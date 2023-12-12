Disgraceful that from Peter Walton.
Genuinely pathetic that he would specifically call out two managers by name in a pretty inflammatory way, when literally every single manager in the league has criticised the refs this season.
And even without the red-tinted specs, Klopp is also the only one of those managers who has been unhappy with a decision that was completely, objectively wrong.
But no surprise, I suppose - Klopp and Arteta have been the managers that the media and pundits have picked out for their own "pile-on", so Walton is toeing the party line, as he does week in, week out.
On another note, don't see any mention of Haaland screaming in the ref's face the other week - which is behaviour that's probably more likely to lead to violence than an angry post-match press conference.