Fantastic 3 points. Alli and Harvey, outstanding today in a game that was poor. But this fixture is always difficult for us, bar the 7-0 win recently, it reminds me of the 2-1 wins we had over them in 17/18 (Mo got the winner late) and 19/20 (I think Bobby got the winner with 5 minutes to go)



Hopefully we can rest up, and prepare properly for the Mancs, and the goal gives Mo some confidence, and the rest of the forwards get back into form.



Cannot believe the penalty decision, truly baffling.