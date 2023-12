Typical, it's happening again to us. Hopefully Arteta gets the boot next weekend as well



At least they've got the Bayern game to focus on midweek.Sheff United were utter trash at Burnley and then the reaction came against us, same with Palace today after Bournemouth battered them at their own ground in midweek.We were shite in both games though which didn't help. It's up to us to perform next week as we're a much better side.