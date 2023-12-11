I ordered a disabled space for me for this event on Monday, and a seat for my PA, plus a parking space.Today I got 7 identical emails with the parking ticket on, though it wasn't downloadable, but no match tickets. I rang the disabled phone line and they said to just show my blue badge for parking, and ring on Monday about the tickets.Since then I received another email where all three tickets were included, but the only one I could download was the parking oneWhen I click on the "match tickets" nothing happens. My phone is Android.I wondered what other people had received? I am not sure what I need to do, as I don't remember what I did for my ST. (Memory crap these days)Grateful for any help/advice. Thanks