More than who plays, I feel we can be more confident about who definitely doesn't? For me Allison, Van Djik, Trent, Szobo, Tsimi, Salah, and Diaz should be nowhere near this. I would've also included Gomez, Konate, Gakpo, Nunez, and Endo in that list but imagine one to three of those will feature.



I also think Jones, Elliot, and Grav might feature, albeit for limited minutes, to continue to keep them in rhythm. Wonder if Jota will be back to get a 10-15 min run out (and yes, I remember that he got injured in the last dead rubber like this).



Of course, I hope that we go with a complete squad of youngsters but just don't see that feasibly happening with how Jurgen operates.