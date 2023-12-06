« previous next »
RAWK Album of the Year 2023

RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 6, 2023, 11:51:42 am
I'm pleased to declare that voting is now open for RAWK Album of the Year 2023.

Voting will remain open for just short of a six week window, closing at 23:59:59 GMT on Friday 5th January.


The Rules
  • Albums must have a 2023 UK release date.  Please check your release dates if you are unsure.
  • You can list as many albums as you like but only the top 10 will score points and they must be in order.
  • People that list less than 10 albums will still score points. However 5 albums or less will result in a restricted points tally for that list, but a number one album will always score maximum points.
  • For the most part no live or compilation albums.  These are banned if they are a collection of previously released stuff but are admissible otherwise.  Re-issues are frowned upon.
  • Lists can be amended/changed right up to the closing date. If you replace an album on your list with another please let me know what album has been removed. Or if you shimmy the order of your list about, let me know what albums have moved positions. I keep a record of dates on my spreadsheet anyway too, so Ill check through before announcing the results
  • EPs and other digital-format releases have been subject to debate in the last couple of years, and will be considered on a case-by-case basis.  Please state your case along with your post if any of your votes fall into such grey areas.


Scoring

The Formula One style scoring system will remain in place for RAWKites selections.  People's top 10 albums will score as follows: 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1.


Discussion

Discussion to be encouraged. Feel free to post (or send me) any magazine, newspaper, record store, or website Top 10's, Top 50's, etc, on here as they may help jog our memories  Ill add a placeholder post below this one to gather these together. If you're a lurker and don't normally contribute to the ...in music threads, please feel free to vote anyway - and you're more than welcome to join the conversation.


RAWK Album of the Year Roll of Honour

2022:   Alvvays - Blue Rev
2021:   Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
2020:   Taylor Swift - Folklore
2019:   Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!
2018:   Sons of Kemet - Your Queen is a Reptile
2017:   War On Drugs - A Deeper Understanding
2016:   David Bowie - Blackstar
2015:   Kendrick Lamar - To Pimp a Butterfly
2014:   The War On Drugs - Lost In A Dream
2013:   Arcade Fire - Reflektor
2012:   Chromatics - Kill for Love
2011:   PJ Harvey - Let England Shake
2010:   Arcade Fire - The Suburbs
2009:   Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion
2008:   Kings of Leon - Only By The Night
2007:   The National - Boxer
2006:   Jenny Lewis & the Watson Twins - Rabbit Fur Coat
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 6, 2023, 11:52:49 am
« Last Edit: December 20, 2023, 11:20:53 am by jackh »
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 7, 2023, 12:24:18 pm

Komic
1 Changing Light - Ironsides

Perfect album for doing work to, cinematic soul jazz

2 i was mature for my age but i was still a child - grouptherapy

Maybe recency bias, but been listening to this hip hop group a lot

3 the record - boygenius

Melancholic indie folk

4 Silver - Say she she

Funky disco like bass lines

5 PetroDragonic Apocalypse - King Gizzard amd the Lizard wizard

Heavy prog rock

6 Beloved! Paradise! Jazz?! - McKinley Dixon

Jazz rap

7 Lahai - Sampha

Soul

8 Black classical music - Yussef Dayes

Best drummer in the uk

9 ugly - slowthai

Wouldve been higher without impending his court case

10 After the Magic - Parannoul

Ambient shoegazer

11 Michael - Killer Mike

Honourable mention as it has an Amdre 3000 feature
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 7, 2023, 02:05:17 pm

Bread
I'll be honest, I think 2023 has been a fairly abysmal year for new music. Don't think there's a single album I listened to that I would consider to be among my all-time favourites. I did enjoy the following:

1. Freya Ridings - Blood Orange
2. boygenius - the record
3. Black Honey - A Fistful of Peaches
4. Fall Out Boy - So Much (For) Stardust
5. Creeper - Sanguivore
6. Story of the Year - Tear Me To Pieces
7. Kylie Minogue - Tension
8. Holly Humberstone - Paint My Bedroom Black
9. Holding Absence - The Noble Art of Self Destruction
10. Spanish Love Songs - No Joy"

There were a few albums I listened to that I loved on first listen, and then went off big time after multiple repeats (Ruston Kelly, Sleep Token & Hozier are examples of this) and then there are others that I was hyped for that I felt like down by (Nothing But Thieves, Carly Rae Jepsen, Royal Blood & Avenged Sevenfold).

