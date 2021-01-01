« previous next »
Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Today at 08:40:57 pm
Jonathan Evans at Anfield then, sound
If they had any sense they'd go Shaw and Verane.  But they they don't have any sense.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Why the fuck would you leave him on to begin with, amateurs.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:40:32 pm
United fans delighted with that. It's a result for them.

It's not as if they have some superstar to replace him.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Onana heel roll
Onana heel roll
Onana heel roll
Onana heel roll
Onana heel roll
Onana heel roll
Onana heel roll
Onana heel roll
Onana kick into the stand

I didn't realise Man U were playing for a goalless draw.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Garnacho  :lmao :lmao
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
You can see whats going to happen here. The other game will end 0-0 and Utd will knick a jammy 1-0 win and go through.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Maguire has been in reasonable form to be fair, well, for him.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Theyd probably play Varane and one of either Luke Shaw or Johnny Evans in the middle - think Lidelof is injured  maybe?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Stay up front Harry ya person that I find irritating.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 08:42:58 pm
You can see whats going to happen here. The other game will end 0-0 and Utd will knick a jammy 1-0 win and go through.

prolonging their misery, keeping Ten Haag in the job. Might not be a bad ending
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
'Fletch' saying Shaw is looking to the bench now too. Literally everyone swerving it.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Gerry83 on Today at 08:43:04 pm
Theyd probably play Varane and one of either Luke Shaw or Johnny Evans in the middle - think Lidelof is injured  maybe?

Looks like Shaw has a problem now.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Kane is playing such a strange game. He's tracking back a fair bit (well, for him) but he barely makes any forward runs when Bayern have the ball. And he's also barely involved in their attacking play build up. A strange way to utilize him.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:44:39 pm
Looks like Shaw has a problem now.
Cant keep his hand out of the biscuit tin?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Today at 08:44:21 pm
'Fletch' saying Shaw is looking to the bench now too. Literally everyone swerving it.

It's all that running Ten Haag forces them to do. Remember the leaks last week?  The players did not know what they were running for.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:44:39 pm
Looks like Shaw has a problem now.
Doesn't fancy coming to Anfield
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:44:39 pm
Looks like Shaw has a problem now.
Fuckinghell. None of them want to play at the weekend do they?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Bayern are very shot shy this evening
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Do they have Ray the Fitness Egg on their coaching team?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
STOP PASSING TO KANE AND SHOOT INSTEAD!
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Bayern so frustrating to watch...lots of lovely build up play and then they fall over their own feet when they get in the box...
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Think Fletch mistook Shaws usual flabby waddle for some kind of injury.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Why's Kane in the midfield?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 08:46:40 pm
Bayern are very shot shy this evening
Sane at the very least.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Incredibly poor quality this for a "big" CL game.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Great officiating ignoring that cheating piece of shit
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Manchester United are going to finish the half with a flourish

Two blocked crosses.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Fernandes  :wanker Absolute tosser
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
It would be nice if Galatasary or Copenhagen could score a goal.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
zzzzzzzzzz
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Fernandes is at the point of costing them decent attacks because he'd rather play act
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
shite that.
But its up the Mancs to take the game to them. Bayern dont need to do a thing.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Kane's been shite.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
sir Arry playing rubbish..
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Christ I'd love the opportunity to give Fernandes a sly elbow to the chops
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Take the Utd cock out of your gob Fletch and fucking think - they're fucking bottom and going out - at 8 nil down they'd still be in the CL you cockwomble
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
'Sane runs through the United defense but opts not to shoot on 25 mins' - https://v.redd.it/0s62ytehdx5c1


Salzburg 0 - [2] Benfica; Rafa Silva on 45+2' - https://streamin.one/v/ce3c4dd8 & https://twitter.com/eu_goal/status/1734676561226355185


'Frederik Ronnow penalty save against Real Madrid on 45 mins' - https://dubz.link/v/7xp620

Union Berlin [1] - 0 Real Madrid; Kevin Volland on 45+2' - https://streamin.one/v/8489f035 & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1734677028433989789
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Such a dull game.  Man U with 10 men behind the ball in a game they need to win isn't happening.

I can't tell if Bayern have a few gears to go up into or if they're just another dour Tuchel side.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Mount injured as well?
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Bayern are annoying the fuck out of me. Smash em second half please.
