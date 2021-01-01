Mate of mine had a Super Goose, he was posh though. I had a BSA Tour De France, best bike I ever had, that got robbed by some c*nts from inside the supermarket in the townie, I wheeled it right in and some twat still robbed it.



Our kid was a loon on his, used to jump off the steps next to Kirkby Baths, garage rooves the lot, those Burners were tough as fuck







nearly fucking drowned in that shithole. First time i went with the school when i was aboot 4 an some dickhead instructor shoved me an i fell in an nearly drown. TitYeah they were boss all them old bikes. Solid like