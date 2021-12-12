I mean let's be honest no one thought Luton would win even when they were winning
What was Guardiola doing then with his hands. Weirdo having a meltdown or just being. Aptick to wind up the opposition bench?
Crosby Nick never fails.
If Luton can calm down and keep it at 2-1 theyll get a late chance somewhere.
Blowing kisses to the Luton fans apparently
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
That looked bad on Foden
Thought you only watched our games?
How the fuck did he get away with that?
Yeah usually do, but wired up some stuff in my study and was trying it out on my monitor and re-routed through my new sound system and the game was on.
That sounds believable.
Page created in 0.064 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.68]