Well fair dues The Reds. They pulled that one out from the fire. No sympathy whatsoever for Ayew, Roy or the Palace team. They played (yet another) cynical game and got exactly what they deserved, zero, albeit winning the battle of the yellows. As an astute Rawk poster said earlier in the thread, it's not necessary, as a "smaller" club to pay that way. Bournemouth smashed Utd yesterday, Brighton regularly run their betters off the park, I would even go as to say even no-hopers Luton (whom I watched for the first half today, sorry about that gang) play with some ambition and their own style. Palace have way better players but won't let them play. Screw them, sack that clown of a manager while you're at it.



Unfortunately this has only cemented our position as favourites for every TNT Saturday 12.30pm kick off. They are looking for controversy and a big audience and no better team than a tired Liverpool up against some plucky underdogs. The commentary team was as bad as normal until the sending off then it became a pantomime. So screw TNT too.



And we're top of the league having barely got out of third gear all game. Something stirring down Anfield way.