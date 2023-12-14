Already through: Liverpool, Atalanta, Leverkusen, Sporting CP, West Ham, Freiburg, Brighton, Marseille, Rennes, Villarreal, Slavia Prague, Roma, Lens, Galatasaray, Benfica, Young Boys, Braga, Feyenoord.
Dropping down tonight: PSG or Newcastle, Porto or Shaktar Donetsk
Possibly qualifying tomorrow: Two of Real Betis/Rangers/Sparta Prague, Toulouse or USG, Qarabag or Molde
Lens, Galatasaray, Benfica, Young Boys, Braga, Feyenoord and the two dropping down tonight will play a group runner up from the Europa League. Looks like there could be some pretty evenly matched games as the quality dropping down from the CL isn't great