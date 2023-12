My ex Bird years ago bought me this bright yellow scarf.It was about 4 metres long and about 30cms wide. When i used to leave hers to walk home at night she'd stand at the door and put it on me and then zip me jacket up like me fucking Nan used too. Felt like I had a Fat Python round me neck strangling every last breath outta me. As soon as i was out of sight it was straight in me back pack.



Walking home glowing in the dark like some illuminous Rupert the bear kecks twat