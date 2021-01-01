The front 3 havent turned up the last two games and we have scored 6 goals, lets not take this team for granted, albeit we will need to improve in the next few games. You cant play well every week, up the reds!
We're back to the levels of the league-winning season mate. A hard-fought 2-0 away(those are extremely rare, but symbolize a league-winning defense and will to win), two games in a row where the front 3 can't score, so the captain and outfield players win the game, a physical game where we're being kicked to shite, 3 days after another hard-fought match that we won by a brilliant last-minute goal...
We're going all the way mate. Now, I'm finally getting on the Challengers-train!
(Btw, what determination, and a defenders' tackle from big Darwin to win the ball and provide the assist for Szoboslai! He's got an eye for an assist)