Well perhaps be professional when you're doing an interview instead of trying to wind someone up. Don't get why he thought it was a good idea in the circumstances.



Nah I think Klopp went a bit far there, in response to a very innocuous comment that didn't seem like an attempt at winding up or banter, it was more of a lighthearted conciliatory comment than anything else. JK saw it as someone trying to wind him up and responded as such, which is fine, but IMO he misread the comment.Anyway, low key solid performance tonight. We said no excuses going into this one, but the change of manager always throws a bit of unpredictability into proceedings. It could've been a banana skin, especially given our disjointed attacking play, but we did what we needed to and picked up a big 3 points. Nice one lads.