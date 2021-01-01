What about Mateta, and a few others? And what about all the professional fouls? If Madley started giving yellows for those, one of two things would have happened - either Palace would cut that shit out, or would have ended with half a team on the field.



According to PGMOL, no team is allowed to make professional fouls more than City!



Palace were taking the piss all game. Almost every time we were on the attack they made a tactical foul. I dont think Ive seen so many blatant fouls in a match. On the other side they were diving at the merest touchThey even resorted to flicking the ball out of VVDs hands when he was about to take a throw.If I supported Palace I would hate watching such negative football and its purely down to Hodgson. The guy even tried to deflect the blame for Ayews first yellow and blamed VVD. Palace arent a bad team but have had any creativity coached out of them. Dont blame the referee for applying the rules correctly and for letting Palace away with so much. The blame for such dire turgid football is down to one man.