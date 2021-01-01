« previous next »
PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 01:31:48 pm
God awful game, deserved nothing from it

But we still managed to get 3 points, and at this time of year that's all that matters
What a moment for Elliott. He was overplayed last season out of necessity but I prefer this role he is currently playing....came on and was just smart with the ball. Something severely lacking on the day
What a finish.
Top of the league!
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 01:33:12 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 01:31:48 pm
God awful game, deserved nothing from it

But we still managed to get 3 points, and at this time of year that's all that matters
What a moment for Elliott. He was overplayed last season out of necessity but I prefer this role he is currently playing....came on and was just smart with the ball. Something severely lacking on the day
What a finish.
Top of the league!

So you think Palace deserved something from it?
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 01:36:16 pm
@danielstorey
In their last eight league games alone, Liverpool have scored goals in the 74th, 75th, 76th, 77th, 80th, 87th, 88th, 91st, 94th, 95th and 97th minutes.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 01:38:41 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:36:16 pm
@danielstorey
In their last eight league games alone, Liverpool have scored goals in the 74th, 75th, 76th, 77th, 80th, 87th, 88th, 91st, 94th, 95th and 97th minutes.
Stats reveal some amazing details sometimes.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 01:43:18 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 10:04:20 am
+ Liverpool Echo: "Roy Hodgson hits out at Liverpool win, VAR and football"

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson was not impressed after Liverpool came from behind to earn Premier League win on Saturday

The first thing Id like to say is I dont want you discussing my mood or how I am or saying I looked exasperated or upset. You can do what you want with what I say. Do me a favour.

To force us to play with 10 men for the last 15 plus minutes in a game which at that point we thought we dealt with extremely well was a really, really harsh outcome. It was certainly not worthy of what the team had produced.

I am disillusioned with the game. This game was pretty much what the game is these days. You tell me if thats right? You should be disillusioned too.

Ayew was dismissed for a foul on Elliott having earlier in the second half been booked for not allowing Virgil van Dijk to take a free-kick quickly.

And Hodgson said: You wouldnt believe how disappointed and upset he is. Im sure some of you have played football and you know how it is sometimes to play a game where you really do well and exceed expectations and then at the end of it, due to the circumstances which controlled this game, you end up losing it. Theres no way to describe those feelings.

-- Roy Hodgson --

- https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/if-brutal-roy-hodgson-hits-28259859

If he's that fed up with it, why is he still managing in the Premier League at 76? Obviously the money trumps everything else. I wish I was earning millions to be disillusioned with my job.

His football has always been shit. He's not interested in actually playing football, just stopping it. That's more what i'm fed up with watching - managers like him coaching players not to play football.

There's always an absolute shitstorm whenever we get any kind of decision. It creates an atmosphere where refs consider us fair game to fuck over and "I won't give Liverpool a decision because the media will go mad".
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 01:44:17 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on December  9, 2023, 06:23:09 pm
Shades of our win there in 17/18. After we conceded, I really felt like we would wake up and come away with the three points.

Roys post match interview was hilarious. Showed all of the characteristics that got him sacked here.
What I find grinding about him, is that while he was here, he was so apologetic and sympathetic towards other teams- and sucked up to them whenever we lost.
Now that he's no longer Liverpool manager, he has no qualms attacking us after his own shite tactics and dirty play!

Where's the humility and respect towards us that you didn't spare other teams - after a beating, when you was at Liverpool, Roy!?
He'll be licking Arsenal, City's or Spurs' boots in a few weeks.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 01:46:03 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:42:44 am
God forbid cynical play actually gets punished. We had 90 minutes of anti-football yesterday from Palace and they get nothing but praise from TNT. We've had ridiculous yellows regularly this season. Booked for waving a card 20 yards from the ref (Spurs player didn't get one for doing the same when on a yellow against us) yet opponents routinely crowd the ref to scream for cards and this is deemed fine. We've had players booked for time wasting on a throw in the first half in a game we weren't even winning, when other teams professionally waste time. We've had players booked for complaining about a decision, when other teams are still screaming at the ref with no punishment. We've had players booked for kicking the ball away even when they weren't.  We've had 4 really soft red cards as well, yet still the narrative was Trent should have been sent off or Konate should have been sent off - all for 2 soft yellows.

TNT spent most of the second half crying that Konate wasn't sent off in the derby for a second yellow for a soft foul and the rest of the first half complaining that Young was sent off for a clearly bookable offence and second yellow.

