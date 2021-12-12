« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December  (Read 26432 times)

Online 12C

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 07:30:43 pm »
Apparently Villa are going to win the league now according to Sky punditry.
Spurs then Arsenal and now Villa league champions in one season.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Rosario

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 07:30:46 pm »
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 07:28:01 pm
Celebrating like theyve won the thing!

Jesus Christ! Teams other then Liverpool are allowed to celebrate winning a game ffs  :butt
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 07:30:53 pm »
McGinn was my MoM
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 07:31:10 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 07:28:27 pm
We're looking for a word that describes Martinez, 4 letters, begins with "c".

I'm afraid "card" is not the top answer.
:lmao
Online Studgotelli

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 07:31:19 pm »
Good ebening trending on Twitter :lmao
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 07:31:34 pm »
so its either us or Villa then!
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 07:31:44 pm »
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 07:28:01 pm
Celebrating like theyve won the thing!
Celebration police are fucking boring. They've not been up at the top for like 30 years let them enjoy it ffs.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online 12C

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 07:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 07:30:46 pm
Jesus Christ! Teams other then Liverpool are allowed to celebrate winning a game ffs  :butt

Teams? Im talking about the over reaction of the TV pundits
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Sinatra was Singing

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 07:31:59 pm »
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 07:28:01 pm
Celebrating like theyve won the thing!

Its Aston Villa, if they cant celebrate this what exactly would they ever have to celebrate?
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 07:32:01 pm »
Villa were excellent.

Emery was treated like a c*nt by their fans so nice redemption.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 07:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:30:53 pm
McGinn was my MoM

He was quality for the goal and he did brilliantly winning the ball back especially when he was obviously goosed.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online 12C

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 07:32:30 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:31:44 pm
Celebration police are fucking boring. They've not been up at the top for like 30 years let them enjoy it ffs.

Not knocking the fans mate. Good luck to the shower.
Its the crap pundits
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 07:32:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:27:22 pm
Beating City and Arsenal within 3 days is some going.
& Two clean sheets is impressive considering how they play.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 07:33:07 pm »
Are Villa always completely knackered after an hour?
Online Rosario

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 07:33:19 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:31:48 pm
Teams? Im talking about the over reaction of the TV pundits

Wasnt replying to you. ???
Online Knight

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 07:33:37 pm »
Theres absolutely no way Villa maintain this level for the whole season but fair play, theyre incredible right now. I dont think anyone else in the league wins back to back against City and Arsenal, albeit both at home.
Offline O little Sausage of Bethlehem

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 07:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:30:53 pm
McGinn was my MoM
Did he put you in a home? You should get intouch with Jeremy Kyle and let him reunite you both

Im quite emotional thinking aboot it
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline mobydick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 07:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:32:01 pm
Villa were excellent. (bit of a stretch but, okay)

Emery was treated like a c*nt by their fans so nice redemption.
This. He has done some good work wherever hes been.
Online Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 07:34:33 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:30:35 pm
Now deduct the points for playing Sweet Caroline.

I guess with Birmingham being in the heart of England it stands to reason its the worst of it.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 07:34:52 pm »
Villa are such a likeable side, capitulate easily against us and beat City and Arse

I hope they enjoy their celebrations, they've earned it.
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1860 on: Today at 07:35:12 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 07:33:07 pm
Are Villa always completely knackered after an hour?

Two games against City and Arsenal in a few days probably excuses them somewhat.

Very nice day for us. Luton somehow scraping something would probably be asking too much.
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1861 on: Today at 07:35:17 pm »
Quote from: O little Sausage of Bethlehem on Today at 07:34:20 pm
Did he put you in a home? You should get intouch with Jeremy Kyle and let him reunite you both

Im quite emotional thinking aboot it
;D
Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1862 on: Today at 07:35:30 pm »
Great day of results!
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1863 on: Today at 07:35:51 pm »
Brilliant weekend thus far
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1864 on: Today at 07:36:01 pm »
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 07:28:01 pm
Celebrating like theyve won the thing!

At least they didnt have their kids on the pitch whilst they did a lap of honour.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1865 on: Today at 07:36:47 pm »
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online farawayred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1866 on: Today at 07:37:08 pm »
I'm glad we play Villa in the penultimate game. By then the table might be sorted around CL places with us, City, Arse and Villa pulling away and Spurs and the barcodes struggling.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1867 on: Today at 07:37:16 pm »
End the season imo
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1868 on: Today at 07:38:23 pm »
That mustve felt good for Emery after the shit he got at Arsenal.
Also, I really dont get the problem with celebrating. Aslong as you dont bring the family on the pitch parade round the stadium.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1869 on: Today at 07:40:09 pm »
Too early for a "title race" thread? It is, isn't it...
Online I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1870 on: Today at 07:40:10 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:37:08 pm
I'm glad we play Villa in the penultimate game. By then the table might be sorted around CL places with us, City, Arse and Villa pulling away and Spurs and the barcodes struggling.

In that case I hope we have at least seven points on Villa. ;D
Online KevLFC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1871 on: Today at 07:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:33:37 pm
Theres absolutely no way Villa maintain this level for the whole season but fair play, theyre incredible right now. I dont think anyone else in the league wins back to back against City and Arsenal, albeit both at home.

Not even us? 😉
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1872 on: Today at 07:41:00 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:37:08 pm
I'm glad we play Villa in the penultimate game. By then the table might be sorted around CL places with us, City, Arse and Villa pulling away and Spurs and the barcodes struggling.
very good chance villa won't be at the level they are now by that point.
Online KevLFC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1873 on: Today at 07:42:20 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 07:33:07 pm
Are Villa always completely knackered after an hour?

To be fair they put alot of effort into beating City only 3 days ago.
Online DrTobiasFunke

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1874 on: Today at 07:43:07 pm »
Fair play to Villa. I'm sure there will be some backlash if the media start talking them up for the title as that seems a bit far fetched but getting those two wins back to back is some going no matter who you are.

Only saw the second half but I thought Jesus was quite poor. Everyone knows he's not an out and out goalscorer but he ruined a few very good opportunities with bad touches / decision making.
Online grinchgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1875 on: Today at 07:45:50 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:30:35 pm
Now deduct the points for playing Sweet Caroline.

;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1876 on: Today at 07:45:58 pm »
Took me ages to find this.

Why is it stickied?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Ray K

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1877 on: Today at 07:46:07 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 07:28:27 pm
We're looking for a word that describes Martinez, 4 letters, begins with "c".

I'm afraid "card" is not the top answer.
;D
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Online Red Beret

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1878 on: Today at 07:46:27 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:30:43 pm
Apparently Villa are going to win the league now according to Sky punditry.
Spurs then Arsenal and now Villa league champions in one season.

Every team in the top six has apparently won the league this season - except for the team that is actually top. ::)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Online stoopid yank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1879 on: Today at 07:46:33 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:38:23 pm
That mustve felt good for Emery after the shit he got at Arsenal.
Also, I really dont get the problem with celebrating. Aslong as you dont bring the family on the pitch parade round the stadium.
Still remember them calling him Count Fraudula. Then he goes and good ebbeninged them today. Hilarious.
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.
