too bothered. If they win the Champions League this year then City and Real are majorly slacking. But I think that's a headache I'd rather avoid in the Europa.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #686 on: Today at 09:00:16 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 08:56:34 pm
theyd have to play an extra round of two-legged tie, would obliterate their squad fitness

And if they go through against Chelsea in the League Cup quarter-final, they will have 2 additional semi-final games in January. I'd like for them to drop to the Europa League ...
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #687 on: Today at 09:01:11 pm »

Porto [2] - 1 Shakhtar Donetsk; Wenderson Galeno 44' - https://streamin.one/v/9c32d6a7
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Buck Pete

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #688 on: Today at 09:01:54 pm »
This is setup perfectly for Milan to ride it through to 90 mins and nick an injury time equalizer.

Queue. Crying shirtless toothless simpletons and Beheddie looking bemused as Tindell trys to fight anyone and everyone.
Online StL-Dono

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #689 on: Today at 09:03:57 pm »
I hate rooting for the Saudis to win even one match, but if they advance, it doesn't hurt our chances of staying safely in at least the top 4 in the PL.  Just likely one less contender for those spots. 
Online RJH

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #690 on: Today at 09:09:37 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:58:20 pm
Newcastle guaranteed to draw one of the 4 La Liga teams if they get through.

I assume there is still country protection which is why they can't draw Arsenal or City, but why couldn't they get Bayern?
Online OkieRedman

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #691 on: Today at 09:10:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:55:15 pm
We will beat either of them. AC Milan would actually be the worst opponent ...

I agree with that.
Online 12C

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #692 on: Today at 09:11:55 pm »
PSG regretting their first half wastefulness
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
« Reply #693 on: Today at 09:12:48 pm »
The PSG experiment is an utter failure. 