Hopefully 2024 is better.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 11, 2023, 04:14:44 pm

Black Bull Nova


1. Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra-Racing The Storm

Probably the only album I've actively listened to all the way through and made sense, the Colorist Orchestra (Belgium), make this for Torrini (Iceland)

Racing the Storm

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mNoDnwPXjGU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mNoDnwPXjGU</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNoDnwPXjGU





2. Wilco-Cousin

A sort of return to 20 years ago with Cate Le Bon Producing

Pittsburgh

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vZBrfQDXIUU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vZBrfQDXIUU</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZBrfQDXIUU



3. Allison Russell-The Returner

The Returner

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bQu1CzAwDmQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bQu1CzAwDmQ</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQu1CzAwDmQ


4. Suns Signature-Sun's Signature

Feels wrong because half of this was released last year but the actual album emerged this year twice as long with some really worthwhile remixes

Apples (John Grant ReMix)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/mHdRsTmlBgA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/mHdRsTmlBgA</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHdRsTmlBgA



5. Ahonhi & the Johnsons-My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross

It Must Change

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F2cF9o7FuU4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F2cF9o7FuU4</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2cF9o7FuU4


6. King Creosote-I Des

It's Sin Thats Got Its Hold Upon Us
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rwM_Hpspbkw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rwM_Hpspbkw</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwM_Hpspbkw


7. Steven Wilson-Harmony Codex

What Life Brings

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vCrACQP4AtI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vCrACQP4AtI</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCrACQP4AtI

8. Andrew Bird-Outside Problems

Instrumentals from an underrated violinist

Mo Teef

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7VidaO3XOb4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7VidaO3XOb4</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VidaO3XOb4&list=RD7VidaO3XOb4&start_radio=1

9. The Black Pumas-Chronicles of a Diamond

Angels

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gUAD285nAkg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gUAD285nAkg</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUAD285nAkg&list=PLK3S2o0v2pKOEaqgxektj4e1zaSBV-HWS&index=5


10. Rodrigo y Gabriela-In Between Thoughts.......A New World

Broken Rage

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/47R3DjZAwv4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/47R3DjZAwv4</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47R3DjZAwv4

         
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 12, 2023, 06:46:10 pm

jackh
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 11, 2023, 04:14:44 pm
I've posted my initial 10 but I may change these as I want to listen to what others have posted so don't count these till I say

No problem - I always check edit dates anyway.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 12, 2023, 07:34:33 pm

Boston always unofficial
 Here's my Top 10. 
 
1. Stomper 98 - Self Titled
2. Galen & Paul - Can we do tomorrow another day
3. House of All - Self Titled
4.Bad//Dreems - Hoo Ha 
5.Non  Servium -  Criatura
6.The Damned - Darkadelic
7.The Scratch - Mind Yourself
8 Cyanide Pills - Soundtrack to the new cold war
9.Civic - Taken By Force
10.Jim Jones All Stars   - Ain't No Peril   

My first oopps missed that one and added !
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 12, 2023, 08:37:36 pm

JerseyKloppite
First year I genuinely don't think I can vote. A lot of the bands I like released new material in 2022 and have new stuff slated for 2024.

This is a reflection on me and my tastes and not the music industry ;D I'm sure there's plenty of good stuff out there but as a fan of indie (particularly British) I've not had much to get excited about. Loved the new Gorillaz album. Looking forward to new releases from Idles, Everything Everything, hopefully Gang of Youths next year.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 12, 2023, 09:15:50 pm

Hedley Lamarr
1. Teenage Fanclub - Nothing Lasts Forever
2. Pj Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying
3. Everything But The Girl - Fuse
4. Slowdive - Everything Is Alive
5. Sufjan Stevens - Javelin
6. Wilco - Cousin
7. Blur -The Ballad Of Darren
8. Roisin Murphy - Hit Parade
9.Clark - Sus Dog
10.The Coral - Sea Of Mirrors
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 16, 2023, 02:36:43 am

leinad
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on December 12, 2023, 08:37:36 pm
First year I genuinely don't think I can vote. A lot of the bands I like released new material in 2022 and have new stuff slated for 2024.

This is a reflection on me and my tastes and not the music industry ;D I'm sure there's plenty of good stuff out there but as a fan of indie (particularly British) I've not had much to get excited about. Loved the new Gorillaz album. Looking forward to new releases from Idles, Everything Everything, hopefully Gang of Youths next year.

