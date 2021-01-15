He only gets that ball because he fouls him. Hes not touched that ball, hes just fouled him.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Didn't he book Van Dijk the moment he questioned him. That is so wrong, its not as though we were surrounding him and the captain should have the right to ask questions.
booked for the foul I think, overturned
35 a place player down. Weve totally lost our way in the last 10 minutes. Need a real kick up the arse
That's why Allison is the best in the world!Dunno what is up with Grav btw, he's been a yard short in his passing the last couple of games. Really needs to find that form again.
That's a foul on Endo!!FFS
Does Virgils yellow get overturned as well?
Has to doesnt it?
40. Weve given Nunez absolutely nothing today. Diaz coming inside means we lack width and Mo is getting crowded out
Is Hughes ever going to get booked for the constant fouls on Endo?
45 a sniff for Nunez but hes corded out in their area.Still very blustery, should settle down in the second half I reckon Then a cut back by TAA, Mo has a shot blocked and a follow up by Szoboszlai deflects over Corner cleared
We need to stop fancying about on the edge of box too. Far too many return passes into crowded areas, just fucking hit the damn thing. They can't block every shot perfectly for the whole game!!
50 Will Hughes with a foul on Endo.Repeat repeat We have a nice exchange outside their area, but they snuff it out. Better that.Ht 0-0 Gravenberch was a highlight, the weather will get better and its still 0-0.Need to improve though
