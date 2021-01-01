If he's that fed up with it, why is he still managing in the Premier League at 76? Obviously the money trumps everything else. I wish I was earning millions to be disillusioned with my job.



His football has always been shit. He's not interested in actually playing football, just stopping it. That's more what i'm fed up with watching - managers like him coaching players not to play football.



There's always an absolute shitstorm whenever we get any kind of decision. It creates an atmosphere where refs consider us fair game to fuck over and "I won't give Liverpool a decision because the media will go mad".



I have stayed away from criticising Hodgson in the past as I prefer to focus on us. However his moaning and "victim mentality" has pissed me off. He had the gall to have a go at VVD for being "unprofessional" and kicking the ball against Ayew. His player deliberately stood in the way and didn't retreat. Ayew saw VVD prepare to play the ball and then stuck a foot out to stop it. Hodgson needs to apologise for such a twatish comment......Ayew was 100% at fault and is a fool to think that VVD wasn't going to take a quick kick. Delaying the restart and then flicking a foot out is a yellow and a deserved yellow.I think Ayew also got away with flicking the ball out of VVD's hands when he was ready to throw the ball in. That's a clear yellow.Hodgon then claims that the 2nd yellow was harsh. We were on the attack and Ayew deliberately fouled Elliott to break up the attack. That's a clear yellow and it was idiotic to risk it when already on a yellow.Hodgson was annoyed as his tactics are to spoil the game and to instruct his players to dive and to constantly foul to break up promising attacks. His team then need a bit of luck to win and they also need the referee to be lenient. He makes no attempt to play attacking or entertaining football. His attempts to blame the referee are to deflect the blame away from himself. Why should the referee allow multiple tactical fouls and multiple attempts to stop quick restarts. He seems to believe that he should get special treatment.He showed that the pressure is getting to him when he said that his team could get beaten 7 times in a row but nobody will say they were unlucky not to win against us. Sorry? So he's quite happy to accept that they may lose 7 in a row but will be annoyed only because his team were somehow "unlucky".He lives in cuckoo land and he coaches his teams to be negative and to bend the rules as far as they can. There's no way I would pay to watch the shite that his teams dish out. It's negative, it's boring, it's not interesting, it's not entertaining. Palace deserve more. His deflection of his own shortcomings is getting embarrassing and annoying. Ayew deserved the red. His team were constantly fouling and also diving to get cheap freekicks. He is simply out of his depth.