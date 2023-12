there's been a lot of pointing of fingers at individual players, but the truth is the whole team - except maybe Ali, TAA and VVD - is looking sloppy and sluggish. even if if it yet another early KO, a team of our supposed quality really should be able to sort itself out against a team recently humiliated by bournemouth. hope Klopp is giving them absolute hell right now and we come out with a better attitude in the second half. not getting 3 points from this would be a genuine set back