Winning when not playing well is the sign of champions. It's a cliché, but it's true.
I'd rather us not keep conceding the first goal, but the character to keep coming back and snatching a win is a great habit to have. All the best Liverpool sides have been masters at comebacks and late winners, and this new version of Jurgen's Liverpool is no different.
To have made so many changes in the summer, had so many injuries, and so many positional/tactical tweaks, yet still be top of the league in December is nothing short of remarkable.
With Alison back, plus Mac, Robertson, Jota, Bajetic and Thiago all returning at some point, things are looking very tasty for the 2nd half of the season. Rest as many as possible on Thursday, and then let's smash Utd.
Onwards and upwards.