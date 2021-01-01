« previous next »
Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely

Trada

Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Today at 03:47:44 am
https://twitter.com/i/status/1734402372087234715

Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely after Ankaragucu president punches referee

Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler following his side's 1-1 draw with Rizespor in Turkish Super Lig on Monday night; two detained as fans also attack official, while detention order issued for Koca
Matches in all Turkish football leagues have been suspended indefinitely by its football association after a club president punched a referee at the end of a Super Lig match on Monday night.

Faruk Koca, who is president of Ankaragucu, ran onto the pitch and struck official Halil Umut Meler after their top-flight game against Rizespor.

Koca's side had conceded a 97th-minute equaliser, ensuring Rizespor would stay four points clear of their hosts after the 1-1 draw.

Ankaragucu fans invaded the pitch after the game and Meler was also kicked when he fell, though it was unclear who his assailants were. Meler eventually made it to the dressing room with the help of the police.

In a statement released several hours after full-time, the Turkish Football Federation said it condemned the "inhumane and despicable" attack on the official.
"We are following Halil Umut Meler's health condition closely and wish a speedy recovery to our valuable referee.

"This inhumane and despicable attack was made against all stakeholders of Turkish Football. Everyone who has targeted referees and encouraged crimes against referees is complicit in this despicable crime.

"The irresponsible statements of club presidents, managers, coaches and TV commentators targeting referees have paved the way for this vile attack today.
"In coordination with our state, all criminal proceedings deserved have been initiated against those responsible and instigators of this inhumane attack.

"The responsible club, the club President, its managers and all the criminals who attacked Halil Umut Meler will be punished in the most severe way.

"By the decision of the Turkish Football Federation Board of Directors, matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely."
Turkey's football federation (TFF) has decided to hold an extraordinary meeting following the trouble, the country's public broadcaster TRT said.

The incident quickly reached as far as Turkey's president, Recep Erdogan, who was quoted in Turkish media condemning the attack.

"I condemn the attack on referee Halil Umut Meler after the MKE Ankaragucu-Çaykur Rizespor match played this evening, and I wish him a speedy recovery," said Erdogan.

"Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sports are incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports."

A detention order has been issued for Koca, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on X, adding that two people have already been detained as part of a judicial investigation into the incident.

Two hours after the match finished, Ankaragucu's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, issued an apology to the country's footballing community for the incident.

Originally written in Turkish, the statement read: "As MKE Ankaragücü Sports Club, we are saddened by the incident that took place this evening.
"We apologise to the Turkish football public and the entire sports community for the sad incident that occurred after the Caykur Rizespor match at Eryaman Stadium."

A FIFA referee since 2017, 37-year-old Meler took charge of Lazio's Champions League group game with Celtic on November 28.

Referees in Turkey are often criticised by club managers and presidents for their decisions but are rarely the target of violent attacks.

Ankaragucu are 11th in the Super Lig on 18 points, three places below Rizespor who have 22 points from 15 matches.


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13028415/ankaragucu-president-punches-referee-two-detained-as-turkish-super-lig-game-descends-into-chaos-after-full-time
19th Nervous Title

Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:59:36 am
Were the invaders wearing Lonsdales? Professional football has become an embarrassment.
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:00:49 am
Club should be banned for the rest of the season and relegated.
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:54:36 am
Shocking! Ban the club and president for life!
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:09:10 am
Stolen from Twitter
Rishi Sunak says Turkey is perfectly safe for referees, and intends to pass a bill proving it
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:23:57 am
The Turkish Super Lig take the actions of the club president of MKE Ankaragücü very seriously. In order to make a statement about the seriousness of the offence, Everton will be deducted 10 more points.
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:28:49 am
Can we request a transfer to Turkey for the likes of England, Tierney, Hooper, Oliver etc etc? They wouldnt last 2 minutes by the sounds of it.
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #7 on: Today at 09:31:06 am
Looking forward to John Henry racing down from the stands and knocking out whichever Manc has been appointed to referee Sunday's game.
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #8 on: Today at 09:35:57 am
Referees in Turkey are often criticised by club managers and presidents for their decisions but are rarely the target of violent attacks.

"Rarely"
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #9 on: Today at 09:37:49 am
Wonder if this pic made Squires' late breaker deadline today?

Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #10 on: Today at 09:46:47 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 09:31:06 am
Looking forward to John Henry racing down from the stands and knocking out whichever Manc has been appointed to referee Sunday's game.

As an American he could even carry a gun like the guy in Greece did a few years ago... ;)
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #11 on: Today at 09:47:08 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:28:49 am
Can we request a transfer to Turkey for the likes of England, Tierney, Hooper, Oliver etc etc? They wouldnt last 2 minutes by the sounds of it.

Yellow card for the President. Good process boys.
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #12 on: Today at 09:47:41 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:35:57 am
Referees in Turkey are often criticised by club managers and presidents for their decisions but are rarely the target of violent attacks.

"Rarely"

Criticism sometimes leads to violence. We see this every week when elite footballers hound referees in the PL and then at the grassroots levels kids and amateurs do the same without the same controls or repercussions (ending a professional career). Young officials are walking away from the game every week.

And you know what can't be had without match day officials? Football.
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #13 on: Today at 09:58:37 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:47:41 am
Criticism sometimes leads to violence. We see this every week when elite footballers hound referees in the PL and then at the grassroots levels kids and amateurs do the same without the same controls or repercussions (ending a professional career). Young officials are walking away from the game every week.

And you know what can't be had without match day officials? Football.

This is what I mean. It's easy to laugh - think we've all felt like decking a referee at some point - but a guy was assaulted, and then some shithead kicked him when he was down. And it's down to a constant barrage of bile that's seemingly raged unchecked from Turkish football clubs. And it's likely because the Turkish league didn't clamp down on inflammatory statements sooner and harder.

I don't follow grass roots football in the UK, but I imagine referees here get a lot of shit. But if this is what Turkish football is like at the top levels, I dread to think what their grass roots football must be like!

I know we all get frustrated that PL refs don't have to explain their shitty decisions, and any post match criticism is likely going to get your manager/player slapped with a charge of bringing the game into disrepute - but looking at this you have to wonder why players are so often allowed to get in a ref's face here without more severe repercussions. (Unless their Liverpool players of course - then they can get a yellow for just breathing in a referee's general direction.)

I'm kind of hoping this sparks the PL into being more stringent on bad behaviour, like mobbing the ref after a bad decision. These are things our team doesn't do, yet opposition clubs seem to get away with it with impunity.
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #14 on: Today at 11:05:09 am
There is way too much toxicity in football right now. Getting to dangerous levels again. The conspiracy theorists. It's never that serious.

As bad as it is something like this happening to a professional referee. Just think all the fellas and women that give up their days to referee amateur and junior football and face similar and worse levels of threat and violence. Attitudes need to change across all of the board big time.
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #15 on: Today at 11:13:01 am
Quote
Fifa president Gianni Infantino called the incident "totally unacceptable" and said that violence has "no place in our sport or society".

Said from his grandstand seat at a public flogging event in some evil, human rights-denying Middle East oil dictatorship, where he has been staying as a guest and enjoying all the luxuries that a regular supply of stuffed brown envelopes can offer.

Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #16 on: Today at 12:02:34 pm
European football is a shithole anyway, not one country beside maybe Germany is decent.
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #17 on: Today at 12:05:18 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:47:08 am
Yellow card for the President. Good process boys.
But Darren, the club president has just knocked the ref out
Play has restarted, nothing I can do
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #18 on: Today at 12:08:58 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:05:18 pm
But Darren, the club president has just knocked the ref out
Play has restarted, nothing I can do

;D

Will the Turkish clubs still play in European comps? Gala are in the Mancs group aren't they?
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #19 on: Today at 12:23:24 pm
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Today at 12:08:58 pm
;D

Will the Turkish clubs still play in European comps? Gala are in the Mancs group aren't they?
I think it's just the Turkish domestic leagues that will be affected.
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #20 on: Today at 01:05:38 pm
Ban him for life from attending any game. Relegate the club for not controlling their staff. Make them play behind closed doors for a season for the involvement of their fans.

We may all at times complain about referees but this was disgraceful.
Re: Turkish football leagues suspended indefinitely
Reply #21 on: Today at 01:06:37 pm
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Today at 12:08:58 pm
;D

Will the Turkish clubs still play in European comps? Gala are in the Mancs group aren't they?

Gala are currently third in Group A, with United bottom. Let's hope they don't get kicked out and give United a bye into the Europa League.
