PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5

RedG13

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #320 on: Today at 10:01:25 pm
Good to get the win. Wasnt the best performance but still dominant.

Schmidt

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #321 on: Today at 10:02:04 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 09:54:02 pm
Gomez isn't playing in his normal position it's not easy playing on your other foot, he'd be fine if he was at right back hopefully Tsimikas is back next game. Konate is more concerning at the moment, but hopefully he'll improve when he's back at it.

Yeah Konate is the bigger concern I agree, their players were going past him with ease and he gave it away constantly, he seemed so indecisive. It was the same in the previous game too, hopefully just a temporary thing as he has a good track record with us.
DonkeyWan

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #322 on: Today at 10:11:50 pm
heh, City lost. Heh heh
killer-heels

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #323 on: Today at 10:14:02 pm
We controlled that game and it was just our own odd brain farts that gave them encouragement. Good performance.
Clint Eastwood

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #324 on: Today at 10:14:41 pm
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 09:50:46 pm
the presenter took the piss about Jürgen not liking 12:30 kick offs, boss not happy, said "nice one making a joke out of it" or something like that. The interview ended shortly after, you could see that Jürgen was seething
Actually feel a bit bad for the guy there.
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #325 on: Today at 10:17:33 pm
A 0-2, finally!
Boys, we're officially League contenders!
Stan.

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #326 on: Today at 10:18:51 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:00:27 pm
And even after the goals you're sat waiting to see if VAR will decide they were fouls.

The whole league is fucking bollocks these days.

This. Dont bother celebrating now, just wait for the checks.  Fucking saps the life out of it.
kop306

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #327 on: Today at 10:22:22 pm
massive 3 points

doesnt matter how you get them in december , every win is vital

hopefully the forwards can score on saturday
12C

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #328 on: Today at 10:22:42 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:14:02 pm
We controlled that game and it was just our own odd brain farts that gave them encouragement. Good performance.

Cant be arsed doing it again but what was the average age of our team tonight.
Endo, Mo and Virg are 30+ That midfield is ridiculously young though.
Dom, Macca, Gakpo, Elliot, Jones all 23 or less. Add in Kelleher Nunes as well. Grav didnt feature tonight
Relatively inexperienced despite the international status, and yet just off the top.
Jurgens young Reds.
Tis the season to be jillc

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #329 on: Today at 10:22:50 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:14:41 pm
Actually feel a bit bad for the guy there.

Well perhaps be professional when you're doing an interview instead of trying to wind someone up. Don't get why he thought it was a good idea in the circumstances.
Robinred

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #330 on: Today at 10:24:57 pm
An awful watch, and a typical game following a sacked manager - is it just me, or are LFC world leaders in facing teams getting new-manager-bounce?

Anyway, they were not just trying to impress a new boss, but also smarting from a 5-0 drubbing last weekend. Consequently we had our rhythm constantly disrupted by fouls - some given as free kicks, but many not.

We were in truth superior, but we moved the ball far too slowly, and it didnt help that the pitch appeared to have been saturated with water. So overall a game to forget, but 3 valuable points.
Dr. Beaker

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #331 on: Today at 10:25:30 pm
Endo is like something out of Robot Wars - love him.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #332 on: Today at 10:27:43 pm
Points on the board and all that but Christ, I would have loved to have seen a better performance after Sunday. Struggling to figure out if its just the intensity of the schedule since the City game but we had chances to rotate and rest. It all looks a bit sluggish and lacking conviction.

Delighted for the clean sheet for the defence and Kelleher. VVD, goal aside, was brilliant again. So reassuring to see these levels from him.

Salah needs that 200 goal asap. Feel like its gonna be a struggle for him until he gets it.
lfc_col

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #333 on: Today at 10:31:24 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 10:22:50 pm
Well perhaps be professional when you're doing an interview instead of trying to wind someone up. Don't get why he thought it was a good idea in the circumstances.

Proper weird there attitude towards certain managers while they arse lick other ones never understand it me
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #334 on: Today at 10:37:35 pm
Thought Konate was crap.

But it turns out that.

Quote
First player to win 20+ duels in a single Premier League match over the last three seasons

 First player to win more than 12 aerial duels and maintain a 100% success rate in a single Premier League match since the start of the 2015/16 season
Racer

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #335 on: Today at 10:37:42 pm
The front 3 havent turned up the last two games and we have scored 6 goals, lets not take this team for granted, albeit we will need to improve in the next few games. You cant play well every week, up the  reds!
Hazell Nutter

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #336 on: Today at 10:38:54 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 10:37:35 pm
Thought Konate was crap.

But it turns out that.


Heresy! Irrespective of stats, thought he was brilliant today, that brain fart aside. Just hope he can stay fit with Matip now out.
Samie

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #337 on: Today at 10:41:09 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 10:37:35 pm
Thought Konate was crap.

But it turns out that.

You should be thrown off RAWK Comms.
andy07

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #338 on: Today at 10:41:54 pm
We won.  We are four points ahead of City.  Not perfect in our game but we did what we had to do.
Hazell Nutter

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #339 on: Today at 10:47:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:41:09 pm
You should be thrown off RAWK Comms.

And be made to wear a Dunce cap. I bet that's the kind of thing he does.
Bread

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #340 on: Today at 10:48:30 pm
Horrible, dogged game interrupted by 2 moments of quality.
Agent99

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #341 on: Today at 10:48:41 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 10:22:50 pm
Well perhaps be professional when you're doing an interview instead of trying to wind someone up. Don't get why he thought it was a good idea in the circumstances.
End Product

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #342 on: Today at 10:50:07 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:25:30 pm
Endo is like something out of Robot Wars - love him.

