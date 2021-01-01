« previous next »
Author Topic: Worst and best chrimbo prezzies  (Read 583 times)

Offline O little Sausage of Bethlehem

Re: Worst and best chrimbo prezzies
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:42:17 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 04:39:46 pm
Mate of mine had a Super Goose, he was posh though. I had a BSA Tour De France, best bike I ever had, that got robbed by some c*nts from inside the supermarket in the townie, I wheeled it right in and some twat still robbed it.

Our kid was a loon on his, used to jump off the steps next to Kirkby Baths, garage rooves the lot, those Burners were tough as fuck


nearly fucking drowned in that shithole. First time i went with the school when i was aboot 4 an some dickhead instructor shoved me an i fell in an nearly drown. Tit

Yeah they were boss all them old bikes. Solid like
Online Draex Navidad

Re: Worst and best chrimbo prezzies
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:57:18 pm »


Now before you start, this was another christmas, defo not rich!
Offline O little Sausage of Bethlehem

Re: Worst and best chrimbo prezzies
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:03:23 pm »
FFFFFFFFFF" border="0


Image" border="0

*runs off to find hand held Tomy 3D games
Offline Samie

Re: Worst and best chrimbo prezzies
« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:06:10 pm »
How muchh for the Atari Capon?
Offline O little Sausage of Bethlehem

Re: Worst and best chrimbo prezzies
« Reply #44 on: Today at 05:07:32 pm »
Not selling mate. Had em all since i was a kid.
Offline Samie

Re: Worst and best chrimbo prezzies
« Reply #45 on: Today at 05:10:48 pm »
I'll give yer me donkey as a trade.  :D
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Worst and best chrimbo prezzies
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:10:48 pm
I'll give yer me donkey as a trade.  :D

Just cos you pay £3 a month to sponsor it, doesn't make it yours
Offline O little Sausage of Bethlehem

Re: Worst and best chrimbo prezzies
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:23:06 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 05:20:15 pm
Just cos you pay £3 a month to sponsor it, doesn't make it yours
Yeah, bet he thinks he owns all them birds on Babestation cos he phones them an buys em knickers and pyabb combs on their amazon wishlist

First time caller my arse
Offline Samie

Re: Worst and best chrimbo prezzies
« Reply #48 on: Today at 05:24:45 pm »
 ;D

Watching porn is easier than Babestation mate. Have you seen the rates these days?
Offline Samie

Re: Worst and best chrimbo prezzies
« Reply #49 on: Today at 05:26:10 pm »
By the way my Donkey is called Salas.  ;D