I do think it has been a particularly weak year to be honest. I've had a quick look at the stuff that I've listened to this year and it's not really hard to pick a clear top 10 . No doubt I'll find a lot of stuff on here and reddit to give me a few choices to make.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 16, 2023, 08:11:15 am

Zeppelin
1. Lovebites - Judgement Day
2. The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
3. Voice of Baceprot - Retas
4. The Furrow Collective - We know by the moon
5. The Royston Club - Shaking Hips and Crashing Cars
6. The Lathums - From nothing to a little bit more
7. RPWL - Crime scene
8. Greta van Fleet - Starcatcher
9. Oblivion Protocol - The fall of the shires
10. Alice Cooper - Road


The Japanese female metal scene has blown me away since discovering it earlier this year - Lovebites being the prime example. Great to see the Stones produce their best album for 40 years in an overdue return to form. I came quite close to including a Christmas album in my top 10, but dcided it would be too restrictive. I can't imagine listening to it in July! It was Tarja Turunen's 'Dark Christmas'. The former Nightwish singer manages to make 'Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer' and 'Frosty the snowman' sound scary. A great Christmas album.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 17, 2023, 09:53:49 am

Mr Dilkington
1. Sufjan Stevens - Javelin
2. Yves Tumor - Praise a Lord Who Chews but Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)
3. Olivia Rodrigo - GUTS
4. Mitski - The Land is Inhospitable and so are we
5. ANOHNI and the Johnsons - My Back was a Bridge for you to Cross
6. Boygenius - The Record
7. SZA - SOS
8. Noname - Sundial
9. Julie Byrne - The Greater Wings
10. Blondshell - Blondshell
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 19, 2023, 11:25:33 am

Alonso_The_Assassin
Been another wonderful year for new music.

Top 10 out of my usual 50:

1. Luggage: Hand Is Bad
2. Crime & The City Solution: The Killer
3. PJ Harvey: I Inside the Old Year Dying
4. Michael Plater: Ghost Music
5. FACS: Still Life In Decay
6. Droneroom: Rusted Lung
7. Great Falls: Objects Without Pain
8. Chris Abrahams / Oren Ambarchi / Robbie Avenaim: Placelessness
9. Winterwood: Exploratory Guitar: Cavelands
10. Grails: Anches En Maat

Full 50....

http://sun-13.com/2023/12/18/sun-13s-top-50-albums-of-2023/
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 19, 2023, 03:34:08 pm

Zee_26
1. Sufjan Stevens - Javelin
2. SZA - SOS
3. Olivia Rodrigo - GUTS
4. Julie Byrne - The Greater Wings
5. Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
6. DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ - Destiny
7. Slowdive - everything is alive
8. Noname - Sundial
9. feeble little horse - Girl with Fish
10. Boygenius - The Record
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 19, 2023, 08:40:57 pm

duvva 💅
Not sure Ill contribute this year only really got 3 new albums Id include
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 20, 2023, 11:21:37 am

jackh
Couple of 2023 lists added to the second post, above.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 21, 2023, 02:17:08 pm

Zaffarious
so much incredible music this year.

1. Olivia Rodrigo - GUTS
2. Sofia Korteisus - Madres
3. Sufjan Stevens - Javelin
4. Mitski - the land is inhospitable...
5. Lana Del Ray - ocean boulevard
6. Lil Yachty - Let's start here
7. Yeule - Softscars
8. JPEGMAFIA - Scaring The Hoes
9. Overmono - Good Lies
10. Boygenius - the record

Honourable mentions: SZA -  sos, caroline polachek - desire , kalela - raven, chemical brothers - for that beutiful feeling, 100 gecs - 10,000 gecs,  Pangea- Changing channels, Troye Sivan - Something to give
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 23, 2023, 02:22:32 pm

Casta
Loads of good stuff this year, here's my list 

1) Lankum - False Lankum
2) Caroline Polacek - Desire, I Want To Turn Into You
3) Fever Ray - Radical Romantics
4) Boy Genius - The Record
5) Wargasm - Venom
6) Wednesday - Rat Saw God
7) Mitski - The Land is Inhospitable And So Are We
8) Ashnikko - Weedkiller
9) Paramore - This Is Why
10) Jenny Lewis - Joy, All


Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 30, 2023, 05:43:40 pm

SamAteTheRedAcid
You lucky yet unfortunate bastards, I was bored enough to do this today...