See also Alisson being booked for time-wasting after taking 18 seconds on a goal kick against Spurs. Other keepers regularly take more than 30s at Anfield. Pope last season was warned SEVEN times to hurry up on them, and still wasnt booked.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 01:54:24 pm
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Yesterday at 01:46:03 pm
See also Alisson being booked for time-wasting after taking 18 seconds on a goal kick against Spurs. Other keepers regularly take more than 30s at Anfield. Pope last season was warned SEVEN times to hurry up on them, and still wasnt booked.

I remember Taylor last season booking Ali against Brentford on a goal kick for time wasting, after their keeper had spent several seconds longer on multiple goal kicks in the same game without a booking. It was more or less the first time Ali had touched the ball.

It feels like we're playing to different rules than everyone else, yet the odd time they're applied to our opponents (i.e. Young/Ayew) everyone loses their shit. The odd time we're given the benefit of the doubt (i.e. Konate in the derby or Trent at Newcastle after a shambles of a first booking just before) and it's also a shitstorm. We're always being gaslit in this league.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 02:02:11 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 01:31:48 pm
God awful game, deserved nothing from it

We were the better team from start to finish.

Don't focus on how shite we were, focus on how shite they were instead. They went out to spoil us and take a smash and grab winner or battle to a draw. They failed.

The narrative is always that a thug team that prevents a good team from playing their best and blasting them away deserves something from the game. They don't, and Palace didn't yesterday either.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 02:02:52 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:43:18 pm
If he's that fed up with it, why is he still managing in the Premier League at 76? Obviously the money trumps everything else. I wish I was earning millions to be disillusioned with my job.

His football has always been shit. He's not interested in actually playing football, just stopping it. That's more what i'm fed up with watching - managers like him coaching players not to play football.

There's always an absolute shitstorm whenever we get any kind of decision. It creates an atmosphere where refs consider us fair game to fuck over and "I won't give Liverpool a decision because the media will go mad".
Agreed, Fromola mate...

But as an ex-manager, ex-employee of Liverpool Football Club, I do hope at least he would be "nicer" a bit when it comes to Liverpool in interview / the press conference...

I did apply for a new job and I was trying not to badmouthing my previous employer, boss or the company who had paid my salary before.

Same, that's my expectation with Roy actually, at least. Being a manager of Liverpool supposed to weigh something in your life and career, in my opinion.

Of course, not about millions of money paid when you work for Liverpool, just... Be a bit "nicer", I guess.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 02:22:28 pm
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Yesterday at 11:26:03 am
Want to know why Palace are such inbred c*nts?

Nigel Nazi Frottage supports them.

Hope they get relegated

Scum.

Thankfully we dont have any embarrassing celebrity supporters.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 02:59:14 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 02:02:11 pm
We were the better team from start to finish.

Don't focus on how shite we were, focus on how shite they were instead. They went out to spoil us and take a smash and grab winner or battle to a draw. They failed.

The narrative is always that a thug team that prevents a good team from playing their best and blasting them away deserves something from the game. They don't, and Palace didn't yesterday either.

agree with your wider point, we were deserved winners, but do think there was a spell in the first half where we were second best (despite their negativity). Couldn't say the timings, but broadly the second half of the first half.

We had a continued spell of holding onto the ball too long, and either losing it or being fouled (although only the former is dangerous both are bad, because we need tempo to beat sitting teams and it played into their hands). Also failed to build up from the back, gave away free kicks in our own half and offsides in their half during a rare attack. They managed to get into more dangerous positions and have shots on goal (which we didn't all half), despite our possession dominance.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 04:28:52 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 01:29:34 pm
Hmmm.

Micheal Howard and Therese Coffey say hello.
Jacob Reece Mogg
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 05:17:40 pm
in 19/20 we were just as bad vs Shef Utd & palace away.
If you see lots of clubs in the PL big difference is home and away form. Villa,Arsenal,Newcastle,Man Utd,City all far worse away from home

its not just us not performing great away from home
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 05:40:51 pm
Well fair dues The Reds. They pulled that one out from the fire. No sympathy whatsoever for Ayew, Roy or the Palace team. They played (yet another) cynical game and got exactly what they deserved, zero, albeit winning the battle of the yellows. As an astute Rawk poster said earlier in the thread, it's not necessary, as a "smaller" club to pay that way. Bournemouth smashed Utd yesterday, Brighton regularly run their betters off the park, I would even go as to say even no-hopers Luton (whom I watched for the first half today, sorry about that gang) play with some ambition and their own style. Palace have way better players but won't let them play. Screw them, sack that clown of a manager while you're at it.

