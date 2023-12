Only good thing about that game was the win. I can't recall a recent worse display from us, especially given the competition, that resulted in a win.



Team effort was about 3/10 and the boys looked slow, lethargic and out of sorts. Gomez had one of the worst games I've ever seen from him.



Hopefully, we can put this behind us soon and start upping our performances. A few injuries and a busy December schedule will definitely be a challenge.