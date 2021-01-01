« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1  (Read 11906 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,255
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 08:38:53 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 08:03:18 pm
The problem is sometimes it bites the arse of the team that hasn't been time wasting

I'd rather just see yellows for time wasting and put an end to it

Well this and that Newcastle game stand out to me where their time wasting ended up counting against them.  ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,881
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 08:42:48 pm »
Even if we had won 4-0 with a walk in the (Selhurst) park - the TNT announcers would have found numerous faux outrage talking points and how they spun the game in Liverpool's favor.
Logged

Offline **** The Pain Away.

  • the cat who went all Yusuf Islam
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 894
  • "We are the real people's club."
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 08:54:09 pm »
TOP OF THE LEAGUE MOTHERFUCKERS, AND STILL IN 2nd GEAR! FUCK YEEEEE
Logged
Meh...

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 08:56:52 pm »
Fantastic achievement from Mo.

What a goal from Harvey Messiot. We are going to take some shifting from the top
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,000
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 08:59:07 pm »
Nice to be top the league again. Imagine if we started actually playing well  ;D
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,659
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 09:03:18 pm »
I've been saying to my mates that we'll be top by Chrimbo for over a month . It's nice to see that it could happen.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 09:03:48 pm »
Top  of the league. Whod have thought that in dec wed be there?  Get it on and lets go.
Logged

Offline redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,244
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 09:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 03:37:31 pm
Loved that comment. Can't send a player off for a 2nd bookable offence because people have bought tickets  ;D

That comment was comedy gold followed by that hoot of a post match interview.

 ;D
Logged
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,608
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 09:34:30 pm »
I only listen to one pod - the rest is football, sometimes watch the Overlap or Nevilles post match interview thing. All of them are completely ignoring Liverpool in the title race (which I love), the narrative has been all about Arsenal, Tottenham, Villa and even United. I wonder what we'll see this week now we're genuinely top.
I don't know what to make of this team myself. We are pretty turgid to watch at the moment but also fucking good at grinding it out. I have no idea where this goes.
Logged

Offline tbonejones

  • Dr. Doolittle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,665
  • We'll be coming down the road...
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 09:41:15 pm »
boom boom boom boom
Logged
Journo: ''So, let me get this right, train, coach, train, plane.''
Rafa: ''No, coach first because we will not be walking to the train station.''

Don't Buy The Sun - www.dontbuythesun.co.uk

Quote from: rushyman on September 15, 2011, 12:40:44 am
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,296
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 09:43:22 pm »
Quote from: tbonejones on Yesterday at 09:41:15 pm
boom boom boom boom
sadly not the first vengaboys of the day, unless the stadium playing vengaboys for their goal was a fever dream (also, imagine having 'ultras', but you play music over a goal like it's a game in front of 3000 at the reebok stadium)
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 758
  • Up the Red Men
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 09:55:20 pm »
I do recall some similar results the year we won the league. Im thinking Villa palace sheff utd and utd away. Also Leicester and spurs at home were all late wins. Its was far from easy and we ground out results then also.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Legoland

  • Plazzie Brick Lid :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 09:55:37 pm »
No one else calling out that Ayew should've had a second yellow for diving when Gakpo didnt even touch him?
Logged

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm »
Only just caught up - was it really 5 minutes after the incident the penalty was awarded??
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,746
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 10:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm
Only just caught up - was it really 5 minutes after the incident the penalty was awarded??
The commentators said that during the game, but then corrected themselves that it was just short of 2 min. Still...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,746
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 10:04:28 pm »
Quote from: Legoland on Yesterday at 09:55:37 pm
No one else calling out that Ayew should've had a second yellow for diving when Gakpo didnt even touch him?
What about Mateta, and a few others? And what about all the professional fouls? If Madley started giving yellows for those, one of two things would have happened - either Palace would cut that shit out, or would have ended with half a team on the field.

According to PGMOL, no team is allowed to make professional fouls more than City!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,659
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 10:07:56 pm »
Quote from: tbonejones on Yesterday at 09:41:15 pm
boom boom boom boom

Are you Baldrick in disguise ?
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,831
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 10:46:45 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:04:28 pm
What about Mateta, and a few others? And what about all the professional fouls? If Madley started giving yellows for those, one of two things would have happened - either Palace would cut that shit out, or would have ended with half a team on the field.

According to PGMOL, no team is allowed to make professional fouls more than City!

Palace were taking the piss all game. Almost every time we were on the attack they made a tactical foul. I dont think Ive seen so many blatant fouls in a match. On the other side they were diving at the merest touch
They even resorted to flicking the ball out of VVDs hands when he was about to take a throw.

If I supported Palace I would hate watching such negative football and its purely down to Hodgson. The guy even tried to deflect the blame for Ayews first yellow and blamed VVD. Palace arent a bad team but have had any creativity coached out of them. Dont blame the referee for applying the rules correctly and for letting Palace away with so much. The blame for such dire turgid football is down to one man.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 10:57:45 pm »
We're top and in a prime position to be in this title challenge right to the end.

I beseech you, give Klopp whatever he needs in January to get the job done.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,238
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 11:35:46 pm »
Not trying to be a sour grape c*nt or what... But I have rewatched the replay.