Unfortunately this has only cemented our position as favourites for every TNT Saturday 12.30pm kick off. They are looking for controversy and a big audience and no better team than a tired Liverpool up against some plucky underdogs. The commentary team was as bad as normal until the sending off then it became a pantomime. So screw TNT too.

And we're top of the league having barely got out of third gear all game. Something stirring down Anfield way.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 06:00:42 pm
I dont know why Hodgson has be such a complete gobshite.  Both ayew cards were totally legit.  First one has been given consistently this season and the second one was a tactical foul while Liverpool were on the counter attack. Thats a yellow all day every day.

It still blows my minds that he managed us.  What a dark dark period that was.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 06:21:50 pm
Winning when not playing well is the sign of champions. It's a cliché, but it's true.

I'd rather us not keep conceding the first goal, but the character to keep coming back and snatching a win is a great habit to have. All the best Liverpool sides have been masters at comebacks and late winners, and this new version of Jurgen's Liverpool is no different.

To have made so many changes in the summer, had so many injuries, and so many positional/tactical tweaks, yet still be top of the league in December is nothing short of remarkable.

With Alison back, plus Mac, Robertson, Jota, Bajetic and Thiago all returning at some point, things are looking very tasty for the 2nd half of the season. Rest as many as possible on Thursday, and then let's smash Utd.
Onwards and upwards.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 06:25:56 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 02:02:11 pm
We were the better team from start to finish.

Don't focus on how shite we were, focus on how shite they were instead. They went out to spoil us and take a smash and grab winner or battle to a draw. They failed.

The narrative is always that a thug team that prevents a good team from playing their best and blasting them away deserves something from the game. They don't, and Palace didn't yesterday either.


Pretty even on chances though  I mean palace are grim and everything youve written is true but we created very little and not really more than them

One of those where the result is all that really matter .. but we still need to play better away from home
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 06:34:29 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:59:14 pm
agree with your wider point, we were deserved winners, but do think there was a spell in the first half where we were second best (despite their negativity). Couldn't say the timings, but broadly the second half of the first half.

We had a continued spell of holding onto the ball too long, and either losing it or being fouled (although only the former is dangerous both are bad, because we need tempo to beat sitting teams and it played into their hands). Also failed to build up from the back, gave away free kicks in our own half and offsides in their half during a rare attack. They managed to get into more dangerous positions and have shots on goal (which we didn't all half), despite our possession dominance.

Yup, first half we were on the ropes. midfield was wide open, Just to chip in on your question. Red card changed it in the 2nd, mentally, physically (tactically for them), it was what we needed. Subs were great too.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #659 on: Yesterday at 07:13:02 pm
I think in these games where the opposition try to throw everything at us we need to earn the right to play our game for the first hour or so, until they tire. Instead we seem to aim to just hang in there without burning ourselves out and it leads to us falling behind early too often.

We used to come tearing out of the blocks from kick off every match, go a goal up and then hit teams on the break, I'm not sure what happened to that. Maybe we're just missing some players who can adapt in those kinds of circumstances? When we won the title we didn't have a single player in the team who couldn't match the intensity of their opposite number in most games.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #660 on: Yesterday at 08:03:08 pm
Wed be rubbish in a league where the points go to the team that scores first. Thankfully in the prem its about who scores most and we seem to be pretty good at scoring most and scoring late to add to what weve already scored anyone who thinks who scores first is important really needs to start watching 90 minute games
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #661 on: Yesterday at 08:10:53 pm
Quote from: Victor on Yesterday at 08:03:08 pm
Wed be rubbish in a league where the points go to the team that scores first. Thankfully in the prem its about who scores most and we seem to be pretty good at scoring most and scoring late to add to what weve already scored anyone who thinks who scores first is important really needs to start watching 90 minute games
was with you until the last line ;D
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #662 on: Yesterday at 09:05:38 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:25:56 pm
Pretty even on chances though  I mean palace are grim and everything youve written is true but we created very little and not really more than them

One of those where the result is all that really matter .. but we still need to play better away from home

Weve won 2 in a week away though. That has to count for something. Yes, not playing as well as we can but now won 5 out of 9 away. 10 away games left, say we can win another 6, 2 draws, 2 defeats thats another 20 points.