Albums of the Year 2023



Greg Foat & Gigi Masin - Dolphin

Been a fan of Gigi Masin for a while now, Italian minimalist ambient composer who as part of Gaussian Curve made one of my favourite albums of the last 10 years, their 2015 classic 'Clouds', recorded in the Amsterdam Red Light district (not that you'd really know it from it's deepest chill).

Have been aware of Greg Foat but not really listened to much, the odd bit here and there. Interesting discography, which I will be investigating in future.

When I heard the two collaborated on an album, I didn't imagine quite how it would hit my sweet spot. It's just a pure drowsy blissed out vibe, synths, pianos, horns, vibes, jazzy touches, occasionally strange chords, mellow drums, deep bass and generally the perfect soundtrack to turn off the noise of everyday life and get on with something relaxing. In my case, usually making a fucking mess of the house by cutting bits of paper up and animating or collaging them.

It's not going to blow any minds, but that's not really the point with an album like this. It was my most played of the year (78 times, according to my digital librarian) as I spent a lot of 2023 stressed and in need of a break, quite fucking honestly.

Didn't buy it on vinyl as really I think digital is the best format for it.



The Clientele - I Am Not There Anymore

I missed seeing the Clientele in Liverpool unfortunately due to a scheduling clash (let's just say the party was well worth it though, in honour of a certain RAWKite actually) but hoping to catch them in Manchester next year.

Huge fan of 'Music For The Ages of Miracles', their previous LP which was beautifully orchestrated British pop with all kinds of sweet Autumn vibes. Not sure which season this LP suits best but includes a few lovely songs, 'Blue on Blue' and 'Claire's Not Real' among them, and a bit more of a harder edge than the soft Pastels of their previous effort. Perhaps a bit lengthy, but it seems to be their prediliction.



Spencer Cullum's Coin Collection - II

Did manage to see Spencer Cullum live, at Green Man. Second time of seeing him and I was really pleased to see a full band as last time it was just as a duo. Lovely set, with Erin Rae and Sean Thompson in the band, the latter being one of the best guitarists around for my money. Touches of Robert Wyatt in the soft singspoken vocals, weird Cambridge folk/American country vibes with some Nashville pedal steel blooming over gentle but complex instrumentation. I don't love this one as much as his debut (with it's excellent excursion into Krautrock which somehow fits perfectly with the sound) but 'Kingdom Weather' was a real favourite this year, lots of listens.



Yo La Tengo - This Stupid World

Think it was this year I saw YLT in Manchester, seen them a few times now (honestly, do it if you get the chance, they're fucking amazing and not getting any younger) and they haven't lost their touch. Think this is better than their previous LP perhaps, less drift and more purpose. Just a band that's been around forever doing their thing that they are evidently masters of. What a fucking band.



Eddie Chacon - Sundown

Biggest disappointment of the whole Green Man festival this summer for me was the no-show from Eddie. Been a fan since he revived his career (he's Eddie from Charles & Eddie, 90s pop fame) and this one, again helmed by the expert John Carroll Kirby is a beauty. Gigi Masin did a remix of the title track which hit the spot (see above).



John Francis Flynn - Look Over The Wall

I used to know a guy who covered 'I Wish I Was A Mole In The Ground'. Think he put me on to the Harry Smith Folkways anthologies via that, in his incense-laced flat in the Georgian Quarter. Good bloke.*

The version on this LP by John Francis Flynn (another 'saw at Green Man' alumni) is far superior, perhaps what my friend grasped for but couldn't understand. Railroad man, drink up your blood like wine. Think that found it's way into Dylan's lyrics too. Fucking electric version, the guitar is lovely.

And the rest of the LP is excellent too. Lovely version of 'Dirty Old Town' too. Those horns!

*of course, you never know how people are going to turn out. I was watching a news report about those '15 minute cities' protesting berks outside the town hall earlier in the year and thought I spotted him in the crowd. Further investigation makes me think he's thrown his lot in with the weird alternative anti-vax protest movement. Weird.



Say She She - Silver

Three lovely ladies kicking arse, backed by a grizzled funk combo who genuinely gave me one fo the best gig experiences this year (booked to see them here in March) and the only time I've seen a bass player crank out some weird FX on the pedals and not despised it. Quality grooves, powerful horn (s) (arf) great vocals and some catchy as fuck tunes. Like.



