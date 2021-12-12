Celebrating like theyve won the thing!
We're looking for a word that describes Martinez, 4 letters, begins with "c".I'm afraid "card" is not the top answer.
Jesus Christ! Teams other then Liverpool are allowed to celebrate winning a game ffs
McGinn was my MoM
Celebration police are fucking boring. They've not been up at the top for like 30 years let them enjoy it ffs.
Beating City and Arsenal within 3 days is some going.
Teams? Im talking about the over reaction of the TV pundits
Villa were excellent. (bit of a stretch but, okay)Emery was treated like a c*nt by their fans so nice redemption.
Now deduct the points for playing Sweet Caroline.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Are Villa always completely knackered after an hour?
Did he put you in a home? You should get intouch with Jeremy Kyle and let him reunite you bothIm quite emotional thinking aboot it
I'm glad we play Villa in the penultimate game. By then the table might be sorted around CL places with us, City, Arse and Villa pulling away and Spurs and the barcodes struggling.
Theres absolutely no way Villa maintain this level for the whole season but fair play, theyre incredible right now. I dont think anyone else in the league wins back to back against City and Arsenal, albeit both at home.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Apparently Villa are going to win the league now according to Sky punditry.Spurs then Arsenal and now Villa league champions in one season.
That mustve felt good for Emery after the shit he got at Arsenal. Also, I really dont get the problem with celebrating. Aslong as you dont bring the family on the pitch parade round the stadium.
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]