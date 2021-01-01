Probably mentioned earlier but Joel Ward was very lucky not to get a second yellow card when we equalised. Salah's shot deflecting in diverted attention away from his late tackle on Curtis.



Hearing Hodgson's post match interview was glorious. He's such a bitter man and easily slips into passive aggressive behaviour with interviewers.



The way he shifted the focus onto successfully avoiding relegation was typical of the old nark.Relegation shouldnt even be on their radar at all. Making out that he will somehow cobble a team to gether to save them once again from relegation is lowering the expectation similar to the way he did it here with a team of class players like Torres and Gerrard (plus his shite buys).Perhaps if he had a No9 who scored more than one goal a season, and spent time trying to play football instead of falling over to win free kicks, he might do better.Ayew is one of the worse footballers in the league and he is the first name on Roys teamsheet. He likes players with no talent as they dont detract from his greatness.