« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview  (Read 7014 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #160 on: Today at 11:50:51 am »
last season this game was 0-0.  one of a few piss-poor results that cost us top 4. absolutely need to get 3 points today.

Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #161 on: Today at 11:52:56 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:48:19 am
Did it rain overnight though? Pitch might still be heavy going. But if it's drying out then that favours us.

It was raining a lot in London this morning but seems to have eased up significantly since then
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,283
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #162 on: Today at 11:53:02 am »
Am i missing something about the weather chat? It's a bog standard drizzly day, where's the concern come from? Did I miss a met office warning or something
Logged

Online Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,495
  • Seis Veces
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #163 on: Today at 11:53:20 am »
We already knew Konate picked up injuries at Leipzig. Better hope Matip's replacement whenever we get him is indestructible given IK/JG are very injury prone and VVD is getting on in years. Quansah remains to be seen.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #164 on: Today at 11:53:20 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:50:51 am
last season this game was 0-0.  one of a few piss-poor results that cost us top 4. absolutely need to get 3 points today.
Can see it being a slog again. No Olise suggests Roy would welcome that. An early goal would be great.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,760
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #165 on: Today at 11:54:51 am »
Happy with that line up, think Nunez will have his shooting boots on today.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,149
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #166 on: Today at 11:56:12 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:53:02 am
Am i missing something about the weather chat? It's a bog standard drizzly day, where's the concern come from? Did I miss a met office warning or something

A cow just flew by my upstairs Window with a Liverpool scarf on
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #167 on: Today at 11:56:29 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:53:02 am
Am i missing something about the weather chat? It's a bog standard drizzly day, where's the concern come from? Did I miss a met office warning or something

There was a met office warning earlier about a Storm Elin and 70mph winds but no idea where thats due to effect and where
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,229
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #168 on: Today at 11:56:57 am »
Would love to know what the story with Konate is this season
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #169 on: Today at 11:57:51 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:56:57 am
Would love to know what the story with Konate is this season
Can't trust him to play many minutes because he keeps breaking down would be a reasonable guess
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #170 on: Today at 11:58:01 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:56:57 am
Would love to know what the story with Konate is this season

Reckon a combination of him having some lapses in concentration in games making his position not as secure and the management looking to manage his minutes so hes not in and out of the treatment room so much.
Logged

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,349
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #171 on: Today at 11:58:43 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:56:57 am
Would love to know what the story with Konate is this season

He's had injuries and they are obviously mixing the defence as much as possible especially when it's games on the bounce like these three have been. That's just being sensible.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #172 on: Today at 11:58:51 am »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 11:53:20 am
Can see it being a slog again. No Olise suggests Roy would welcome that. An early goal would be great.
absolutely, but we seem incapable of starting any early game at anything other than half-speed.  even at MC we were dozy until they scored, then woke up.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,760
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #173 on: Today at 12:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 11:53:20 am
Can see it being a slog again. No Olise suggests Roy would welcome that. An early goal would be great.

We should be battering this Palace team, no excuses.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,283
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #174 on: Today at 12:02:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:00:04 pm
We should be battering this Palace team, no excuses.
it's close to a second string. got to put them to the sword
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:56:29 am
There was a met office warning earlier about a Storm Elin and 70mph winds but no idea where that’s due to effect and where
that explains it. ta. definitely not hitting south london at the minute it seems
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #175 on: Today at 12:02:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:00:04 pm
We should be battering this Palace team, no excuses.
there's a lot of teams we should batter.  doesn't always work that way.
we didn't batter Luton.  or SU.  or Toulouse.

better team of course, but not much battering went on.

no easy games in the Prem.
Logged

Online Shankly!Shankly!

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 468
  • JUSTICE
    • Inside Forward
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #176 on: Today at 12:03:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:08:04 am
Thats not how it works though is it? We have played a lot of football already, the minutes are in the legs and thus there is a risk of injury right now possibly. Its not like we can say dont get injured today because we will have a rest after this.



I agree with what your saying. Just feels like it's a big opportunity today . Konate has not played loads either but it looks like the club need to be a bit cautious with him.

I'll be supporting whatever 11 on the pitch regardless.

Up the reds
Logged
'At a football club, there's a holy trinity - the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it. They are only there to sign the cheques.'

https://www.insideforward.co.uk/

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,844
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #177 on: Today at 12:04:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:53:02 am
Am i missing something about the weather chat? It's a bog standard drizzly day, where's the concern come from? Did I miss a met office warning or something
it was pissing down earlier, well 10 miles away it was not sure about there

expecting a soft pitch, good to soft in places and comfy 3-0 win for the reds
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,760
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #178 on: Today at 12:04:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:02:42 pm
there's a lot of teams we should batter.  doesn't always work that way.
we didn't batter Luton.  or SU.  or Toulouse.

better team of course, but not much battering went on.

no easy games in the Prem.

Yeah but they're down right now, missing their best players and not used to this many games in a week.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,058
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #179 on: Today at 12:05:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:04:16 pm
Yeah but they're down right now, missing their best players and not used to this many games in a week.

Yep. A draw isnt a disaster but a combination of poor form and their absences means we should be winning this.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #180 on: Today at 12:07:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:04:16 pm
Yeah but they're down right now, missing their best players and not used to this many games in a week.
I agree but who TF knows what will happen.

a lot of the HT thread meltdowns are in part down to pre-game "we'll smash these twats ... I'm going for 6-0" kind of mentality, setting up expectations that rarely get met.
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,036
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #181 on: Today at 12:09:00 pm »
Always seen this game as a potential banana skin, but with that team we should walk away with 3 points.

Get it done early and give the lads a rest before next week.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #182 on: Today at 12:10:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:05:50 pm
Yep. A draw isnt a disaster but a combination of poor form and their absences means we should be winning this.

Defo is against Palace reserves, cant afford any more of these after Luton. We had our one fuck up, no more.
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 750
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Crystal Palace v Liverpool preview
« Reply #183 on: Today at 12:10:32 pm »
Expecting another match like Wednesday's.  We should batter them; doubt we do batter them.  Would be overjoyed with 0-2 again. 
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 