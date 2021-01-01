« previous next »
tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1600 on: Today at 05:58:27 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:56:45 pm
McGinn is a proper throwback isn't he, really clever player in how he uses his body (massive arse) to protect the ball

He must be HORRIBLE to play against.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Bing Crosby was a prick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1601 on: Today at 05:58:44 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:56:45 pm
McGinn is a proper throwback isn't he, really clever player in how he uses his body (massive arse) to protect the ball

His arse is a work of art. Perhaps the greatest since Michelangelos David.
davidlpool1982

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1602 on: Today at 05:59:34 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:50:37 pm
Very well coached, some excellent recruitment, no injuries (Im guessing on this one) and running hot.

Their injury list isn't big but has two big names out for the season, Mings is their captain and first choice and Emi Buendia was their most creative influence last season. Both out with ACLs.
Bing Crosby was a prick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1603 on: Today at 05:59:54 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:58:27 pm
He must be HORRIBLE to play against.

I imagine hes got some excellent patter too. Sort of fucker at 5 a side whod end up getting chased off the pitch by the entire other team.
Tis the season to be jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1604 on: Today at 06:02:28 pm
Villa getting careless at the back.
Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1605 on: Today at 06:02:29 pm
Villa are probably fighting for 4th/5th place come April time definitely want them to win here
Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1606 on: Today at 06:03:29 pm

Very happy for Villa to win here. They wont be in the running later in the season.
Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1607 on: Today at 06:04:15 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 06:02:28 pm
Villa getting careless at the back.

Not just at the back; Watkins, for all the plaudits hes garnered, is also careless in possession.
koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1608 on: Today at 06:04:25 pm
Jamie Carragher shut up challenge
Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1609 on: Today at 06:06:07 pm
That Carlos has played a few dodgy passes into midfield now nearly leading to turnovers.

Arsenal creeping back into it.
Tis the season to be jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1610 on: Today at 06:06:31 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:04:15 pm
Not just at the back; Watkins, for all the plaudits hes garnered, is also careless in possession.

They have stopped playing since scoring. What was Martinez doing there?
Chakan Stevens

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1611 on: Today at 06:06:33 pm
Villa just asking for trouble in the midfield trying to play through Arsenal players.
Father Ted

  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1612 on: Today at 06:06:37 pm
Villa asking for trouble sitting back on this lead.
Good King WencDimGlas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1613 on: Today at 06:06:52 pm
bit scrappy this game!  Which is fine.
davidlpool1982

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1614 on: Today at 06:07:21 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:04:25 pm
Jamie Carragher shut up challenge

To be fair he's right. That ball over the top is always on but Arsenal never play it. I seem to remember we exploited it earlier in the season at Anfield when they were still getting used to the system and not having Mings.
Bing Crosby was a prick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1615 on: Today at 06:08:08 pm
People might say Villa are being too sloppy but been an impressive last 10 minutes from Arsenal in terms of keeping Villa penned in. Mistakes will eventually come when that happens.
Tis the season to be jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1616 on: Today at 06:09:17 pm
FFS Villa, concentrate.
Mouldy Christmas cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1617 on: Today at 06:09:17 pm
Sitter for Odegaard. Feels a matter of time but if Villa get in to half time one up it'll be big.
Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1618 on: Today at 06:09:24 pm
Good save that, poor from Konsa.
Studgotelli

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1619 on: Today at 06:09:26 pm
Thats really good goalkeeping there
RobbieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1620 on: Today at 06:09:44 pm
Sense those Villa legs will go early 2nd half, not much energy since first 10 minutes
Chakan Stevens

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1621 on: Today at 06:09:53 pm
Goal has to be coming soon from Arsenal, Villa have just gone off the boil since the goal.
SerbianScouser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1622 on: Today at 06:10:06 pm
Credit to Arsenal.

They don't let them out of their half.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1623 on: Today at 06:10:08 pm
very good save.
Good King WencDimGlas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1624 on: Today at 06:11:03 pm
damn, not sure that was offside. But it was saved anyway. Signs of life from Villa again.
A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1625 on: Today at 06:12:31 pm
Theres a goal in Arsenal for sure here - Villa need to find a foothold in this game, half time can't come quick enough.
Lynndenberries

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1626 on: Today at 06:13:32 pm
Even when theyre losing, their players spend a lot of time on the ground.
cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
Reply #1627 on: Today at 06:15:45 pm
Thought Saliba was going to slot an own goal there
