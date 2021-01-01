« previous next »
PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1

Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #600 on: Today at 09:12:54 am
Why is there uproar about the second yellow? He clearly stopped an attack.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #601 on: Today at 09:17:16 am
I was surprised he booked him on that one. Not to the point of 'that's a ridiculous decision', more in that it didn't look like a cynical attempt to stop the attack and ref's are a bit reluctant to give those. I might have been annoyed if it happened to one of ours. It wasn't a hugely egregious decision though.

I'm actually more surprised about the uproar for the first yellow card. That was blatantly cynical and an obvious yellow card, irrespective of whether Van Dijk kicked the ball or not. Not sure why Hodgson or pundits seem to think that's ok.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #602 on: Today at 09:23:01 am
Hearing Hodgson's post match interview was glorious.  He's such a bitter man and easily slips into passive aggressive behaviour with interviewers.
The way he shifted the focus onto successfully avoiding relegation was typical of the old nark.
Relegation shouldnt even be on their radar at all. Making out that he will somehow cobble a team to gether to save them once again from relegation is lowering the expectation similar to the way he did it here with a team of class players like Torres and Gerrard  (plus his shite buys). 
Perhaps if he had a No9 who scored more than one goal a season, and spent time trying to play football instead of falling over to win free kicks, he might do better.
Ayew is one of the worse footballers in the league and he is the first name on Roys teamsheet. He likes players with no talent as they dont detract from his greatness.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #603 on: Today at 09:23:25 am
The ref could have given two more Yellow cards for attempting to stop the restart of the play both on throw ins and one on Virgil attempt of a throw too(he just stopped and gave it the full back after)
Attempting to stop  a quick restart of play is basically an auto yellow card
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
Reply #604 on: Today at 09:27:25 am
Madley let one tactical foul go without a card early in first half, to be fair he wasnt even looking at it and guessed what had happened.
He booked Joe Gomez for a similar foul and I think a couple of others.
What really pisses me off is the whine that fans dont want to see red cards.
Fans want to see the laws applied. Managers like Hodgson, and therefore his admirers in the media, dont  want red cards because it negates their shite tactical anti football