Blue Lake - Sun Arcs

Another record I love to fall asleep to. One of my favourite genres, ha. Lovely acoustic guitar. I've always fallen asleep by the end so presuming it doesn't build into post-rock heavy metal climax but that could explain my dreams...



William Tyler & The Impossible Truth - Secret Stratosphere

My love for William Tyler is probably pretty well documented on RAWK, but this live record (yes, they count, yes they are great, no I didn't see him live myself, and haven't since Lambchop at the Philharmonic many years ago, 2006 perhaps, a situation I need to remedy, but also Liverpool itself needs to remedy by having some better venues, gone to shit a bit, wonder if he ever played at the Kazimier, saw Lambchop there but not with him, later on, was the quietest gig ever, mate opened a can of lager and was like a thunderclap, mad times, great man Kurt Wagner, anyway,, that's a fucking long parenthesis, where's my editor) really hit the spot for me.

"We're going to do Hawkwind with the Charlie Daniels Band" Tyler says, or something along those lines, before the closing track Area Code 601. Pretty apt. Also loved the cover of Kraftwerk's 'Radioactivity', one of my favourite songs and I think honestly it might be their best LP, fight me!



Eyes of Others - S/T

Saw these this year in a tiny venue in Manchester. As we went in, my mate reminded me we'd played there ourselves, back when we were young(er) and (a tiny bit) cool. I then remembered a precise incident where the headliners were offering me some 'magic' backstage and me realising I was probably to old to go heavy on the MDMA and get up with the baby at 5am. And that, dear readers, was the last time anyone offered me any. Bah. Give me drugs you bastards.

This album goes pretty well with that memory. On Heavenly Records, with some of the kind of 'post-club' vibes, but perhaps for people who are too old to go to clubs anymore. Some funny lyrics, good vibes, bit of groove to it, very nice. Just two of them live but they got a cool sound, drum machine, echoes, guitars, keyboards.




Also rans:


Nashville Ambient Ensemble - Light and Space
Modern Nature - No Fixed Point In Space
Andy Shauf - Norm
Orion's Belte - Women
Bobby Lee - Endless Skyways
Meg Baird - Furling
Vanishing Twin - Afternoon X
Lana Del Rey - WhateverthelongarsetitleshegaveherLPthisyearIalwayslikeherrecordsbutnotthatrsedreallyforsomereason




Tracks of the Year 2023



Fourtet/William Tyler - Darkness, Darkness

Fucking hell, if ever a tune was tailor made for me, it was this one. William Tyler (Silver Jews, Lambchop, solo) on guitar, Fourtet producing and on beats, with an obscure soul 45 sample, that lasts for 9 minutes? Sign me the fuck up. And you know how sometimes you hear about a record and think 'that'll be perfect for me' and then it disappoints? For me, this delivered on that promise and more. Was a regular on the cycle commute to work soundtrack.


Cole Pulice - If I Don't See You In The Future, I'll See You In The Pasture

As far as pieces of music goes, I think this might be the best I heard all year. as part of the excellent Longform Editions where the label invites artists to make really long EPs or long tracks to release, this is just one person with sax and electronics, but it creates a whole sound world. My librarian statistics tell me I listened to this track for about 8 hours solid this year, a day well worth investing.


The 3 Clubmen - Aviatrix

This is one of the XTC guys I think? Some on here should like. I loved it. Good song about air travel. Would be a great compilation in there...International Jet Set by the Specials? Small Plane by Bill Callahan? Auntie Aviator by John & Beverley Martyn? Trains & Boats & Planes? Hmm...


Bill Ryder Jones - This Can't Go On

My favourite Evertonian, I think. A beauty from the Wirral peninsula.


Lack of Afro -  Loving Arms

Keep meaning to check where the vocal sample is lifted from here, but by the tune and the words, I'd bet on it being from a Stax documentary or something. Bright and shiny and modern, but with the soulful vibes of old. Another favourite from the Commuting Compilation.


Connie Lovatt (featuring Bill Callahan) - Kid

Didn't think you'd get a list from me without at least a mention of Bill? Here he is drawling on about God again.


Blake Mills - Skeleton Is Walking

'Sounds like it's on fire' guitar solo of the year here. Love Blake Mills' understated style, he's in the background of a lot of stuff in LA, producing, picking away, but always nice to hear him let rip a little. 'Money Is The One True God' video is amazing, check it out, great animation.


