The assault of an official in Turkish top-flight could easily have happened in UK



How on earth does Walton think that? Hes just spreading nonsense and there is zero evidence that a similar situation would happen here. Does he really believe that any manager or owner etc would resort to punching a referee and kicking him when he is down. He mentions Klopp and Arteta but neither have ever suggested that a referee should be assaulted. Theres a huge difference between complaining about decisions and assault and its a disgrace to imply that one leads to another.



Yes there are idiots in the crowd but these people have always been around and Klopp etc cannot be blamed for their actions. Thats why we dont allow fans onto the pitch as it is certain that one idiot would hit a player or official.



To imply that any manager or chairman or owner etc in the EPL would incite or condone or carry out assault is ridiculous. Walton has zero evidence and if he does then say so. But dont be a bloody lazy journalist and start making preposterous claims.