PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #40 on: Today at 01:00:50 pm
He only gets that ball because he fouls him. Hes not touched that ball, hes just fouled him. 

Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #41 on: Today at 01:00:53 pm
He's going to the monitor - more hopeful
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #42 on: Today at 01:00:55 pm
The referee has been told to look at what happened on the screen.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #43 on: Today at 01:01:28 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 01:00:50 pm
He only gets that ball because he fouls him. Hes not touched that ball, hes just fouled him. 


Has to be overturned
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #44 on: Today at 01:02:00 pm
Hes seen this about a dozen times. Hes not decided.  Hes giving it isnt he.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #45 on: Today at 01:02:13 pm
It's an obvious foul, why's it taking this long?
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #46 on: Today at 01:02:30 pm
Christ!  Its been overturned
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #47 on: Today at 01:02:43 pm
Great Process
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #48 on: Today at 01:03:00 pm
Not given.

Over to Tepid.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #49 on: Today at 01:03:05 pm
Right decision for once
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #50 on: Today at 01:03:23 pm
How it took so long though!
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #51 on: Today at 01:03:25 pm
33 bizarre he took so long to change that
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #52 on: Today at 01:04:00 pm
Didn't he book Van Dijk the moment he questioned him. That is so wrong, its not as though we were surrounding him and the captain should have the right to ask questions.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #53 on: Today at 01:05:19 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 01:04:00 pm
Didn't he book Van Dijk the moment he questioned him. That is so wrong, its not as though we were surrounding him and the captain should have the right to ask questions.
booked for the foul I think, overturned
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #54 on: Today at 01:05:23 pm
35 a place player down. Weve totally lost our way in the last 10 minutes.  Need a real kick up the arse
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #55 on: Today at 01:05:34 pm
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 01:05:19 pm
booked for the foul I think, overturned

Fair enough.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #56 on: Today at 01:05:55 pm
Theyve turned it into what they want. Lots of stoppages, out battling us in the middle at the moment. Need to get on the ball again
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #57 on: Today at 01:06:20 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 01:05:23 pm
35 a place player down. Weve totally lost our way in the last 10 minutes.  Need a real kick up the arse

Agree, hopefully this gives us fresh impetus.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #58 on: Today at 01:06:42 pm
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 12:58:41 pm
That's why Allison is the best in the world!

Dunno what is up with Grav btw, he's been a yard short in his passing the last couple of games. Really needs to find that form again.
Yep his control and composure seems to not be there right now
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #59 on: Today at 01:07:38 pm
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 01:00:08 pm
That's a foul on Endo!!

FFS

They got there in the end
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #60 on: Today at 01:07:48 pm
37 Endo caught on the ball again and Oalace break, the cut back inthe box was near no one thank god.

Ward is then booked for hacking down Diaz
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #61 on: Today at 01:09:31 pm
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 01:03:53 pm
Does Virgils yellow get overturned as well?
Has to doesnt it?
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #62 on: Today at 01:10:27 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 01:09:31 pm
Has to doesnt it?
it did get wiped out, saw the ref do it
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #63 on: Today at 01:10:46 pm
40. Weve given Nunez absolutely nothing today.  Diaz coming inside means we lack width and Mo is getting crowded out
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #64 on: Today at 01:12:02 pm
Our final ball has been disappointing this half. Are we playing into the wind does anyone know.
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #65 on: Today at 01:12:59 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 01:10:46 pm
40. Weve given Nunez absolutely nothing today.  Diaz coming inside means we lack width and Mo is getting crowded out
No shots on target tells its own story, just been dragged down to their level, and created little
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #66 on: Today at 01:13:49 pm
43 free kick outwode for them, but VVD heads clear.  We try to break but cant.

Stopping giving away cheap free kicks!


Corner to us now

And the ball went out of playPah
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #67 on: Today at 01:14:45 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 01:13:08 pm
Is Hughes ever going to get booked for the constant fouls on Endo? 

I think its been written into the rules Debs that opposition players can foul our throughout the game!
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #68 on: Today at 01:16:59 pm
45 a sniff for Nunez but hes corded out in their area.

Still very blustery, should settle down in the second half I reckon

Then a cut back by TAA, Mo has a shot blocked and a follow up by Szoboszlai deflects over


Corner cleared
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #69 on: Today at 01:17:54 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 01:16:59 pm
45 a sniff for Nunez but hes corded out in their area.

Still very blustery, should settle down in the second half I reckon

Then a cut back by TAA, Mo has a shot blocked and a follow up by Szoboszlai deflects over


Corner cleared
Good piece of play that
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #70 on: Today at 01:19:55 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 01:18:48 pm
We need to stop fancying about on the edge of box too.  Far too many return passes into crowded areas, just fucking hit the damn thing.  They can't block every shot perfectly for the whole game!!
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #71 on: Today at 01:21:06 pm
50 Will Hughes with a foul on Endo.


Repeat repeat

We have a nice exchange outside their area, but they snuff it out.  Better that.


Ht 0-0

Gravenberch was a highlight, the weather will get better and its still 0-0.

Need to improve though
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #72 on: Today at 01:29:33 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 01:21:06 pm
50 Will Hughes with a foul on Endo.


Repeat repeat

We have a nice exchange outside their area, but they snuff it out.  Better that.


Ht 0-0

Gravenberch was a highlight, the weather will get better and its still 0-0.

Need to improve though
Thought Gravenberch was off again personally. What I like about him is he doesnt disappear. Things arent coming off again, his touch has been poor at times but hes been involved constantly and hasnt gone missing
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #73 on: Today at 01:35:59 pm
45 Gomez on for Endo, one change for them as well. Palace kick off
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #74 on: Today at 01:37:31 pm
46 early free kick for Palace, brilliant defending from Virgil
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #75 on: Today at 01:39:35 pm
47 Salah gets Szoboszlai in down the right but his cross is defended for a throw. Ends with Nunez heading wise from a cross/shot from Diaz
Re: PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Reply #76 on: Today at 01:41:05 pm
49 Another Palace free kick, cross is headed over the bar
