Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023

tubby

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #80 on: Today at 09:57:15 am
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 09:49:43 am
A European game is never irrelevant.

The vast majority of the football pyramid would give their back teeth to even have a chance to compete.

This is why some people think Liverpool fans are arrogant.

I'm always delighted to see my team in Europe.


Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on March  6, 2019, 12:38:07 am
You can ram your fucking European shite cup up yer hoop.

Like I said - I'd rather have lost fucking 20-0 against Bayern and won 1-0 and 1-0 in our league games.

The European Cup is my arse. We need to win the league. Fuck it.

RJH

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #81 on: Today at 10:00:57 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:39:58 pm
well i prefer cartoon characters

               Flintstone

   Sylvester  T. Bird Old Lady 

Taz                      Roadrunner   

               Pooh

B. Bunny      Y. Bear      B. Boop

                 M. Mouse   

   
D. Duck W.W Pecker Coyote Rubble J. Rabbit P. Panther  Garfield               


Taz is a liability, red card waiting to happen.

And I don't care what anyone says, Tweety Bird simply doesn't have the height to be a centre back.
Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #82 on: Today at 10:03:15 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:57:15 am



I would always want to win the league over a European Cup. That goes without saying.

However, that's just me - I was talking about the importance to the club.

I go to all the home games and I have to admit I'm enjoying this competition this year far more than I ever enjoy the 'Champions' League which has been a car crash for a few years now.

But yeah, I'd take one league over five European Cups personally.

Doesn't mean I don't want us to be in a posiiton to compete in Europe.

I'd also hazard that for me to post that, something had happened and I'd had a few :D


EDIT: Yeah. That's when I was disgusted that Ramos had done an Aikido move on Salah and Real had cheated their way through the round.
tubby

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #83 on: Today at 10:06:35 am
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 10:03:15 am
I'd also hazard that for me to post that, something had happened and I'd had a few :D

That does fit your M.O..
Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #84 on: Today at 10:36:58 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:06:35 am
That does fit your M.O..

Imagine getting bladdered while watching Liverpool play Real Madrid in the Champions League!

What a thing!
BoRed

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #85 on: Today at 10:59:13 am
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 10:03:15 am
I'd also hazard that for me to post that, something had happened and I'd had a few :D

EDIT: Yeah. That's when I was disgusted that Ramos had done an Aikido move on Salah and Real had cheated their way through the round.

From the date, I'd say what happened is we drew with Man Utd and Everton, which ultimately cost us the league.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #86 on: Today at 11:01:42 am
Press conference this evening at 6.30pm will give us insight about Klopp's thinking but I imagine we will know the players that have travelled a few hours earlier.
JackWard33

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #87 on: Today at 11:06:17 am
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 09:49:43 am
A European game is never irrelevant.

The vast majority of the football pyramid would give their back teeth to even have a chance to compete.

This is why some people think Liverpool fans are arrogant.

I'm always delighted to see my team in Europe.

Cool, good for you   it isnt Liverpool fan arrogance that makes it irrelevant, its the actual state of play in the competition.

The only way it becomes relevant is if it adds to the attrition in our squad
When you look at our squads and the squads of our rivals and the amount of fatigue and injuries they have already - that is going to be as big a factor in who wins the major prizes this season as any other
Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #88 on: Today at 11:13:45 am
Already through: Liverpool, Atalanta, Leverkusen, Sporting CP, West Ham, Freiburg, Brighton, Marseille, Rennes, Villarreal, Slavia Prague, Roma, Lens, Galatasaray, Benfica, Young Boys, Braga, Feyenoord.

Dropping down tonight: PSG or Newcastle, Porto or Shaktar Donetsk

Possibly qualifying tomorrow: Two of Real Betis/Rangers/Sparta Prague, Toulouse or USG, Qarabag or Molde


Lens, Galatasaray, Benfica, Young Boys, Braga, Feyenoord and the two dropping down tonight will play a group runner up from the Europa League. Looks like there could be some pretty evenly matched games as the quality dropping down from the CL isn't great
Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #89 on: Today at 11:18:09 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:06:17 am
Cool, good for you   it isnt Liverpool fan arrogance that makes it irrelevant, its the actual state of play in the competition.

The only way it becomes relevant is if it adds to the attrition in our squad
When you look at our squads and the squads of our rivals and the amount of fatigue and injuries they have already - that is going to be as big a factor in who wins the major prizes this season as any other

I personally think it's been brilliant for us as a club and has given us a real chance to bed in new players and give younger players a chance that they otherwise may not have had.

If we can pick up and get into the next tier of European football next season then the experience we've gained in this one will be invaluable.
Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #90 on: Today at 11:22:08 am
PSG or Newcastle is the biggest entry for differing reasons. Not sure who Id rather have in here (obviously might not end up playing either).whos the pick of the rest, and the other English teams: Leverkusen, Roma, Benfica, maybe Villarreal?
JackWard33

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #91 on: Today at 11:25:41 am
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 11:18:09 am
I personally think it's been brilliant for us as a club and has given us a real chance to bed in new players and give younger players a chance that they otherwise may not have had.

