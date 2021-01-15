Between these two, I definitely hate Spurs more. It's not even close, really.
yep, that "game" was the icing on the cake for me
This is a very good time to be playing Newcastle.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Trippier has opened the Christmas booze early I think
long term Spurs i think will make top 4 when players are back. Newcastle have won 1 away game all season
Can't believe that Trent let Son get to the byline and put in that cross for the goal unchallenged. Terrible rb.
Ahead of who? Villa have a bit of a gap and look the better side at the moment. Long way to go I guess.