Mortis.
Avens

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #343 on: Today at 10:53:13 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 10:22:50 pm
Well perhaps be professional when you're doing an interview instead of trying to wind someone up. Don't get why he thought it was a good idea in the circumstances.

Nah I think Klopp went a bit far there, in response to a very innocuous comment that didn't seem like an attempt at winding up or banter, it was more of a lighthearted conciliatory comment than anything else. JK saw it as someone trying to wind him up and responded as such, which is fine, but IMO he misread the comment.

Anyway, low key solid performance tonight. We said no excuses going into this one, but the change of manager always throws a bit of unpredictability into proceedings. It could've been a banana skin, especially given our disjointed attacking play, but we did what we needed to and picked up a big 3 points. Nice one lads.
Garnier

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #344 on: Today at 10:54:19 pm
Great result... being 4 pts ahead of City is a very good starting point.

With all due respect to Arsenal who have a tremendous team, but they're not super humanly backed by an Oil State like Manchester City were those years we challenged for the title. If we're good and it's them we have to fend off for the PL title, then i feel more positive about it than if it were M. City.
touchlineban

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #345 on: Today at 10:57:02 pm
MoTM : Endo.  Honourable Mentions : VVD, Konate, Trent and Nunez (for the tackle and cross that got us our second goal).

Don't know why everyone is cry arsing about the performance, I didn't think it was that bad considering we'd played on Sunday afternoon.  Not only that, they'd played a day earlier, getting a new manager bounce and were at home.

Still, thought we were competent, not brillant and not shite either.  I'm expecting similar on Saturday, if not a little worse.

Just be glad of getting out of there with the three points... that's all that matters.

Three points on the pile.  Man Cheaty lost.

:)
Good King WencDimGlas

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #346 on: Today at 10:58:15 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 09:50:19 pm
Jurgen almost did a mic drop and told the bloke interviewing him that he disrespected him. It sort of went a bit quiet.

Interviewer tried to make a joke about early kick offs and Jurgen wasn't amused.


the presenter shat himself  ;D  Thought he was being clever trying to joke about 12.30 kickoffs, and Kloppo wasnt having any of it.

Vid here:
https://x.com/navbasiTLW/status/1732520271809057013?s=20

Maybe Jase can find a non Twitter one!
kavah

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #347 on: Today at 10:59:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:14:02 pm
We controlled that game and it was just our own odd brain farts that gave them encouragement. Good performance.

Yes, hard fought but still good.
They were aggressive and did what they had to do.
Tis the season to be jillc

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #348 on: Today at 11:04:42 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:53:13 pm
Nah I think Klopp went a bit far there, in response to a very innocuous comment that didn't seem like an attempt at winding up or banter, it was more of a lighthearted conciliatory comment than anything else. JK saw it as someone trying to wind him up and responded as such, which is fine, but IMO he misread the comment.

Anyway, low key solid performance tonight. We said no excuses going into this one, but the change of manager always throws a bit of unpredictability into proceedings. It could've been a banana skin, especially given our disjointed attacking play, but we did what we needed to and picked up a big 3 points. Nice one lads.

Bollocks it is not his job to be clever like that. You could see he was frustrated so why anyone would think it was. a good time to try something like that, only he knows.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #349 on: Today at 11:06:05 pm
As horrid as expected.  3 points and no more serious injuries.  On to the next one. 
Good King WencDimGlas

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #350 on: Today at 11:09:44 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 11:04:42 pm
Bollocks it is not his job to be clever like that. You could see he was frustrated so why anyone would think it was. a good time to try something like that, only he knows.

just another example of the media not actually knowing Klopp at all. He thought hed be all jokey cos Liverpool won, but the reality is, the amount of 12.30 kickoffs LFC have in comparison to other teams is a huge frustration to him. He cares about his players first and foremost and they get too little recovery time. It just isnt a joke.

 
cricketrocks

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #351 on: Today at 11:09:44 pm
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 10:58:15 pm

the presenter shat himself  ;D  Thought he was being clever trying to joke about 12.30 kickoffs, and Kloppo wasnt having any of it.

Vid here:
https://x.com/navbasiTLW/status/1732520271809057013?s=20

Maybe Jase can find a non Twitter one!

I never liked that presenter, Marcus, when he was doing the tennis; a smarmy character with absolutely nothing of any worth to say, about any sport.
Avens

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #352 on: Today at 11:10:07 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 11:04:42 pm
Bollocks it is not his job to be clever like that. You could see he was frustrated so why anyone would think it was. a good time to try something like that, only he knows.

I just don't think he was trying anything. It's like a colloquialism, an alternative way of saying "it's a 12.30 kick off, which I know is a tricky time". He wasn't trying to be clever or engage in banter, he was trying to be friendly. That's how it comes across to me, not how Klopp saw it obviously, but I think it's OK to disagree with the boss on things sometimes  :)
Garlicbread

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #353 on: Today at 11:12:41 pm
Quote from: cricketrocks on Today at 11:09:44 pm
I never liked that presenter, Marcus, when he was doing the tennis; a smarmy character with absolutely nothing of any worth to say, about any sport.

I associate him with awkward PremPlus service in the early/mid-2000s.
BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #354 on: Today at 11:12:45 pm
Pleased weve got a week off essentially before the Yernited game. Go big against Palace, get the three points and then get some rest. Be intrigued to see who starts. Imagine Diaz starts on the bench and Macca and Gomez drop out for Grav and Tsimi.
Dr. Beaker

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
Reply #355 on: Today at 11:17:26 pm
I dont think the bloke was trying to be clever, but Kloppo was very clever because he has now raised the issue without him getting in trouble. :wellin
