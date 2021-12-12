« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December  (Read 31130 times)

Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2120 on: Today at 03:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:27:37 pm
I mean let's be honest no one thought Luton would win even when they were winning

99% delusion
1% hope
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2121 on: Today at 03:28:54 pm »
Just stay in the game Luton!
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2122 on: Today at 03:29:15 pm »
fuck off
Offline Claire.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2123 on: Today at 03:29:40 pm »
That looked bad on Foden
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2124 on: Today at 03:29:46 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:28:01 pm
What was Guardiola doing then with his hands.
Weirdo having a meltdown or just being. Aptick to wind up the opposition bench?

Blowing kisses to the Luton fans apparently
Online Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2125 on: Today at 03:29:56 pm »
If Luton can calm down and keep it at 2-1 theyll get a late chance somewhere.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2126 on: Today at 03:30:07 pm »
Can we re-schedule a Utd game tonight for some laughs
Online It'ssssss Chritsmassssssss

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2127 on: Today at 03:30:08 pm »
Thats a red.
Online AllyouneedisRush

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2128 on: Today at 03:30:10 pm »
Naughty , but didn't touch him
Logged
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2129 on: Today at 03:30:10 pm »
Luton lad will get sent off here.
Online Brain Potter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 03:30:14 pm »
Thats a red I think
Offline Claire.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2131 on: Today at 03:30:17 pm »
Ugh, bit of studs as well, think hell be off
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 03:30:23 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:28:01 pm
What was Guardiola doing then with his hands.
Weirdo having a meltdown or just being. Aptick to wind up the opposition bench?

He's a fucking right weird c*nt him, absolute first class knobhead
Logged
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 03:30:23 pm »
Could be a red that, jumping in to the tackle
Online Hazell Nutter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 03:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 03:29:56 pm
If Luton can calm down and keep it at 2-1 theyll get a late chance somewhere.

Especially with ten men.
Logged
Online Bread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2135 on: Today at 03:30:30 pm »
Red all day long that. What on earth is he doing?
Online Spanish Al

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2136 on: Today at 03:30:36 pm »
Thats a red for me.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:29:46 pm
Blowing kisses to the Luton fans apparently

Think he was saying it came off Alvarez face and not his hand.
Logged
Online RedSince86

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 03:30:42 pm »
Not even touched him.
Logged
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2138 on: Today at 03:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:29:46 pm
Blowing kisses to the Luton fans apparently

Saying it hit his face. But hes playing Luton town. The fucking idiot. Classless convicted cheat.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2139 on: Today at 03:30:52 pm »
Never a red.
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2140 on: Today at 03:30:56 pm »
No card 😂
Offline Claire.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2141 on: Today at 03:31:13 pm »
lol var just cant be arsed then, fair enough
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2142 on: Today at 03:31:23 pm »
Lucky the Luton lad doesnt properly connect, that looked an ankle breaker

VAR says carry on
Logged
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2143 on: Today at 03:31:37 pm »
VAR check for winning the ball. Sky commentators perplexed  ;D
Logged
Offline WorldChampions

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2144 on: Today at 03:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:29:40 pm
That looked bad on Foden

Ow diddums.
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2145 on: Today at 03:32:04 pm »
How the fuck did he get away with that?
Logged
Online AllyouneedisRush

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2146 on: Today at 03:32:16 pm »
Naughty , but didn't touch him, foden rolling around to get him sent off... stupid challenge though
Logged
Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2147 on: Today at 03:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 03:25:40 pm
Thought you only watched our games?

Yeah usually do, but wired up some stuff in my study and was trying it out on my monitor and re-routed through my new sound system and the game was on.

Off now :D
Logged
Offline Schmarn

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2148 on: Today at 03:32:34 pm »

All my fault. Decided to find a stream with City losing at half time.

The lesson is to never watch them.
Online B0151?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2149 on: Today at 03:32:54 pm »
Not a red for me. His other foot was nowhere near the City player and gets the ball. The foot that was barely touch him. Stupid and risky still like but correct decision not to intervene
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2150 on: Today at 03:33:08 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 03:32:04 pm
How the fuck did he get away with that?

He won the ball and made no contact with Foden.
Foden is English, so his attempt at cheating won't be highlighted by anyone.
Logged
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2151 on: Today at 03:33:49 pm »
Do Chelsea ever get anything against Everton? They always seem to be shit against them.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2152 on: Today at 03:33:51 pm »
He jumped in front of Foden and won the ball, never a red.
Online Hazell Nutter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2153 on: Today at 03:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 03:32:23 pm
Yeah usually do, but wired up some stuff in my study and was trying it out on my monitor and re-routed through my new sound system and the game was on.

That sounds believable.
Logged
Online It'ssssss Chritsmassssssss

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2154 on: Today at 03:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 03:25:40 pm
Thought you only watched our games?
The clubs he says he never watches are in actual fact the only games he watches.
Online Good King WencDimGlas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2155 on: Today at 03:34:48 pm »
Online AllyouneedisRush

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #2156 on: Today at 03:34:49 pm »
Hope to god they don't win the WCC....
Logged
