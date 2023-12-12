« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely  (Read 2257 times)

Offline grinchgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,087
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
« Reply #40 on: December 12, 2023, 08:41:38 pm »
Is there a complaints procedure for The Times, that column is a disgrace.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
« Reply #41 on: December 12, 2023, 08:45:11 pm »
Isnt the only recent violence involving an official in the PL when Robertson got elbowed? Thats ok tho isnt it.
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,754
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
« Reply #42 on: December 12, 2023, 09:04:30 pm »
I just saw Peter Walton's comments. Wow! What an absolute disgrace he is.  :no
Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
« Reply #43 on: December 12, 2023, 10:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on December 12, 2023, 07:18:48 pm
Disgraceful that from Peter Walton.

Genuinely pathetic that he would specifically call out two managers by name in a pretty inflammatory way, when literally every single manager in the league has criticised the refs this season.

And even without the red-tinted specs, Klopp is also the only one of those managers who has been unhappy with a decision that was completely, objectively wrong.

But no surprise, I suppose - Klopp and Arteta have been the managers that the media and pundits have picked out for their own "pile-on", so Walton is toeing the party line, as he does week in, week out.

On another note, don't see any mention of Haaland screaming in the ref's face the other week - which is behaviour that's probably more likely to lead to violence than an angry post-match press conference.
Logged

Offline Rushing to the Boxing Day sales

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,439
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
« Reply #44 on: December 12, 2023, 10:47:25 pm »
Whys Walton picking out Klopp and Arteta? No Ten Hag? He never stops using the ref as an excuse

For a start the worst in the league is Dyche. By a mile. The man is comical and the things he complains about are comical

Brighton and Fulham managers are absolutely shocking also.

But let's focus on big names.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,832
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
« Reply #45 on: December 12, 2023, 10:55:23 pm »
I saw this last night night and thought "how soon does someone blame Klopp for it?" Part of me, foolishly, wasn't actually expecting it to happen so quickly.
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
« Reply #46 on: December 12, 2023, 11:18:38 pm »
If people here cannot see how this event is so clearly Jurgen Klopp's fault, then no one can help you. In truth, it is Klopp who should be getting arrested, not the president of this Turkish club, who is a small fish in this crime.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,848
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 12:46:05 am »
The assault of an official in Turkish top-flight could easily have happened in UK

How on earth does Walton think that? Hes just spreading nonsense and there is zero evidence that a similar situation would happen here. Does he really believe that any manager or owner etc would resort to punching a referee and kicking him when he is down. He mentions Klopp and Arteta but neither have ever suggested that a referee should be assaulted. Theres a huge difference between complaining about decisions and assault and its a disgrace to imply that one leads to another.

Yes there are idiots in the crowd but these people have always been around and Klopp etc cannot be blamed for their actions. Thats why we dont allow fans onto the pitch as it is certain that one idiot would hit a player or official.

To imply that any manager or chairman or owner etc in the EPL would incite or condone or carry out assault is ridiculous. Walton has zero evidence and if he does then say so. But dont be a bloody lazy journalist and start making preposterous claims.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 06:45:10 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 12:46:05 am
The assault of an official in Turkish top-flight could easily have happened in UK

How on earth does Walton think that? Hes just spreading nonsense and there is zero evidence that a similar situation would happen here. Does he really believe that any manager or owner etc would resort to punching a referee and kicking him when he is down. He mentions Klopp and Arteta but neither have ever suggested that a referee should be assaulted. Theres a huge difference between complaining about decisions and assault and its a disgrace to imply that one leads to another.

Yes there are idiots in the crowd but these people have always been around and Klopp etc cannot be blamed for their actions. Thats why we dont allow fans onto the pitch as it is certain that one idiot would hit a player or official.

To imply that any manager or chairman or owner etc in the EPL would incite or condone or carry out assault is ridiculous. Walton has zero evidence and if he does then say so. But dont be a bloody lazy journalist and start making preposterous claims.
Maybe he means that the officials in this country are so incompetent/ biased that hes surprised no one has given them a slap. That would make sense.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 06:48:55 am »
Meanwhile over in Rugby Union.

Quote
Leinster will talk to James Ryan about his dealings with referees, while also engaging with the officials themselves after Sundays fractious exchanges with match official Matt Carley during the provinces win over La Rochelle.

English referee Carley told Ryan he would no longer interact with him during the first half of the tempestuous Stade Marcel Déflandre clash, choosing instead to engage with the second rows co-captain, Garry Ringrose.

Leinster assistant coach Andrew Goodman said that Leinster would engage with Ryan and the officials to find a solution to the issue. Both I think, Goodman said.

We always have conversations about how we deal with the language that we use.

We want to be respectful to referees, the pressure they are under in a big game like that.

The tone of voice and the way we address refs is going to be important for us moving forward because of situations like that.

I am sure that Leo (Cullen) and the ref will catch up on Monday or Tuesday. We will get a bit of feedback.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/champions-cup/tone-of-voice-is-going-to-be-important-leinster-will-speak-to-james-ryan-about-ref-dealings-in-the-future/a805811141.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,356
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:22:18 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on December 12, 2023, 07:00:49 am
Club should be banned for the rest of the season and relegated.

100% relegate them out of pro football in Turkey.
Logged

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,393
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:04:27 am »
Quote from: John C on December 12, 2023, 07:42:31 pm
That's an absolute disgrace, I hope the Times and Walton get a shite load of complaints about that.
An atrocious statement.

What a twat conflating violence with telling the truth.

Gobshite.

EDIT: Liverpool & Arsenal should be issuing a joint statement condemning Peter Walton, I'm fucking livid about that.




Peter Walton is just writing for Rupert Murdoch - I have no fucking idea why anyone takes any notice of the Times thesedays anymore than they'd take notice of other NI papers like the fucking S*n.

Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,672
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:12:55 am »
So Peter Walton is basically inciting a pile on on Klopp and Arteta? Gobshite.

Surely that's libelous and actionable?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,128
  • YNWA
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:28:50 am »
Hope Klopp and Arteta do him for libel. Absolute fucking disgrace.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 