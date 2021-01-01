Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely after Ankaragucu president punches refereeAnkaragucu president Faruk Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler following his side's 1-1 draw with Rizespor in Turkish Super Lig on Monday night; two detained as fans also attack official, while detention order issued for KocaMatches in all Turkish football leagues have been suspended indefinitely by its football association after a club president punched a referee at the end of a Super Lig match on Monday night.Faruk Koca, who is president of Ankaragucu, ran onto the pitch and struck official Halil Umut Meler after their top-flight game against Rizespor.Koca's side had conceded a 97th-minute equaliser, ensuring Rizespor would stay four points clear of their hosts after the 1-1 draw.Ankaragucu fans invaded the pitch after the game and Meler was also kicked when he fell, though it was unclear who his assailants were. Meler eventually made it to the dressing room with the help of the police.In a statement released several hours after full-time, the Turkish Football Federation said it condemned the "inhumane and despicable" attack on the official."We are following Halil Umut Meler's health condition closely and wish a speedy recovery to our valuable referee."This inhumane and despicable attack was made against all stakeholders of Turkish Football. Everyone who has targeted referees and encouraged crimes against referees is complicit in this despicable crime."The irresponsible statements of club presidents, managers, coaches and TV commentators targeting referees have paved the way for this vile attack today."In coordination with our state, all criminal proceedings deserved have been initiated against those responsible and instigators of this inhumane attack."The responsible club, the club President, its managers and all the criminals who attacked Halil Umut Meler will be punished in the most severe way."By the decision of the Turkish Football Federation Board of Directors, matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely."Turkey's football federation (TFF) has decided to hold an extraordinary meeting following the trouble, the country's public broadcaster TRT said.The incident quickly reached as far as Turkey's president, Recep Erdogan, who was quoted in Turkish media condemning the attack."I condemn the attack on referee Halil Umut Meler after the MKE Ankaragucu-Çaykur Rizespor match played this evening, and I wish him a speedy recovery," said Erdogan."Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sports are incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports."A detention order has been issued for Koca, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on X, adding that two people have already been detained as part of a judicial investigation into the incident.Two hours after the match finished, Ankaragucu's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, issued an apology to the country's footballing community for the incident.Originally written in Turkish, the statement read: "As MKE Ankaragücü Sports Club, we are saddened by the incident that took place this evening."We apologise to the Turkish football public and the entire sports community for the sad incident that occurred after the Caykur Rizespor match at Eryaman Stadium."A FIFA referee since 2017, 37-year-old Meler took charge of Lazio's Champions League group game with Celtic on November 28.Referees in Turkey are often criticised by club managers and presidents for their decisions but are rarely the target of violent attacks.Ankaragucu are 11th in the Super Lig on 18 points, three places below Rizespor who have 22 points from 15 matches.