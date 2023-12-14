« previous next »
Author Topic: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023  (Read 2001 times)

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:15:12 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op RedG. Had not realised about use of Anderlecht ground until yesterday. Israeli officials will be interesting!
Agree with most about weaker team but think regular  squad players such as Gomez, Kelleher,  Elliott, Jones, Gakpo and Quansah will start.
Went to the test event yesterday and Juergen was talking about taking it seriously (I know he has to!)
Great that the result does not really matter but still want to see a win! Think bench will be strong.
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:20:47 pm »
The most irrelevant Liverpool fixture in 40 years?

100% irrelevant competitively  tiny financial reward (will we even make our money back on the travel)  league one level opposition

Give it to the work experience lads to do the press conference?
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #42 on: Today at 06:05:48 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:20:47 pm
The most irrelevant Liverpool fixture in 40 years?

100% irrelevant competitively  tiny financial reward (will we even make our money back on the travel)  league one level opposition

Give it to the work experience lads to do the press conference?
Think we were in a similar boat 2010. But with added Hodge.

Drew 0-0 last game against a Dutch team?
AHA!

Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:24:05 pm »
Are we only allowed pick players from the 23-man squad? As in can we play any of the young lads like Chambers and McConnell who weren't named in squad back in September?
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #44 on: Today at 07:38:09 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:20:47 pm
The most irrelevant Liverpool fixture in 40 years?

100% irrelevant competitively  tiny financial reward (will we even make our money back on the travel)  league one level opposition

Give it to the work experience lads to do the press conference?

We also had a dead rubber last game in the Europa League under the Hodge. Already through. A chance to play a few youngsters and entertain the pre-Christmas crowd.

Liverpool 0-0 Utrecht.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/europe/9282967.stm
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #45 on: Today at 07:56:41 pm »
More than who plays, I feel we can be more confident about who definitely doesn't? For me Allison, Van Djik, Trent, Szobo, Tsimi, Salah, and Diaz should be nowhere near this. I would've also included Gomez, Konate, Gakpo, Nunez, and Endo in that list but imagine one to three of those will feature.

I also think Jones, Elliot, and Grav might feature, albeit for limited minutes, to continue to keep them in rhythm. Wonder if Jota will be back to get a 10-15 min run out (and yes, I remember that he got injured in the last dead rubber like this).

Of course, I hope that we go with a complete squad of youngsters but just don't see that feasibly happening with how Jurgen operates.
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:38:56 pm »
Pretty sure we'll go stronger than most people are wishing for. Klopp isn't going to send out a side to get battered.
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 07:38:09 pm
We also had a dead rubber last game in the Europa League under the Hodge. Already through. A chance to play a few youngsters and entertain the pre-Christmas crowd.

Liverpool 0-0 Utrecht.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/europe/9282967.stm

The quote they've chosen to highlight in that article is absolutely savage.

"Joe Cole looks like he is running through water everytime he tries to sprint."
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #48 on: Today at 10:10:57 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 08:42:56 pm
The quote they've chosen to highlight in that article is absolutely savage.

"Joe Cole looks like he is running through water everytime he tries to sprint."

Reading the match report brought back shudders of horror about that time.

Itll be interesting to see what team Klopp puts out and I wouldnt be surprised if its not as weak as expected.
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:15:53 pm »
Play nothing but kids on Thursday, with the odd senior fringe player that could benefit from the minutes. At a bare minimum, I don't want Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Szboszlai, MacAllister, Jones, Salah, Nunez or Diaz taking part in any capacity. Ideally wouldn't see Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Gravenberch or Elliott either, but I won't grumble too much if Klopp deems those players getting minutes to be beneficial in the long run. Would personally be starting a team like this:

Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Chambers
Endo
McConnell Clark
Gordon Gakpo Doak
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 07:38:09 pm
We also had a dead rubber last game in the Europa League under the Hodge. Already through. A chance to play a few youngsters and entertain the pre-Christmas crowd.

Liverpool 0-0 Utrecht.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/europe/9282967.stm

I remember falling asleep in the away game.aw the dark times
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:46:38 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 10:10:57 pm
Reading the match report brought back shudders of horror about that time.

Itll be interesting to see what team Klopp puts out and I wouldnt be surprised if its not as weak as expected.

Yeah, I think the fact we're currently looking at the Liverpool side with the best squad depth in years (midfielders and forwards anyway) means, short of playing the kids, it's hard to put a side out that is particularly weak really. The side that was really poor in Toulouse for instance wasn't all that bad on paper.

But, yeah, if you wanna give a start to people like Doak...maybe even Bradley, Chambers...this is the game.
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:15:53 pm
Play nothing but kids on Thursday, with the odd senior fringe player that could benefit from the minutes. At a bare minimum, I don't want Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Szboszlai, MacAllister, Jones, Salah, Nunez or Diaz taking part in any capacity. Ideally wouldn't see Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Gravenberch or Elliott either, but I won't grumble too much if Klopp deems those players getting minutes to be beneficial in the long run. Would personally be starting a team like this:

Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Chambers
Endo
McConnell Clark
Gordon Gakpo Doak

Clark is injured but yeah I would have involved him in the squad for sure.
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:56:52 pm »
Would love to see as many youngsters out there as possible. Give them a taste of the big time with zero pressure. Fill yer boots lads.

Doak to score and Gomez to finally get a goal. That'd do
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:06:31 pm »
It would be mad to play the big boys in this one considering the number of injuries that teams normally pick up in December. This is a golden opportunity to rest players with pivotal fixtures coming up (If we win our next 3 league games, we'll build a sizeable gap on City).
« Last Edit: Today at 11:14:12 pm by MonsLibpool »
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #55 on: Today at 11:07:06 pm »
With all due respect to the UEFA Cup/Europa League but guys like Alisson, Trent, VVD, Salah, Szoboszlai and Darwin have no business playing against Union St-Gilloise midweek with the club already having 1st spot locked up.
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:10:40 pm »
Give those who wont be starting on Sunday lots of game time.  No injuries, no cards. 
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #57 on: Today at 11:39:58 pm »
well i prefer cartoon characters

               Flintstone

   Sylvester  T. Bird Old Lady 

Taz                      Roadrunner   

               Pooh

B. Bunny      Y. Bear      B. Boop

                 M. Mouse   

   
D. Duck W.W Pecker Coyote Rubble J. Rabbit P. Panther  Garfield               
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 07:38:09 pm
We also had a dead rubber last game in the Europa League under the Hodge. Already through. A chance to play a few youngsters and entertain the pre-Christmas crowd.

Liverpool 0-0 Utrecht.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/europe/9282967.stm

I'm amazed 38000 turned up for that. We had less in Champions League matches under Rafa.
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #59 on: Today at 11:42:15 pm »
Kloppo should select a RAWK XI or the game.
Re: Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool - Europa League - 17:45 14 December 2023
« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:42:15 pm
Kloppo should select a RAWK XI or the game.
He'll have trouble finding a right winger here ;)
