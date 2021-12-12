« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December  (Read 405 times)

Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
TUESDAY 12TH DECEMBER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

GROUP A

FC Copenhagen V Galatasaray 20:00 TNT SPORTS 2
Manchester United V Bayern Munich 20:00 TNT SPORTS 1

GROUP B

Lens V Sevilla 17:45 TNT SPORTS 4
PSV Eindhoven V Arsenal 17:45 TNT SPORTS 2

GROUP C

1. FC Union Berlin V Real Madrid 20:00 TNT SPORTS 4
Napoli V Sporting Braga 20:00 TNT SPORTS 7

GROUP D

FC Red Bull Salzburg V Benfica 20:00 TNT SPORTS 8
Inter Milan V Real Sociedad 20:00 TNT SPORTS 6

WEDNESDAY 13TH DECEMBER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

GROUP E

Atlético Madrid V Lazio 20:00 TNT SPORTS 4
Celtic V Feyenoord 20:00 TNT SPORTS 2

GROUP F

Borussia Dortmund V Qatar 20:00 TNT SPORTS 3
Saudi Arabia V AC Milan 20:00 TNT SPORTS 1

GROUP G

Red Star Belgrade V Abu Dhabi 17:45 TNT SPORTS 2
RB Leipzig V Young Boys 17:45 TNT SPORTS 3

GROUP H

FC Porto V Shakhtar Donetsk 20:00 TNT SPORTS 7
Royal Antwerp V Barcelona 20:00 TNT SPORTS 6

THURSDAY 14TH DECEMBER

EUROPA LEAGUE

GROUP A

Olympiakos V Backa Topola 20:00 TNT SPORTS DIGITAL
West Ham United V SC Freiburg 20:00 TNT SPORTS 1

GROUP B

Ajax V AEK Athens 20:00 TNT SPORTS 7
Brighton & Hove Albion V Marseille 20:00 TNT SPORTS 2

GROUP C

Aris Limassol V Sparta Prague 20:00 TNT SPORTS 6
Real Betis V Rangers 20:00 TNT SPORTS 3

GROUP D

Raków Czestochowa V Atalanta 20:00 TNT SPORTS DIGITAL
Sporting Lisbon V SK Sturm Graz 20:00 TNT SPORTS DIGITAL

GROUP E

LASK V Toulouse 17:45 TNT SPORTS DIGITAL
Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool 17:45 TNT SPORTS 2

GROUP F

Panathinaikos V Maccabi Haifa 17:45 TNT SPORTS DIGITAL
Rennes V Villarreal 17:45 TNT SPORTS 8

GROUP G

Roma V Sheriff Tiraspol 17:45 TNT SPORTS 7
Slavia Prague V Servette 17:45 TNT SPORTS DIGITAL

GROUP H

Bayer 04 Leverkusen V Molde 17:45 TNT SPORTS DIGITAL
Qarabag V Häcken 17:45 TNT SPORTS 9

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

GROUP A

Lille V KÍ Klaksvík 20:00 TNT SPORTS DIGITAL
Slovan Bratislava V Olimpija Ljubljana 20:00 TNT SPORTS DIGITAL

GROUP B

Maccabi Tel-Aviv V KAA Gent 20:00 TNT SPORTS DIGITAL
Zorya Luhansk V Breidablik 20:00 TNT SPORTS DIGITAL

GROUP C

Dinamo Zagreb V Ballkani 20:00 TNT SPORTS 10
Viktoria Plzen V Astana 20:00 TNT SPORTS DIGITAL

GROUP D

Club Bruges V Bodø/Glimt 20:00 TNT SPORTS 8
Lugano V Beşiktaş 20:00 TNT SPORTS DIGITAL

GROUP E

Legia Warsaw V AZ Alkmaar 17:45 TNT SPORTS 5
Zrinjski Mostar V Aston Villa 17:45 TNT SPORTS 1

GROUP F

Ferencvárosi TC V Fiorentina 17:45 TNT SPORTS 6
KRC Genk V FK Cukaricki 17:45 TNT SPORTS DIGITAL

GROUP G

Aberdeen V Eintracht Frankfurt 17:45 TNT SPORTS 3
PAOK Salonika V HJK 17:45 TNT SPORTS DIGITAL

GROUP H

Fenerbahçe V Spartak Trnava 17:45 TNT SPORTS 10
Ludogorets Razgrad V FC Nordsjælland 17:45 TNT SPORTS 10
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Early kick-off, right after work, no pressure on the game, get to see the kids play in Europe again, lots of first teamers rested.  What's not to love.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Don't fuck this up Bayern!! Though not too hopeful on that.

