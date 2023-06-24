« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  
  
  
  
  


Had to play within ourselves seeing as we have the trip to London and the standard 12:30 kick off after a Wednesday night game - happy with the win



Online StevoHimself

  
  
  
  


Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 09:36:10 pm
Anyone catch Robinson turning to the crowd to say, "I'm a scouser" before he took a throw in on about 78 minutes? Fans really are thick.

I mean, it's cool of him, but he's from Warrington, isn't he?


Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  
  
  
  
  


Same co-comms who was telling Virgil how to defend.... spent the last few minutes before 2-0 saying how disappointed and anxious Jurgen would be, and how we had never really looked like making it 2 (and then listing the occasions when we almost made it 2). And then we scored, and he was still on about Jurgen being concerned. Ok. Sure.


Online stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  


Not our best performance but another important win. We were outfought and their players were like flies round shite when we had the ball. They had no real quality but they worked hard.

I thought Nunez had messed up when he didnt spot the pass initially but he won the ball back and then did what he should have done 10 seconds earlier. Great finish by Szoboszlai.

Cant remember Kelleher having to do anything.

A messy game and well take the 3 points thank you.



Online It'ssssss Chritsmassssssss

  
  
  
  
  
  


Nervy one that, as expected. They really werent up to much though, we made harder work of it than needed.


Online Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  


That'll do. Great finish by Szoboszlai. Endo played well.

Hooper isn't a PL ref, the fat pig.




Online Brissyred

  
  
  
  
  


How e ended up with more bookings than them is beyond me, the ref was disgraceful in what he let them get away with.
Oh, did you see the state of that player Nunez cleanly dispossessed for our second? Did about 5 full rolls along the ground, should have been sent off just for being so fucking embarrassing.


Online Draex Navidad

  
  
  
  
  


Good win whilst not being at our best.

Konate needs to get his focus back, was like watching Sakho levels.


Offline QC

  
  
  
  
  


How come some of these players can produce these mad throws? Do they have different arms or can it be learned


Online BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  


Fantastic result considering how tired we looked after lasts weekends game. We're also pretty lucky to have such quality coming off the bench.

Endo putting in another solid performance.



Online alvaro

  
  
  


Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:38:15 pm
Not our best performance but another important win. We were outfought and their players were like flies round shite when we had the ball. They had no real quality but they worked hard.

I thought Nunez had messed up when he didnt spot the pass initially but he won the ball back and then did what he should have done 10 seconds earlier. Great finish by Szoboszlai.

Cant remember Kelleher having to do anything.

A messy game and well take the 3 points thank you.

Kelleher made a crucial save when it was 0-0.


Online Banquo's Ghost

  
  
  
  
  


Well, that was unexpectedly brown trouser territory.

Lots that needs work on, particularly what seems to be complacency and lethargy against the struggling teams. To be fair, Sheffield put a shift in for their new manager, but we should not be bullied off the ball, dawdle on the ball and be second to everything. I miss heavy metal football, cant be doing with this endless possession to no result stuff.

Decision making in front of goal remains a concern, and frustrating beyond belief.

Still, great save from Kelleher should boost his confidence, and Darwins recovery of the ball to set up the second was a marvellous effort. Three points is three points.



Online Lynndenberries

  
  
  
  
  
  


It was mentioned on TAW this week, but outside of the Newcastle result, they have been a tough side to beat. We didn't play well by any stretch of the imagination, but we did what we had to.



Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  
  
  
  
  
  


Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:34:13 pm
Sounds like one of my exes.

But not satisfied.


Online meady1981

  
  
  
  
  
  


Now imagine our strikers start scoring


Online buttersstotch

  
  
  
  


I think we played within ourselves and managed the game. We had an extra gear in us, but just feel we tried to conserve energy in this game. Not our greatest performance, but outside of our own mistakes and set pieces, struggling to think of many chances Sheff Utd carved out?

Hard to read too much in to it, thought Virgil was MOTM and Endo had a great game too. Take the 3 points and move on.


Online Sinatra was Singing

  
  
  
  


Hope they fuck off back to the championship sharpish.

A below average performance from us but 3 points is the main thing. Need 2 more wins before Arsenal and we can make a real statement in that game.



Online Persephone

  
  
  
  


Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 09:38:11 pm
Same co-comms who was telling Virgil how to defend.... spent the last few minutes before 2-0 saying how disappointed and anxious Jurgen would be, and how we had never really looked like making it 2 (and then listing the occasions when we almost made it 2). And then we scored, and he was still on about Jurgen being concerned. Ok. Sure.
Yes the illustrious Efan Ekoku who had a career at Norwich...as a striker. The commentators love to pluck talking points out of their arses.

Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm


Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  
  
  
  
  
  
    


Quote from: Fruity on Today at 09:35:37 pm
Endo did well again. virgil good. Slobz was better in the final 6 minutes then the rest of the game.

3 points but fuck me we made hard work of that as Sheffield utd are absolute dogshit.
last season, these kind of games we weren't winning

Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm



Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm


Online A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  


Is anyone else slightly concerned about Diaz? Has struggled to find any real rhythm this season, floats on the outskirts of the game, seemingly doesn't really have a real solid good combination with any other players in the squad down that left flank and central positions.

