Anfield Road Test Event 11/12/23 -Android users?

Shanklygates

Anfield Road Test Event 11/12/23 -Android users?
Yesterday at 06:42:42 pm
I ordered a disabled space for me for this event on Monday, and a seat for my PA, plus a parking space.

Today I got 7 identical emails with the parking ticket on, though it wasn't downloadable, but no match tickets. I rang the disabled phone line and they said to just show my blue badge for parking, and ring on Monday about the tickets.

Since then I received another email where all three tickets were included, but the only one I could download was the parking one ::)

When I click on the "match tickets" nothing happens. My phone is Android.

I wondered what other people had received? I am not sure what I need to do, as I don't remember what I did for my ST. (Memory crap these days)

Grateful for any help/advice. Thanks
Logged
Shanklygates

Re: Anfield Road Test Event 11/12/23
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:40:18 pm
When I go into my account  Add to mobile wallet is greyed out. Unless I'm wrong, that is where I'd expect to get it from.
bignred84

Re: Anfield Road Test Event 11/12/23
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:55:10 pm
on Apple Iphone here, sorry to say

But it was straight forward, click and into my wallet (well I had to press add first)

for both Car Park & ticket
bignred84

Re: Anfield Road Test Event 11/12/23
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:57:11 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 07:40:18 pm
When I go into my account  Add to mobile wallet is greyed out. Unless I'm wrong, that is where I'd expect to get it from.

don't think it works like that.

Its via the email only, that what the original booking conformation said.
Shanklygates

Re: Anfield Road Test Event 11/12/23
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:04:07 pm
OK, thank you. The Save to Phone option is there (Googlepay) but nothing happens when I click on it. I wondered if it did for others?
Shanklygates

Re: Anfield Road Test Event 11/12/23
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 07:55:10 pm
on Apple Iphone here, sorry to say

But it was straight forward, click and into my wallet (well I had to press add first)

for both Car Park & ticket

A friend said the same with hers. Maybe it's an Android issue (again!)

Appreciate you trying to help. Trying to save myself another long call on Monday morning but I don't think I will.
bignred84

Re: Anfield Road Test Event 11/12/23 -Android users?
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:30:22 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 08:04:07 pm
OK, thank you. The Save to Phone option is there (Googlepay) but nothing happens when I click on it. I wondered if it did for others?

A mate has a Samsung S21 when we go on Euro away most of us have iPhones.
I usually forward the likes of plane/train tickets.

its pretty straight forward for iphones.

But my mate with the Android/Samsung has some other app to convert the pass, so it appears in his google wallet.

maybe that's your issue

Philipm20

Re: Anfield Road Test Event 11/12/23 -Android users?
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:20:53 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 08:07:21 pm
A friend said the same with hers. Maybe it's an Android issue (again!)

Appreciate you trying to help. Trying to save myself another long call on Monday morning but I don't think I will.

What browser are you using on your phone does it work with Google chrome?
bignred84

Re: Anfield Road Test Event 11/12/23 -Android users?
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:31:38 pm
Quote from: Philipm20 on Yesterday at 09:20:53 pm
What browser are you using on your phone does it work with Google chrome?

I'm on Apple so its Safari I use.

although as I'm on iPhone12 any tickets/passes just automatically uploads straight from any emails or apps without any issues
Shanklygates

Re: Anfield Road Test Event 11/12/23 -Android users?
Reply #9 on: Today at 10:35:01 am
Quote from: Philipm20 on Yesterday at 09:20:53 pm
What browser are you using on your phone does it work with Google chrome?
Chrome. Been OK b4 but they don't seem to be links, just pictures ::)
Shanklygates

Re: Anfield Road Test Event 11/12/23 -Android users?
Reply #10 on: Today at 10:38:09 am
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 08:30:22 pm
A mate has a Samsung S21 when we go on Euro away most of us have iPhones.
I usually forward the likes of plane/train tickets.

its pretty straight forward for iphones.

But my mate with the Android/Samsung has some other app to convert the pass, so it appears in his google wallet.

maybe that's your issue



Could be! Do you know what he uses? Like I said, been OK b4 but not sure if it's the TO or my phone. (Mine's a Samsung) Thanks