Dream land in Newcastle's group is they chase something late on and get done by Giroud's pace on the counter and finish 4th.

Napoli not having one of their big fuck ups tonight would be helpful too. And if Lens avoid defeat that'd be great, be arsed with Sevilla even if they are shit.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:26:57 am
Don't fuck this up Bayern!! Though not too hopeful on that.

Dream land in Newcastle's group is they chase something late on and get done by Giroud's pace on the counter and finish 4th.

Napoli not having one of their big fuck ups tonight would be helpful too. And if Lens avoid defeat that'd be great, be arsed with Sevilla even if they are shit.

I'm 54 and I'd be shocked if Giroud's pace beat me on the counter. If anything he'll land a 94th minute header from a corner.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
.




UEFA's Champions League / Europa / Conference matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com (all on TNT Sport)

UEFA's Champions League / Europa / Conference matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - www.1stream.soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : https://nizarstream.com : www.elixx.xyz : www.techclips.net/schedule : https://freestreams-live1.se : www.hesgoal1.com : www.dlhd.sx : www.footybite.to : www.totalsportek.pro : www.streamsgate.tv : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.totalsportk.org



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


CL: https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague : www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_UEFA_Champions_League
EL: https://twitter.com/EuropaLeague : www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_UEFA_Europa_League
ECL: https://twitter.com/europacnfleague : www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaconferenceleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_UEFA_Europa_Conference_League

https://twitter.com/footballontnt : www.tntsports.co.uk/football : www.youtube.com/@TNTSports/videos : 'The Goals Show' is live on TNT Sport 5 (https://twitter.com/acjimbo)


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://hoofoot.com & https://footyfull.com & https://highlightsfootball.net & https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new


'Liverpool in the Europa League 2023/24' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354290.0
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Permutations for British clubs

Liverpool - Group winners.
West Ham - Top of the group on H2H and qualified going into the final game. Need to avoid defeat at home to Frieburg to win the group.
Brighton - Currently 2nd and qualified. Need to win at home to Marseille to win the group.
Rangers - Currently 2nd. Need to win away at Betis to win the group. A draw/defeat will be enough to finish 2nd if Prague fail to win at Aris Limassol.

Aston Villa - Top of the group and qualified. Need a point at Mostar or Warsaw not to beat Alkmaar to confirm group winners.
Aberdeen - Out.

Man United - Bottom of the group. They need to beat Bayern and Copenhagen v Gala to end in a draw to finish 2nd. If Copenhagen v Gala doesn't end in a draw, the best United can do is 3rd and drop to Europa League.
Arsenal - Group winners.
Celtic - Out
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
British Clubs!  ;D I see what you did there.

No Middle Eastern clubs then.
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 10:49:54 am
British Clubs!  ;D I see what you did there.

No Middle Eastern clubs then.

 :wave
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
This is also the last ever round of CL group stage games, with this stupid league format taking over next year.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
I read this on the BBC last night

Quote
Champions League: Rank great group games with format set to change from next season

Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd, 2023
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham, 2022
Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich, 2019
Borussia Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warsaw, 2016
Liverpool 8-0 Beşiktaş, 2007
Liverpool 3-1 Olympiakos, 2004
Inter Milan 1-5 Arsenal, 2003
Monaco 8-3 Deportivo, 2003
Hamburg 4-4 Juventus, 2000
Man Utd 3-3 Barcelona, 1998
Barcelona 0-4 Dynamo Kyiv, 1997

What the fuck is Spurs v Marseille doing on that list? Only last year and I have no recollection of it whatsoever.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Oo remembers Dado Prso?!
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Disappointed my hilarious photo got no likes

#WellIbloodyNeverBloodyRAWKMutterMutterMutterGurning
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 05:07:15 pm
Disappointed my hilarious photo got no likes

#WellIbloodyNeverBloodyRAWKMutterMutterMutterGurning

Singing dog dancing pussy?
Emily Hobhouse. Britain's finest.

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on Today at 05:23:00 pm
Singing dog dancing pussy?

Its in Effes top 5 all time movie list.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
I just hope Bayern are in the mood to twat these off the park tonight. Kane hat-trick would be good.
Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 12th-14th December
Knowing jammy mancs other match will be draw. comes down to them beating bayern reserves  :wanker
