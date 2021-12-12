Permutations for British clubs



Liverpool - Group winners.

West Ham - Top of the group on H2H and qualified going into the final game. Need to avoid defeat at home to Frieburg to win the group.

Brighton - Currently 2nd and qualified. Need to win at home to Marseille to win the group.

Rangers - Currently 2nd. Need to win away at Betis to win the group. A draw/defeat will be enough to finish 2nd if Prague fail to win at Aris Limassol.



Aston Villa - Top of the group and qualified. Need a point at Mostar or Warsaw not to beat Alkmaar to confirm group winners.

Aberdeen - Out.



Man United - Bottom of the group. They need to beat Bayern and Copenhagen v Gala to end in a draw to finish 2nd. If Copenhagen v Gala doesn't end in a draw, the best United can do is 3rd and drop to Europa League.

Arsenal - Group winners.

Celtic - Out