I'm still standing on my opinion that was not a penalty against us. Shouldn't be.

Way tttooooooo soft, just two players trying to get the ball in the same time.

As someone has pointed out in this forum thread earlier, it was SOFTER than the second yellow in this game which produced a red card.

I rewatched the slow-mo, it's as normal as shirt grabbing on Salah in our "normal" game, and I have removed my red tinted glass here being unbiased.

But yeah, a humongous and important win for us. I am happy like a bunch of released sperms.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,837
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:15:03 pm
The offside was right and it was in their half.. they just inexplicably allowed the freekick to be taken in our half.

That's actually correct. A minor change to the law a couple of years ago.
You can take the FK from the point the offside player receives the ball, even if own half. Nunez is off and runs back into own half to control the ball. So ref and lino were correct.

Only seen this at the match and I questioned it. Not seen a replay of exact spot he controlled it. But the FK being in own half for offside is allowed.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:38:37 pm by Craig S »
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,738
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 11:41:38 pm »
Missed most of the 2nd half but fuck me this play shit and win late is not good for the old ticker regardless of whether you watch or not!

Will take the points all day long. Maybe Mo getting his 200th goal will free him up. He has now joined the striking gods of this club (not that he wasn't already a great).

A wonderful winner from Harvey, well deserved after that Wolves goal got taken off him. Still hard to find a a regular starting spot for him because of well documented weaknesses from midfield but he has lots of time to find his position. The boys a talent.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,235
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 11:45:18 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 11:35:46 pm
Not trying to be a sour grape c*nt or what...

But yeah, a humongous and important win for us. I am happy like a bunch of released sperms.
Youve got a great turn of phrase sometimes Naruto ;D
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,753
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 11:45:53 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 11:35:46 pm
Not trying to be a sour grape c*nt or what... But I have rewatched the replay.

I'm still standing on my opinion that was not a penalty against us. Shouldn't be.

Way tttooooooo soft, just two players trying to get the ball in the same time.

As someone has pointed out in this forum thread earlier, it was SOFTER than the second yellow in this game which produced a red card.

I rewatched the slow-mo, it's as normal as shirt grabbing on Salah in our "normal" game, and I have removed my red tinted glass here being unbiased.

But yeah, a humongous and important win for us. I am happy like a bunch of released sperms.

It was a fair penalty, their player kicked the ball ours kicked their players leg.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 11:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:45:53 pm
It was a fair penalty, their player kicked the ball ours kicked their players leg.

Exactly. Every Liverpool fan on the planet would be annoyed if the shoe was on the other foot and we weren't awarded a penalty. It was definitely a pen, no doubt about it.
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • gerrup the yard
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #585 on: Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm »
Great stuff, top of the league, no injuries, and our next game against them with their best player missing...
a grand days football
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #586 on: Today at 12:04:07 am »
Not a good performace overall but 3 points is what matters the most. Was never expecting us to play great in all games this season but being able to get the 3 points after an awful performance is also very important.

Bring on the shite from Manchester!
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #587 on: Today at 12:06:27 am »
Whoever is on the subs bench.... doesn't seem to matter, every time we make subs, it makes a hell of a lot of difference.

The difference between three points and none, and potentially the difference between silverware and no silverware.
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #588 on: Today at 12:08:07 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:52:48 pm
Exactly. Every Liverpool fan on the planet would be annoyed if the shoe was on the other foot and we weren't awarded a penalty. It was definitely a pen, no doubt about it.

Yep.

He caught him plain and simple.  How hard the contact was is irrelevant in the modern game of football.  Most penalties in the league have as much or less contact and are given penalties and no one blinks an eye.  Moving on.
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #589 on: Today at 12:34:05 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 12:08:07 am
Yep.

He caught him plain and simple.  How hard the contact was is irrelevant in the modern game of football.  Most penalties in the league have as much or less contact and are given penalties and no one blinks an eye.  Moving on.

If only they were.....
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,200
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #590 on: Today at 02:44:46 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 11:35:46 pm
Not trying to be a sour grape c*nt or what... But I have rewatched the replay.

I'm still standing on my opinion that was not a penalty against us. Shouldn't be.

Way tttooooooo soft, just two players trying to get the ball in the same time.

As someone has pointed out in this forum thread earlier, it was SOFTER than the second yellow in this game which produced a red card.

I rewatched the slow-mo, it's as normal as shirt grabbing on Salah in our "normal" game, and I have removed my red tinted glass here being unbiased.

But yeah, a humongous and important win for us. I am happy like a bunch of released sperms.
Swings and Roundabouts. It's about time we get the earlier decisions against us playing out.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Silverbird

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Crystal Palace 1 v 2 Liverpool Mateta 57 Mo 77 Elliot 90+1
« Reply #591 on: Today at 04:32:37 am »
No issues with it being a penalty if picked up by the referee in the moment. What was galling was VAR scrutinising the replay and deciding two minutes later to inform the referee of the potential foul. If it wasnt picked up by the referee and the VAR had to scrutinise the footage for two minutes to spot the foul, where was the clear and obvious error? When does VAR decide it should scrutinise the footage for a potential mistake, and if it could be done here two minutes after the incident, why didnt VAR intervene seconds after the offside error in the Spurs match?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 