An awful watch, and a typical game following a sacked manager - is it just me, or are LFC world leaders in facing teams getting new-manager-bounce?
Anyway, they were not just trying to impress a new boss, but also smarting from a 5-0 drubbing last weekend. Consequently we had our rhythm constantly disrupted by fouls - some given as free kicks, but many not.
We were in truth superior, but we moved the ball far too slowly, and it didnt help that the pitch appeared to have been saturated with water. So overall a game to forget, but 3 valuable points.