12 home games left. I reckon 9 wins, 3 draws isnt unreasonable. Another 30 points.

50 more points from here gets us to 87 and that would see us very close I reckon.

Getting way ahead of myself but been doing a bit of number crunching all day!

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #663 on: Yesterday at 09:26:19 pm
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 05:40:51 pm
...... The commentary team was as bad as normal until the sending off then it became a pantomime.........

What a relief to watch a televised game on Amazon against Sheffield Utd.

They have a brilliant option  available called 'Stadium atmosphere' which does away with the incessant chattering of dickhead commentators.

Makes the match much more enjoyable - a pity Sky don't offer the same choice.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #664 on: Yesterday at 09:30:59 pm
Not related to this game but checking our Christmas and New Year schedule is pretty good. We have a 5 day gap between our game on Boxing Day and on New Years Day.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #665 on: Yesterday at 09:51:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:30:59 pm
Not related to this game but checking our Christmas and New Year schedule is pretty good. We have a 5 day gap between our game on Boxing Day and on New Years Day.

That is a potentially huge advantage...
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #666 on: Yesterday at 10:46:06 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 01:31:48 pm
God awful game, deserved nothing from it

But we still managed to get 3 points, and at this time of year that's all that matters
What a moment for Elliott. He was overplayed last season out of necessity but I prefer this role he is currently playing....came on and was just smart with the ball. Something severely lacking on the day
What a finish.
Top of the league!

We deserved to win. Palace did nothing but tactical fouls and they were diving at the merest touch. We didn't play well but we were the team trying to play football whereas Hodgson has turned them into a negative dire turgid team.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #667 on: Yesterday at 11:05:18 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:43:18 pm
If he's that fed up with it, why is he still managing in the Premier League at 76? Obviously the money trumps everything else. I wish I was earning millions to be disillusioned with my job.

His football has always been shit. He's not interested in actually playing football, just stopping it. That's more what i'm fed up with watching - managers like him coaching players not to play football.

There's always an absolute shitstorm whenever we get any kind of decision. It creates an atmosphere where refs consider us fair game to fuck over and "I won't give Liverpool a decision because the media will go mad".

I have stayed away from criticising Hodgson in the past as I prefer to focus on us. However his moaning and "victim mentality" has pissed me off. He had the gall to have a go at VVD for being "unprofessional" and kicking the ball against Ayew. His player deliberately stood in the way and didn't retreat. Ayew saw VVD prepare to play the ball and then jumped in front of the ball to prevent the kick being taken as his team were out of position. Hodgson needs to apologise for such a twatish comment......Ayew was 100% at fault and is a fool to think that VVD wasn't going to take a quick kick. Delaying the restart and then deliberately running in fron of the freekick is a yellow and a deserved yellow.

I think Ayew also got away with flicking the ball out of VVD's hands when he was ready to throw the ball in. That's a clear yellow.

Hodgon then claims that the 2nd yellow was harsh. We were on the attack and Ayew deliberately fouled Elliott to break up the attack. That's a clear yellow and it was idiotic to risk it when already on a yellow.

Hodgson was annoyed as his tactics are to spoil the game and to instruct his players to dive and to constantly foul to break up promising attacks. His team then need a bit of luck to win and they also need the referee to be lenient. He makes no attempt to play attacking or entertaining football. His attempts to blame the referee are to deflect the blame away from himself. Why should the referee allow multiple tactical fouls and multiple attempts to stop quick restarts. He seems to believe that he should get special treatment.

He showed that the pressure is getting to him when he said that his team could get beaten 7 times in a row but nobody will say they were unlucky not to win against us. Sorry? So he's quite happy to accept that they may lose 7 in a row but will be annoyed only because his team were somehow "unlucky".

He lives in cuckoo land and he coaches his teams to be negative and to bend the rules as far as they can. There's no way I would pay to watch the shite that his teams dish out. It's negative, it's boring, it's not interesting, it's not entertaining. Palace deserve more. His deflection of his own shortcomings is getting embarrassing and annoying. Ayew deserved the red. His team were constantly fouling and also diving to get cheap freekicks. He is simply out of his depth.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #668 on: Yesterday at 11:29:50 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 09:05:38 pm
Weve won 2 in a week away though. That has to count for something. Yes, not playing as well as we can but now won 5 out of 9 away. 10 away games left, say we can win another 6, 2 draws, 2 defeats thats another 20 points.

