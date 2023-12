Nothing was good about Jones' game.



For a guy like him, his appearance was disappointing. I thought he was way too casual.

For a player in his position (both literally and figuratively) i would have liked to see him play with way more energy and urgency out there. Especially given it was only a 1 goal lead and Sheffield were showing possible counter threats here and there. He did nothing to impose himself or even make himself noticeable. shame.



Given the competition in midfield, Curtis needs to bring way more.

I've liked him at times this year, but he's been too hit and miss and hes putting himself lower in the pecking order.





Also since this is the game thread: Virgil was MOM 100%. He's back.



I thought he struggled when introduced, as did Gravenberch (although he was much more periphery, whereas Jones had more involvement but also more that wasn't up to his usual standards). Think he took a knock to his ankle during a moment on the right flank (where we didn't do a great job on an overload, and lost the ball - and were probably offside too) - which can't have helped.Main reason I bring it up is it serves as a reminder of just how good (and rare) a quality Elliot has - he's consistently coming on and almost immediately contributing and 'up to speed'. Rarely any sense that he's 'feeling his way into the game', which is very much the norm. Long may it continue, and hopefully it spreads because I don't think we've had many other consistent high-level sub appearances from midfielders (and we'll probably be rotating/subbing more in upcoming months as we have players return from injury)