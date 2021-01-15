« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December  (Read 32824 times)

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 04:56:00 pm »
Son was brilliant there.

Fab goal.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 04:56:13 pm »
Trippier having a nightmare, Imagine his last 2 games was Trent
Logged

Online Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,327
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 04:56:13 pm »
and there is the breakthrough, should be easy for Spurs now. Newcastle are knacked.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 04:56:28 pm »
Spurs 1-0, Trippier rinsed again
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,777
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 04:56:37 pm »
Nice little goal.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,637
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 04:56:40 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:54:30 pm
Between these two, I definitely hate Spurs more. It's not even close, really.
yep, that "game" was the icing on the cake for me
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 04:57:08 pm »
Udogie has been one of the signings of the summer. Great player.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,392
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 04:58:11 pm »
Trippier has opened the Christmas booze early I think
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Hazell Nutter

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,375
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 04:59:24 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:55:57 pm
Ooo doggy

Was that the player Tom Hicks wanted to sign for us?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,637
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 04:59:56 pm »
Great stat - Spurs are the first team to score 1st in 5 PL games and not win one of them!

Never change Spurs
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,777
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 05:00:15 pm »
This is a very good time to be playing Newcastle.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,891
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2251 on: Today at 05:00:17 pm »
Snoogy Doogy.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2252 on: Today at 05:00:23 pm »
long term Spurs i think will make top 4 when players are back.

Newcastle have won 1 away game all season
« Last Edit: Today at 05:02:05 pm by MD1990 »
Logged

Online Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,327
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 05:00:32 pm »
Deserved a better finish that from Spurs.

Newcastle are all over the place again.
Logged

Online Sinatra was Singing

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,002
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 05:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 04:56:40 pm
yep, that "game" was the icing on the cake for me

Same. We were so close to one of the greatest shut outs in recent memory, still would be unbeaten too.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,745
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 05:00:45 pm »
Newcastle are gone aren't they.
Logged

Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,637
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 05:01:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:00:15 pm
This is a very good time to be playing Newcastle.
we have them on 1st January, before they can pad out their squad with Saudi loanees
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 05:01:47 pm »
Can't believe that Trent let Son get to the byline and put in that cross for the goal unchallenged. Terrible rb.
Logged

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,947
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2258 on: Today at 05:01:59 pm »
You, you are my Destiny
You are my one Udogie
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,549
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2259 on: Today at 05:02:05 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:58:11 pm
Trippier has opened the Christmas booze early I think

He looks terrible. Ashley Young-esque.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,637
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2260 on: Today at 05:02:42 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:00:23 pm
long term Spurs i think will make top 4 when players are back.

Newcastle have won 1 away game all season
they should piss top 4 with no Europe to distract them
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,528
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2261 on: Today at 05:02:53 pm »
When Tottenham get players back I'd tip this top 5 to stay as it is. Newcastle/United were never going to be top 4 this season with the mediocre transfer business they did in the summer. Brighton just lack consistency to finish that high right now.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,947
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2262 on: Today at 05:03:00 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:54:30 pm
Between these two, I definitely hate Spurs more. It's not even close, really.

Id rather they win here though. Newcastle have spells where they strong results together. Spurs still look really open. Plus dont want Saudi near the Champions League again.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,392
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2263 on: Today at 05:03:37 pm »
Newcastle are quite shit here
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,947
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2264 on: Today at 05:04:35 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:00:23 pm
long term Spurs i think will make top 4 when players are back.

Newcastle have won 1 away game all season

Ahead of who? Villa have a bit of a gap and look the better side at the moment. Long way to go I guess.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2265 on: Today at 05:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 05:01:47 pm
Can't believe that Trent let Son get to the byline and put in that cross for the goal unchallenged. Terrible rb.

ha ha  ;D
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2266 on: Today at 05:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 05:04:35 pm
Ahead of who? Villa have a bit of a gap and look the better side at the moment. Long way to go I guess.
ahead of Villa i think.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 