I know he's had other things going on in his life, but I feel the next 6 months are very important for him to demonstrate he can feature as an integral cog - he's no longer the 'new guy'. He will need to show far more than he has been if he wants to command that spot for a team vying for the top titles.

He made 15 passes today in an hour against the bottom of the table side, even if things weren't coming off for him - you'd expect far more game involvement than that against a team of that quality. Mo who played the reverse role on the other side of the pitch for example had 26 completed passes, so was significantly more involved - that's before chances and shots etc...


Online stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  


The new time wasting is undoing your boots and then tiing them again.



Online Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  


Funny people saying they found that nervous honestly i never thought they troubled us at all. Did they create anything?



Online stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  


Quote from: alvaro on Today at 09:39:15 pm
Kelleher made a crucial save when it was 0-0.

Thanks.. I must have popped out of the room then.



Online Andy Murrays Christmas Jumper

  
  
  


Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 09:36:10 pm
Anyone catch Robinson turning to the crowd to say, "I'm a scouser" before he took a throw in on about 78 minutes? Fans really are thick.

Was just writing out a similar post. Yeah caught that also.

Fair play to him calling out his own knuckle dragging fans for Im assuming shouting some typical shite. Takes some balls calling out your own I guess, well done to him.


Online Chakan Stevens

  
  
  
  
  
  


Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:41:21 pm
Funny people saying they found that nervous honestly i never thought they troubled us at all. Did they create anything?

Wasn't so much their attacking prowess more out defense just not concentrating fully.


Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  
  
  
  
  
  
    


24% possession and we committed 18 fouls, 76% and they only committed 16!

Joke of a ref

Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm



Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm


Online jepovic

  
  
  
  
  


Pretty bad game that. Konate was awful and Gomez not much better. Diaz and Gakpo invisible

Endo and Szobo played well


Offline Red Ol

  
  
  
  
  


Good win despite shithouse antics and crap ref
Great to have a clean sheet too!



Online MH41

  
  
  
  


When did they allow you to dry the ball with a towel again?
I thought it wasn't allowed any more?
And for quite some time I thought?


Online Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  


Pretty boring. Flat display against a really poor side, but job done on a cold Wednesday night.

Virgil was excellent. Kelleher much more assured tonight.


Online Persephone

  
  
  
  


Endo doing his chances at being a regular at no. 6 no harm at all. He's always looking for a forward pass and is pretty calm under pressure.
Kudos to Kelleher, he did everything he had to do at a good standard.

Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm


Offline JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #271 on: Today at 09:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:41:21 pm
Funny people saying they found that nervous honestly i never thought they troubled us at all. Did they create anything?

They didn't, but I think it's that feel that while you're 1-0 up against an ale house side they can always shithouse a goal from fuck all.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Sinatra was Singing

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,985
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #272 on: Today at 09:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 09:40:38 pm
last season, these kind of games we weren't winning

That was among my thoughts too. Felt like I watched this game many times last season. Difference was we scored from a corner which we couldn't do for love nor money last season.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,621
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #273 on: Today at 09:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 09:42:15 pm
Wasn't so much their attacking prowess more out defense just not concentrating fully.
Yeah, Konate and Gomez in particular were caught in moments too often where they were reacting, rather than anticipating where the player or ball were going.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #274 on: Today at 09:43:38 pm »
3 points is all that matters. Now we head Palace for the standard early kickoff.
Logged

Online ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #275 on: Today at 09:43:46 pm »
Not our best performance. But 3 points in the bag. Endo my MOTM.
Logged

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,367
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #276 on: Today at 09:43:47 pm »
Just glad of a win on a cold winter Wednesday meself
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,305
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #277 on: Today at 09:44:00 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:40:52 pm
Is anyone else slightly concerned about Diaz? Has struggled to find any real rhythm this season, floats on the outskirts of the game, seemingly doesn't really have a real solid good combination with any other players in the squad down that left flank and central positions.

I know he's had other things going on in his life, but I feel the next 6 months are very important for him to demonstrate he can feature as an integral cog - he's no longer the 'new guy'. He will need to show far more than he has been if he wants to command that spot for a team vying for the top titles.

He made 15 passes today in an hour against the bottom of the table side, even if things weren't coming off for him - you'd expect far more game involvement than that against a team of that quality. Mo who played the reverse role on the other side of the pitch for example had 26 completed passes, so was significantly more involved - that's before chances and shots etc...

No, I am not really concerned about Diaz considering what he's been through and the fact that he has his family staying with him. I imagine it takes a while to get back to normality after an experience like that. We need to be patient with him, I actually thought he wasn't too bad in the first half he was having to combine with Gomez who is not a natural left footed player as well, so it isn't easy. I am sure he will become better as the season goes on.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #278 on: Today at 09:44:20 pm »
Hate those new manager bounce games against the dross. Laboured a bit, but Endo and CHs bossed that game too. Some discomfort but it wasn't that bad, just that we had a glaring lack of accuracy in our play.

Three points. Another brick in the wall - and that's all that really matters. Titles are built on these games.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 760
  • You Love Us
Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 2 Liverpool VVD 37 Szoboszlai 90+5
« Reply #279 on: Today at 09:44:25 pm »
A scrappy win, but we were able to break down their defences. Which is reassuring - we were awful in these games last season.
Logged
