





I would always want to win the league over a European Cup. That goes without saying.However, that's just me - I was talking about the importance to the club.I go to all the home games and I have to admit I'm enjoying this competition this year far more than I ever enjoy the 'Champions' League which has been a car crash for a few years now.But yeah, I'd take one league over five European Cups personally.Doesn't mean I don't want us to be in a posiiton to compete in Europe.I'd also hazard that for me to post that, something had happened and I'd had a fewEDIT: Yeah. That's when I was disgusted that Ramos had done an Aikido move on Salah and Real had cheated their way through the round.