If we can pick up and get into the next tier of European football next season then the experience we've gained in this one will be invaluable.

For sure, to be clear I'm into the Europa .. I'd put winning it a decent distance above the domestic cups
I'd use this game for the reasons you've stated but with U23 players (if the registration rules allow it?!) rather than main 20 odd squad players have a lot of european games under their belts even junior members of that group (e.g Harvey's got 14 european appearances already)
Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #92 on: Today at 11:26:27 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 11:22:08 am
PSG or Newcastle is the biggest entry for differing reasons. Not sure who Id rather have in here (obviously might not end up playing either).whos the pick of the rest, and the other English teams: Leverkusen, Roma, Benfica, maybe Villarreal?

Seems I've forgot to mention Milan could still go through even though it's a longer shot. They'd have to win at Newcastle and hope Dortmund beat PSG I think.
rocco

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #93 on: Today at 11:35:59 am
A victory in the group pays 630,000 and a draw 210,000 .
Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #94 on: Today at 11:41:22 am
So if we draw we might be able to cover half of Salah's wages for a week? Boss!
Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #95 on: Today at 11:44:11 am
I know some (most?) want a complete team of kids. They routinely lose to League one and two sides in whatever that trophy is called these days so could get battered. Are people ok with that? I know the result doesnt overly matter but would be harsh on them and still potentially a bit embarrassing. I think we will see a smattering of more senior players who could do with some minutes but I dont envy Klopp having to make a selection for this one.

And I would also like to see us go fairly strong in the League Cuo next midweek which will be factored o to the selevtion too Im sure.
Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #96 on: Today at 11:53:27 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 11:44:11 am
I know some (most?) want a complete team of kids. They routinely lose to League one and two sides in whatever that trophy is called these days so could get battered. Are people ok with that? I know the result doesnt overly matter but would be harsh on them and still potentially a bit embarrassing. I think we will see a smattering of more senior players who could do with some minutes but I dont envy Klopp having to make a selection for this one.

And I would also like to see us go fairly strong in the League Cuo next midweek which will be factored o to the selevtion too Im sure.

He's obviously not going to send a child's team out to a European level side with far much to play for, it would have the potential to get messy. That said I'm not sure selection rules would even allow us to do that. Maye the likes of Elliot and Jones will play, but then there's your Kelleher/Quansah's who will also form a decent backbone with other youngsters coming in. I'm not expecting much of anything really but if ever there's a time to do it I suppose it's now.

League Cup is obviously much more important though, I'd easily take a loss in a Europa dead rubber if it means we beat West Ham (who have two big games this week themselves)
MH41

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #97 on: Today at 11:54:53 am
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Today at 11:13:45 am
Already through: Liverpool, Atalanta, Leverkusen, Sporting CP, West Ham, Freiburg, Brighton, Marseille, Rennes, Villarreal, Slavia Prague, Roma, Lens, Galatasaray, Benfica, Young Boys, Braga, Feyenoord.

Dropping down tonight: PSG or Newcastle, Porto or Shaktar Donetsk

Possibly qualifying tomorrow: Two of Real Betis/Rangers/Sparta Prague, Toulouse or USG, Qarabag or Molde


Lens, Galatasaray, Benfica, Young Boys, Braga, Feyenoord and the two dropping down tonight will play a group runner up from the Europa League. Looks like there could be some pretty evenly matched games as the quality dropping down from the CL isn't great

It always annoys me to see failures in the CL being rewarded, not only with a place in the Europa League, but also a draw against a team in the EL that did not win their group. If you dont qualify from your group, you shout be out of Europe totally, for the year, not given another chance! 
Why not reward those teams that drop down into the EL, with a draw only against the other teams that drop down from the CL?

Alternatively, (just for this year! ;D)  why not provide an incentive for teams in the EL, by rewarding the teams that win their group, with a place in the CL knockout stages?
Fromola

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #98 on: Today at 12:03:43 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 11:22:08 am
PSG or Newcastle is the biggest entry for differing reasons. Not sure who Id rather have in here (obviously might not end up playing either).whos the pick of the rest, and the other English teams: Leverkusen, Roma, Benfica, maybe Villarreal?

Leverkusen are looking the part, that'd be tricky. Brighton have been a tough opponent 2-3 years, we've rarely beat them (although I think a European night at Anfield is different). Roma would be a pain with their fans and the Mourinho factor. PSG or Newcastle we'd want to avoid. West Ham I wouldn't fear with Moyes, maybe a new manager bounce off someone else would be problematic.

Any tie can be problematic if you're not concentrated, particularly the away leg, but we should be beating anyone over two legs. Especially if we can get the second legs at home.


xbugawugax

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #99 on: Today at 12:43:53 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 11:22:08 am
PSG or Newcastle is the biggest entry for differing reasons. Not sure who Id rather have in here (obviously might not end up playing either).whos the pick of the rest, and the other English teams: Leverkusen, Roma, Benfica, maybe Villarreal?

ahhh...now that the threat of sevilla is out.

pretty sure the balls will be heated so we get psg/newcastle/leverkusen or whoever is the toughest test possible.
BoRed

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #100 on: Today at 12:57:43 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 12:43:53 pm
ahhh...now that the threat of sevilla is out.

pretty sure the balls will be heated so we get psg/newcastle/leverkusen or whoever is the toughest test possible.

