Author Topic: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5  (Read 7409 times)

Offline darragh85

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #360 on: Today at 12:11:56 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:56:05 pm
often find myself sympathising when various managers give people short shrift, but though this extremely polite telling off was well earned and Klopp did it well without seeming rude or petty.

I suspect a large part of why he decided to respond like he did was he had already had to face the assertion 'for entertainments sake' that the VVD goal should have been disallowed and having the amazon guy tee up the ex sheff utd clogger to say it was a snide gameplan to foul him. as we all know, we're usually the fairest team in the league and there's no way we're trying to commit a sly bit of gamesmanship for the goal (the gamesmanship was their guy rolling around faking injury while watching the play and looking for the ref).

Being accused, even if it was 'banter' (it wasn't), of cheating is going to grate. then having his view on 12.30 games (coming from a concern for player safety) being made light of on the same day that we've just lost a player to an achilles rupture was stupid at best and snide at worst (I don't thnk it was snide, the guy sincerely just made a stupid mistake, he's not some snide insincere scumbag like Jake Humphrey on BT)

"football is entertainment... and I understand.." - absolutely levelled the guy while keeping his cool and getting his firm but polite disagreement across

Achilles rupture? Who?
Offline classycarra

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #361 on: Today at 12:15:13 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:11:56 am
Achilles rupture? Who?
That's a mistake, sorry! Mixed it up with an NFL player's injury. Meant Matip's ACL rupture
Offline cipher

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #362 on: Today at 12:23:57 am »
Only good thing about that game was the win.  I can't recall a recent worse display from us, especially given the competition, that resulted in a win.

Team effort was about 3/10 and the boys looked slow, lethargic and out of sorts.  Gomez had one of the worst games I've ever seen from him.

Hopefully, we can put this behind us soon and start upping our performances.  A few injuries and a busy December schedule will definitely be a challenge.
Offline kasperoff

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #363 on: Today at 12:27:52 am »
Old school from Sheffield, long throws and all! Just made it ugly and had the boost of a new manager.

Take the win and move on.
Offline wemmick

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #364 on: Today at 12:32:50 am »
Matches will be a grind between now and the end of February. Good result. Just keep winning.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #365 on: Today at 12:33:40 am »
Crap performance but mostly comfortable. With the schedule the way it is, I'll take these 3 points all day, it was never going to be a big thrashing after the change in manager geed up the players and fans.

Hopefully Mac is ok, I guess just needs time for the cut to heal.
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #366 on: Today at 12:40:15 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:33:40 am
Crap performance but mostly comfortable. With the schedule the way it is, I'll take these 3 points all day, it was never going to be a big thrashing after the change in manager geed up the players and fans.

Hopefully Mac is ok, I guess just needs time for the cut to heal.

I agree with this.

We need to step it up though.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #367 on: Today at 01:06:13 am »
It's hard to complain when you get all 3 points but man that was not good. We're definitely stuttering at the moment and it feels like the next good team we play will turn us over but then again we just played ManC and while they were better it was pretty close. So who knows. Just be happy? Seems to be the best option. Up the Reds!
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #368 on: Today at 01:20:34 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:40:15 am
I agree with this.

We need to step it up though.
Games away to teams like this are tough because they match up well against us an play to our weaknesses. For example,  they focus on bullying our midfield, limiting any counter pressing opportunities and they exploit our right wing which we leave open for tactical reasons.

We tend to play slow because we don't want to lose the ball and get done on the counter. To be fair to most of the weakest teams, they normally have real pace in their attack.

To cut the long story short,  we shouldn't be underestimating these teams because they are the ones that set out to attack our weaknesses. Stronger teams focus more on playing to their strengths.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #369 on: Today at 01:22:07 am »
Arsenal haven't been great lately either but like us they're getting results.  It's the most important thing right now.  Last year we pretty much lost every time we had an off day.
2-0 away is always a good result.
Offline Le Westalero

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #370 on: Today at 01:30:02 am »
Quote from: cipher on Today at 12:23:57 am
Only good thing about that game was the win.  I can't recall a recent worse display from us, especially given the competition, that resulted in a win.

Team effort was about 3/10 and the boys looked slow, lethargic and out of sorts.  Gomez had one of the worst games I've ever seen from him.

Hopefully, we can put this behind us soon and start upping our performances.  A few injuries and a busy December schedule will definitely be a challenge.