Rio '18 - She's In L.A

Goofy funk from Carwyn Ellis' crew. Anoither great Green Man set, this pumps up the silly vibe but keeps it tropical.


Allah La's - Jelly

Stupid laid back Califronian stoner groove.


Neon Indian - Stay at Home DJ

Made me giggle when he sings 'She doesn't know what she's talking about/'Cos she's never listened to Prefab Sprout', one of the funniest lines of the year (also see: Mozart Estate's LP, very bleakly funny)


Sing Leaf - Blizzard Island

Took a random punt on these on Bandcamp, think the LP must have been produced by Sandro Perri or something to hook me in. Woozy electronic glum-pop with a lovely sound and melody.


Jane Weaver - Love In Constant Spectacle

Always delivers for me, another from the Commute Comp.


The Coral - Dream River

Loved the orchestrations by the high Llama's Sean O Hagan on this album. On the whole, they're a little duller than their early incarnation, but the Skelly's and co still know their way round a tune. This one was my favourite on this year's offering.


Margo Price - Time Machine

My current favourite mushroom-dropping no-shit-taking Nashville queen. The LP as a whole  wasn't as strong as past ones like Midwest Farmer's Daughter or All-American Made for me, but this tune got it's songhooks into me.


Dougie Poole - The Rainbow Wheel of Death

We've all experienced that spinning rainbow wheel of death if we've ever used an Apple computer, so Andy@Allerton definitely won't enjoy this jaunty country-pop ditty.


Everything But The Girl - No One Knows We're Dancing

Bringing back those 90s vibes with their enjoyable return LP this year, I latched on to this one as there's not much more 90s than Fiat Cinquicento's, namechecked here.


The Dream Machine - Lola In The Morning

Like these lads from the Wirral, uncomplicated Northern indie pop that I would probably have loved to be in when I was 19 too.



Reissues of the Year 2023


Probably forgotten a load, but these were all really great:

Hailu Mergia - Pioneer Works
Slapp Happy - Sort Of
VA - One Train Load of Dub: Dub From the Observer (1974-1976)
Shack - Here's Tom With The Weather...
Mahotella Queens - Music Inferno: The Indestructible Beat Tour 1988-89
Ibrahim Hesnawi - The Father of Libyan Funk
Nancy Sinatra - Keep Walkin': Singles, Demos & Rarities 1965-1978
Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell Archives vol.3
Joyce Street - Tied Down
Bob Dylan - Fragments: Time Out Of Mind sessions


WOT NO FUCKING LETTUCE LP THIS YEAR?


Mostly I spent the year listening to Todd Terje disco edits to be honest, his remix of 'Jolene' is a fucking banger. Also his version of Paul Simon's 'Diamonds on the Soles of Her Feet', that fucking bass. Came out ages ago. Only mentioned it as 'Jolene' was just on this morning.

Was going to break up the wall of text with pictures, but can't be arsed, frankly, as it's too much like work. Was literally doing that exact same shit earlier so fuck it.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
December 31, 2023, 02:02:08 pm

Scottish-Don
1. Hak Baker - Worlds End FM
2. The Coral - Sea Of Mirrors
3. Young Fathers  Heavy Heavy
4. Gaz Coombes - Turn The Car Around
5. Grian Chatten - Chaos For The Fly
6. Lana Del Rey  Did You Know That Theres A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
7. The Coral - Holy Joes Coral Island Medicine Show
8. The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
9. Peter Gabriel - i/o
10. Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
January 2, 2024, 08:42:02 am

CaptainBeefheart
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on December 30, 2023, 05:43:40 pm
You lucky yet unfortunate bastards, I was bored enough to do this today...

Posts of the year are Sam's best album ones - always so much to dig into - brilliant
Too old and forgetful to do my own list but I liked the Greg Foat too, Nabihah Iqbal, Billy Woods, Lankum, Julie Byrne, Rhys Langston & Pioneer 11, Roisin Murphy all did stuff that I heard and liked

Think I listened to Can - Live in Stuttgart '75 the most
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
January 3, 2024, 09:05:08 am

CortexVortex
1. Creeper - Sanguivore
2. Till Lindemann - Zunge
3. Blood Ceremony - The Old Ways Remain
4. Sleep Token - Take Me Back to Eden
5. Metallica - 72 Seasons
6. Universum25 - Universum25
7. Ryuichi Sakomoto - 12
8. Ad Infinitum - Chapter 3: Downfall
9. Katatonia - Sky Void of Stars
10. Lana del Rey - Did you know there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

Honorable mention: Lord of the Lost - Blood and Glitter, which is absolutely fantastic but got released on the 30th of December 2022.

