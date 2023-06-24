Well, that was unexpectedly brown trouser territory.
Lots that needs work on, particularly what seems to be complacency and lethargy against the struggling teams. To be fair, Sheffield put a shift in for their new manager, but we should not be bullied off the ball, dawdle on the ball and be second to everything. I miss heavy metal football, cant be doing with this endless possession to no result stuff.
Decision making in front of goal remains a concern, and frustrating beyond belief.
Still, great save from Kelleher should boost his confidence, and Darwins recovery of the ball to set up the second was a marvellous effort. Three points is three points.