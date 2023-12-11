There was a similar incident in one of the televised games after ours this weekend. Can't remember which one.

Free kick awarded, player didn't get out of the way to allow the free kick to be taken, but no yellow card was given.

Very distinct difference between the 2 was that Ayew deliberately moved in front of Virgil to prevent the free kick being taken, whereas in the other game, the player was already in there but just didn't move.

He can have no complaints about either yellow.



Correct. Ayew was not in front of VVD as he was about to take the kick but then Ayew ran in front of VVD and made no attempt to get out of the way. He may also have been already on a warning for other incidents (was it him that flicked the ball out of VVD's hands when he was about to take a throw). So this nonsense that VVD was somehow to blame is pathetic and Hodgson should apologise. His player deliberately ran in front of VVD and that was "unprofessional".Palace were constantly fouling us when we were mounting attacks and it became very annoying. Each player was taking it in turns to breakup the play. I was shouting at the TV asking the ref to do something about it and he must have eventually heard me. This sort of deliberate fouling goes on far too often (we do it at times too) but Palace were taking the piss as it seemed to be on every attack.Palace are a decent club and do not deserve to have a coach/manager that directs the players to be so negative.