Overall, a pretty good year for music.


Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
January 3, 2024, 11:14:25 am

telekon
1. Caroline Polacheck - Desire, I Want To Turn Into You


2. Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That Theres A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd


3. Hannah Diamond - Perfect Picture


4. The Clientele - I'm Not There Anymore

5. Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

6. Beirut - Hadsel

7. Kid Francescoli - Sunset Blue

8. Yo La Tengo - This Stupid World

9. Rozi Plain - Prize

10. Teleman - Good Time/Hard Time
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
January 5, 2024, 04:00:40 pm

jackh
I'll extend this until Monday evening, and will send a reminder through to those who've entered during the last couple of years over the weekend.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
January 6, 2024, 04:44:34 pm

Boston always unofficial
Those women look kinda similar....
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
January 6, 2024, 10:10:17 pm

damomad
Cheers Jack for pulling it all together once again.

I'm finding myself listening to less and less new music each year although these 10 definitely got more plays than most. Hellmode summed up my mental state for most of 2023 so it goes in at number 1.

1. Jeff Rosenstock - HELLMODE
2. Be Your Own Pet - Mommy
3. Wednesday - Rat Saw God
4. Boy Genius - The Record
5. Mitski - The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We
6. Lankum - False Lankum
7. Squid - O Monolith
8. Blur - The Ballad of Darren
9. Róisín Murphy - Hit Parade
10. Mountain Goats - Jenny from Thebes
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
Yesterday at 01:59:38 pm

Seebab
Thank you very much Jack for your efforts to help organise this as always!!

1.   The Lemon Twigs  Everything Harmony
2.   Gorillaz  Cracker Island
3.   The Arcs  Electrophonic Chronic
4.   Paul Simon  Seven Psalms
5.   Olivia Rodrigo  Guts
6.   The Rolling Stones  Hackney Diamonds
7.   Tinariwen - Amatssou
8.   Eddie Chacon  Sundown
9.   Blur  The Ballad of Darren
10.   Young Fathers  Heavy Heavy
11.   Boygenius  the record
12.   Fatoumata Diaware  London Ko
13.   Death Valley Girls  Islands In the Sky
14.   Yo La Tengo  This Stupid World
15.   Corinne Bailey Rae  Black Rainbows
16.   The National  Laugh Track
17.   Gaslight Anthem  History Books
18.   Hiss Golden Messenger  Jump For Joy
19.   Gaz Coombes  Turn The Car Around
20.   Robert Forster  The Candle & The Flame
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
Yesterday at 03:22:04 pm

FlashingBlade
Quote from: telekon on January  3, 2024, 11:14:25 am
1. Caroline Polacheck - Desire, I Want To Turn Into You


2. Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That Theres A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd


3. Hannah Diamond - Perfect Picture


4. The Clientele - I'm Not There Anymore

5. Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

6. Beirut - Hadsel

7. Kid Francescoli - Sunset Blue

8. Yo La Tengo - This Stupid World

9. Rozi Plain - Prize

10. Teleman - Good Time/Hard Time


In voice of Mrs Merton " So Telekon why are those attractive women LP covers your top three Albums?"
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
Today at 05:05:48 pm

Adeemo
1.  Eddie Chacon - Sundown
2.  Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman
3.  The Coral - Sea Of Mirrors
4.  Blur - The Ballad of Darren
5.  Harp - Albion
6.  Belle and Sebastian - Late Developers
7.  Blondshell - Blondshell
8.  Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
9.  Roisin Murphy - Hit Parade
10. Slowdive - everything is alive
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
Today at 10:10:32 pm

jackh
Quote from: jackh on January  5, 2024, 04:00:40 pm
I'll extend this until Monday evening, and will send a reminder through to those who've entered during the last couple of years over the weekend.

Just sent reminders. Will close this tomorrow night and post results by/during the weekend.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2023
Today at 10:52:28 pm

John_P
2. Enter Shikari - A Kiss For The Whole World
3. The Hives - The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons
4. Creeper - Sanquivore
5. Masie Peters - The Good Witch
6.Gaslight Anthem - History Books
7. Fall Out Boy - So Much (for) Stardust
8.Blink 182 - One More Time
9. Sparks - The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte
10. Paramore - This Is Why