We can't get Leverkusen or any other group winner in the next round. Don't think we can get an English team yet either. PSG would be possible if they finish third tonight and then make it through the next round (where we have a bye).
mattD

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #101 on: Today at 01:13:04 pm
Controversial opinion time, but I prefer winning European Cups over league titles.

The Europa League, while obviously not up with winning the European Cup or league, is by far the third biggest trophy in European football to win in my opinion. Liverpool and Europe together take on almost mythical proportions in my mind.
Persephone

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #102 on: Today at 01:19:53 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 01:13:04 pm
Controversial opinion time, but I prefer winning European Cups over league titles.

The Europa League, while obviously not up with winning the European Cup or league, is by far the third biggest trophy in European football to win in my opinion. Liverpool and Europe together take on almost mythical proportions in my mind.
The Champions League maybe but certainly not the Europa League over the League title. After the way we were forced to "celebrate" the 2020 title, I'd love for nothing better than to see Virgil,Mo and Ali parade another title in front of a full Kop.
Cafe De Paris

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
Reply #103 on: Today at 02:12:31 pm
I have to go with winning a European Cup (champions league) over a league title. Something magical about it that the prem cant replicate. Just my opinion.
Anyways I think our Pep normally does the pre match interview.
xbugawugax

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 01:19:53 pm
The Champions League maybe but certainly not the Europa League over the League title. After the way we were forced to "celebrate" the 2020 title, I'd love for nothing better than to see Virgil,Mo and Ali parade another title in front of a full Kop.

we are on still on track for a treble to be honest. if or when we win it, lets just show the league what a proper celebration is like. yes im a believer ;D

right now lets just win whatever that is in front of us and let those below us worry about catching up
Online thaddeus

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #105 on: Today at 02:26:44 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:22:34 pm
we are on still on track for a treble to be honest. if or when we win it, lets just show the league what a proper celebration is like. yes im a believer ;D

right now lets just win whatever that is in front of us and let those below us worry about catching up
We're one of three teams that still have a chance of a quadruple!  As the other two are Newcastle and West Ham then we're realistically the only team in that running still.
Offline keyop

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #106 on: Today at 03:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 09:27:09 am
How dare you not having Paddington in this team, with his South American skills, he's a must.
;D

Plus he'll have some marmalade sandwiches to share at half time.
Offline CowboyKangaroo

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #107 on: Today at 03:20:52 pm »
Its going to be the second string with a few youth players, not a team of kids. In terms of getting the most 'value' out of the fixture, I'd agree with that. Leaving some kids out there to get hammered by themselves does nothing for anyone and some members of the squad haven't played enough to be overly concerned with congestion.
Online vetdoc24

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #108 on: Today at 03:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 11:44:11 am
I know some (most?) want a complete team of kids. They routinely lose to League one and two sides in whatever that trophy is called these days so could get battered. Are people ok with that? I know the result doesnt overly matter but would be harsh on them and still potentially a bit embarrassing. I think we will see a smattering of more senior players who could do with some minutes but I dont envy Klopp having to make a selection for this one.

And I would also like to see us go fairly strong in the League Cuo next midweek which will be factored o to the selevtion too Im sure.

Between December 17-23 we would play Man u and Arsenal in the league and West Ham in LC (which I assume we atleast go partial strength for). So why risk injury by starting some key players or even some of the second string against a literal dead rubber? Say we play U21s and lose 5-0; what is there to feel bad for? Some opposition banter?

I would rather play the kids with no senior squad even on the bench then go and win all those three matches that actually matter.
Online StevoHimself

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #109 on: Today at 04:09:28 pm »
The Champions League/ European Cup is without question the biggest trophy a club can win for me. The league is your bread and butter, of course, and maybe a more accurate reflection of the quality of your team. I think the classic idea is that a top team would win a few league titles before really challenging in Europe - think Roman's Chelsea and Guardiola's City. However, Klopp won a UCL before the league. Rafa won it way before we were challenging. Real Madrid won 4 in 5 years but only one league title in the same period.

Imagining that we'd qualified for the Champions League this season though, I think I'd choose the league for a few obvious reasons others have mentioned - just one behind the record and a great chance to win one in front of fans etc
Online Nick110581

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #110 on: Today at 04:25:31 pm »
Liverpool travelling squad: Gomez, Endo, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Chambers, Pitaluga, Scanlon, Gordon, Doak, McConnell, Kelleher, Koumas, Quansah, Hill, Bradley, Mrozek.
Online Coolie High

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #111 on: Today at 04:28:19 pm »
Musialowski is really blacklisted.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #112 on: Today at 04:28:36 pm »
Hopefully Ibou isn't anywhere near that pitch.
Offline Samie

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #113 on: Today at 04:29:56 pm »
Play the kids!
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #114 on: Today at 04:37:21 pm »
Alisson, Trent, van Djik, and Salah, all left at home.
