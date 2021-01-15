« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December  (Read 18189 times)

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,648
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 03:06:44 pm »
beautiful, Solanke as well
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,549
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 03:06:50 pm »
Yes!
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 03:07:03 pm »
Logged

Online Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,503
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 03:07:04 pm »
Solanke's having a great season, it's good to see
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,163
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 03:07:11 pm »
 ;D
Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,489
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 03:07:26 pm »
Get in Dom
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 03:07:31 pm »
Great finish. What happened to the player of the month. ;D
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,350
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 03:07:34 pm »

Manchester Utd 0 - [1] Bournemouth; Dominic Solanke 5' - https://dubz.co/v/8vg1sg & https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1733503261406093626
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,602
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 03:08:16 pm »
Ha ha ha
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,477
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 03:08:22 pm »
United are currently the only team in the top half of the table with a negative goal difference
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,459
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 03:08:22 pm »
Arf!
Logged

Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,602
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 03:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 03:07:31 pm
Great finish. What happened to the player of the month. ;D
who was player of the month?
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 03:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 03:08:42 pm
who was player of the month?
Was it not Maguire Solanke beat to the ball for the goal?
Logged

Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,602
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 03:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 03:09:32 pm
Was it not Maguire Solanke beat to the ball for the goal?
I must have missed that :lmao


How the fuck did that carthorse get player of the month
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online grinchgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,038
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 03:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 03:06:18 pm
https://youtu.be/iRMjEYlK4PU?si=Y_7kG6_QAnvCI6Bm

Ha, I was just singing that to myself and came on here to see your post ;D

Why has no one ever come up with a song for him to that? ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 03:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 03:10:47 pm
I must have missed that :lmao


How the fuck did that carthorse get player if the month
Worrying, isn't it? Player of the month and ETH manager of the month. These c*nts are going out of Europe in the midweek. ;D
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,714
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 10th December
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 03:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 03:10:47 pm
I must have missed that :lmao


How the fuck did that carthorse get player of the month

Sympathy vote.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 