How can you give the team a 3/10 when VVD, Trent and Endo were class?

Add Kelleher to that, who made an important save. Add Nunez with the assist and the mentality to that.

We've managed the game well and bar e Ibou, Joe and Jones we've been well. It was a tricky midweek away game at Sheffield who had a new manager and we've got the win.

Yes, we could have or should have scored that second goal earlier but that aside we've got the win and we move.
Offline Studgotelli

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #371 on: Today at 02:19:53 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:09:07 am
Was that on BT sport or whatever its called now? They think it's funny that they can make us play at 12.30 every other week.

Nah Sun 430
Offline G Richards

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #372 on: Today at 03:27:49 am »
They had more fight with the new manager bounce. We were ok, but the all important thing was three points. We can, and will, play much better. In the meantime picking up three points to stay very close to the top is good.

I dont fully trust our team yet, in terms of being able to put a great run together that wins the league. But we are on the way and in the fight. Three points. Onwards and upwards.
Offline William Regal

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #373 on: Today at 05:27:19 am »
You could see the Wilder impact on them to be very physical and kick anything that moved all game, thankfully we saw it out.

Concerns me that Nunez seems the only one with genuine pace up top anymore, Mo for all his brilliance has lost a step and Diaz has 100% lost a yard of pace since the injury, he diesnt threaten running in behind the opposition's defence with and without the ball like he used too.

Does anyone know how long Jota is out for? 

Trent & VVD our best players tonight
Offline the_red_pill

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #374 on: Today at 05:36:23 am »
Quote from: Racer on Yesterday at 10:37:42 pm
The front 3 havent turned up the last two games and we have scored 6 goals, lets not take this team for granted, albeit we will need to improve in the next few games. You cant play well every week, up the  reds!
We're back to the levels of the league-winning season mate. A hard-fought 2-0 away(those are extremely rare, but symbolize a league-winning defense and will to win), two games in a row where the front 3 can't score, so the captain and outfield players win the game, a physical game where we're being kicked to shite, 3 days after another hard-fought match that we won by a brilliant last-minute goal...

We're going all the way mate. Now, I'm finally getting on the Challengers-train!

(Btw, what determination, and a defenders' tackle from big Darwin to win the ball and provide the assist for Szoboslai! He's got an eye for an assist)
Offline the_red_pill

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #375 on: Today at 05:49:51 am »
Quote from: cipher on Today at 12:23:57 am
Only good thing about that game was the win.  I can't recall a recent worse display from us, especially given the competition, that resulted in a win.

Team effort was about 3/10 and the boys looked slow, lethargic and out of sorts.  Gomez had one of the worst games I've ever seen from him.

Hopefully, we can put this behind us soon and start upping our performances.  A few injuries and a busy December schedule will definitely be a challenge.
That's what you can expect after a marathon of an effort 3 days ago. The win is the only thing that matters mate.
That game against Fulham required maximum effort from the whole team- as has now become evident.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #376 on: Today at 06:03:53 am »
My favourite moment was definitely towards the end when one of their defenders rolled around as if he had been shot in the balls after Darwin's clean tackle. When are they going to start booking these c*nts for playacting..
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #377 on: Today at 06:29:33 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:10:07 pm
I just don't think he was trying anything. It's like a colloquialism, an alternative way of saying "it's a 12.30 kick off, which I know is a tricky time". He wasn't trying to be clever or engage in banter, he was trying to be friendly. That's how it comes across to me, not how Klopp saw it obviously, but I think it's OK to disagree with the boss on things sometimes  :)

You disagree with it all you like but I'm not because as Dim has just explained this is something which is important to him the welfare of his players. If you want to be friendly as you term don't mention subjects like this one, in the way he did. Do you think they treat Guardiola like this?
Online NarutoReds

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #378 on: Today at 06:44:17 am »
Firstly, yes of course I am truly happy than we won it. Done. Secondly...  8)  8)

I know it's not the thread but aaa... Man-Cheats-City hahahahha!!! Hahahhaah!!!  ;D  ;D

 ;D  ;D Fuckin sweeettt babeh yer c*nts!!!! Aaaahhh you have no idea on how goooooddd it feels.

Christmas did come early. I'm not sure about you lot, but it made my day. Hahahahah!! Take that yer c*nts!!!
