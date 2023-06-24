Is anyone else slightly concerned about Diaz? Has struggled to find any real rhythm this season, floats on the outskirts of the game, seemingly doesn't really have a real solid good combination with any other players in the squad down that left flank and central positions.



I know he's had other things going on in his life, but I feel the next 6 months are very important for him to demonstrate he can feature as an integral cog - he's no longer the 'new guy'. He will need to show far more than he has been if he wants to command that spot for a team vying for the top titles.



He made 15 passes today in an hour against the bottom of the table side, even if things weren't coming off for him - you'd expect far more game involvement than that against a team of that quality. Mo who played the reverse role on the other side of the pitch for example had 26 completed passes, so was significantly more involved - that's before chances and shots etc...