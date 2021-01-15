« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37  (Read 899 times)

Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: PL: Sheff U vs Liverpool
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:00:22 pm »
We've been very sloppy in possession on a number of occasions
Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Sheff U vs Liverpool
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 08:00:22 pm
We've been very sloppy in possession on a number of occasions
Its Luton away so far without the dynamism of Nunez
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: PL: Sheff U vs Liverpool
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:01:45 pm »
29 We put a move together which is probably our biggest and has some good movement too it, but in the end Trent is a bit over confident and his shot is over the bar.
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: PL: Sheff U vs Liverpool
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:03:05 pm »
31 Gomez overlaps past Diaz, but he is struggling to get it onto his right foot and in the end SU block it.

Over to duvva.
Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: PL: Sheff U vs Liverpool
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:03:30 pm »
Its quite Luton away so far.
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: PL: Sheff U vs Liverpool
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 08:03:30 pm
Its quite Luton away so far.

I just think we are building too slowly, it just helps them get people back.
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: PL: Sheff U vs Liverpool
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:04:28 pm »
33 Yellow Card for Endo - late challenge on the sideline

We're really lacking in ideas going forward
Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Sheff U vs Liverpool
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 08:04:28 pm
33 Yellow Card for Endo - late challenge on the sideline
At least someone is awake.
Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: PL: Sheff U vs Liverpool
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:06:00 pm »
How the fuck does he throw it that far?
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: PL: Sheff U vs Liverpool
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:06:18 pm »
35 Another long throw into our box is met by the head of Endo I think but straight at Kelleher
Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: PL: Sheff U vs Liverpool
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:06:21 pm »
I thought the use of towels to dry the ball for long throws had been outlawed?
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: PL: Sheff U vs Liverpool
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:07:07 pm »
36 Corner after some good work from Trent & Szoboszlai
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: PL: Sheff U vs Liverpool
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:07:36 pm »
36 - YEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSS - Virgil VAN DYCK 1-0

Finally Trent's corner reaches an unmarked Virgil who volleys home from close range

VAR says GOAL
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: PL: Sheff U vs Liverpool
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:08:13 pm »
Get in, captain.
Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: PL: Sheff U vs Liverpool
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 08:07:36 pm
YEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSS - Virgil VAN DYCK 1-0
are they looking at this? Sheffield player lying prostrate
Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:08:29 pm »
Hang on, theyll disallow it
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:08:46 pm »
VAR is checking.   ::)
Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:08:49 pm »
This might get overturned
Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:08:56 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:08:29 pm
Hang on, theyll disallow it

Goal given
Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:09:08 pm »
Get in
Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #60 on: Today at 08:09:32 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:08:56 pm
Goal given
Genunley shocked. But you cant say thats a foul
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:10:03 pm »
38 Another corner down our right won by Szoboszlai - same again please
Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:10:12 pm »
I usually like Amazon but this co-commentator is doing my head in
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #63 on: Today at 08:10:13 pm »
Now let's get another one Reds before half time.
Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:10:32 pm »
Macallister has hardly touched the ball tonight


Need to give him more of it.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #65 on: Today at 08:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 08:09:32 pm
Genunley shocked. But you cant say thats a foul
Yeah, me too.
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #66 on: Today at 08:10:43 pm »
39 Almost was as well, Virgil somehow unmarked again heads over
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #67 on: Today at 08:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 08:10:03 pm
38 Another corner down our right won by Szoboszlai - same again please

He's looking much livelier in this game, Szoboszlai.
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #68 on: Today at 08:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 08:10:12 pm
I usually like Amazon but this co-commentator is doing my head in
No Comms option all the way
Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #69 on: Today at 08:11:54 pm »
This is very similar to an away game against wolves around Christmas in the title season. We won 2-0, a proper grind and VVD scored first.
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #70 on: Today at 08:12:41 pm »
41 Trent shoots over after a nice ball from Konate finds Szoboszlai who plays him in about 35 yards from goal
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #71 on: Today at 08:12:55 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:11:54 pm
This is very similar to an away game against wolves around Christmas in the title season. We won 2-0, a proper grind and VVD scored first.

I thought Van Dijk had scored a goal already, the commentator said it was his first goal of the season.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #72 on: Today at 08:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 08:12:55 pm
I thought Van Dijk had scored a goal already, the commentator said it was his first goal of the season.
Not sure, thought he had a header against someone.
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: PL: Sheff U 0 vs 1 Liverpool VVD 37
« Reply #73 on: Today at 08:14:51 pm »
44 Probing away still but not much happening