12 home games left. I reckon 9 wins, 3 draws isnt unreasonable. Another 30 points.

50 more points from here gets us to 87 and that would see us very close I reckon.

Getting way ahead of myself but been doing a bit of number crunching all day!
I also don't think our away form has been all that bad.  Some of the performances haven't been great but we've still picked up a lot of good results and points.

Edit: We've the third best away record in the league (https://www.soccerstats.com/homeaway.asp?league=england) - joint top on points but edged out on goal difference.  But for the hopeless officiating at Spurs we'd have the best away record.  Just look at the goal difference for the away league table, nobody is finding it at all easy this season!
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #669 on: Yesterday at 11:37:32 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:29:50 pm
I also don't think our away form has been all that bad.  Some of the performances haven't been great but we've still picked up a lot of good results and points.

Edit: We've the third best away record in the league (https://www.soccerstats.com/homeaway.asp?league=england) - joint top on points but edged out on goal difference.  But for the hopeless officiating at Spurs we'd have the best away record.  Just look at the goal difference for the away league table, nobody is finding it at all easy this season!

3rd most points but thats partly because weve played 9 and others have played 8 or 7. Although that means no one has more home games left than us and that can only be a good thing.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #670 on: Today at 12:06:20 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:29:50 pm
I also don't think our away form has been all that bad.  Some of the performances haven't been great but we've still picked up a lot of good results and points.

Edit: We've the third best away record in the league (https://www.soccerstats.com/homeaway.asp?league=england) - joint top on points but edged out on goal difference.  But for the hopeless officiating at Spurs we'd have the best away record.  Just look at the goal difference for the away league table, nobody is finding it at all easy this season!

Does seem as though Away form may play a pivotal role in who ends up winning the league...
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #671 on: Today at 12:42:06 am
i had this unusual thought, that when they waited 239 phases of play before they went back and awarded a quasi-kick in the box on quansah, he was just about to be substituted for konate. So if he had gone off just a bit earlier, im convinced these var bandits would have called a penalty on a guy who wasnt even playing in the game when they made the call.

doesn't pass street or playground rules, man. If the guy goes home you cant call a penalty on him.  ;D But you know they woulda    we didn't even get the two second rule for a good goal and a legendary point from it   
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #672 on: Today at 01:06:56 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:42:06 am
i had this unusual thought, that when they waited 239 phases of play before they went back and awarded a quasi-kick in the box on quansah, he was just about to be substituted for konate. So if he had gone off just a bit earlier, im convinced these var bandits would have called a penalty on a guy who wasnt even playing in the game when they made the call.

doesn't pass street or playground rules, man. If the guy goes home you cant call a penalty on him.  ;D But you know they woulda    we didn't even get the two second rule for a good goal and a legendary point from it

The VAR call to stop the game was made because there was no break in play. So there was no chance he could have been subbed.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #673 on: Today at 05:26:48 am
You only have to see the Ayew dive against Gakpo that the ref gives a free kick versus the full on shove on Endo that the ref has to be shown about 20 replays of to see what Palace got away with compared to what we were punished for. Im amazed he sent off Ayew.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #674 on: Today at 05:38:16 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:26:48 am
You only have to see the Ayew dive against Gakpo that the ref gives a free kick versus the full on shove that the ref has to be shown about 20 replays of to see what Palace got away with compared to what we were punished for. Im amazed he sent off Ayew.
Ayew made four professional fouls (per my count). He was shown a yellow for his 2nd (of course, it was VVD's fault the Owl said...), and then for his 4th. I don't think the challenge on Harvey was worthy of a yellow, it was for the stopping of the counter.

Many of their players were tasked with the duty to make professional fouls. The game had more than against City, which is something...

As for the dives, the breeze was strong, mate. Ayew, Mateta, everybody was falling to the ground.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #675 on: Today at 06:57:23 am
Question about the game was the only joy we got was in the first half when we started getting some width at the end of the first half. Palace had Ward and Clyne at full back and we hardly went at them.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #676 on: Today at 08:11:55 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:57:23 am
Question about the game was the only joy we got was in the first half when we started getting some width at the end of the first half. Palace had Ward and Clyne at full back and we hardly went at them.

Agreed.

There is almost a call to play Trent in midfield in these games and have a RB getting forward providing real width.
