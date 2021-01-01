Did it rain overnight though? Pitch might still be heavy going. But if it's drying out then that favours us.
last season this game was 0-0. one of a few piss-poor results that cost us top 4. absolutely need to get 3 points today.
Am i missing something about the weather chat? It's a bog standard drizzly day, where's the concern come from? Did I miss a met office warning or something
Would love to know what the story with Konate is this season
Can see it being a slog again. No Olise suggests Roy would welcome that. An early goal would be great.
We should be battering this Palace team, no excuses.
There was a met office warning earlier about a Storm Elin and 70mph winds but no idea where that’s due to effect and where
Thats not how it works though is it? We have played a lot of football already, the minutes are in the legs and thus there is a risk of injury right now possibly. Its not like we can say dont get injured today because we will have a rest after this.
there's a lot of teams we should batter. doesn't always work that way.we didn't batter Luton. or SU. or Toulouse.better team of course, but not much battering went on.no easy games in the Prem.
Yeah but they're down right now, missing their best players and not used to this many games in a week.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Yep. A draw isnt a disaster but a combination of poor form and their absences means we should be winning this.
